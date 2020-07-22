This project is looking for a maintainer! Please open an issue if you'd like to over.
node-vcard parses vCard data into nice JSON. It can read files from disk and then parse them with vCard.parseFile(), or the vCard data can be passed to it for direct parsing with vCard.parse().
This module only does basic validation of the files, so if you have NICKNAME field (added in version 3.0) in a 2.1 file and this causes issues elsewhere in the chain, it's your responsibility for now. Maybe in the future, it'll be ours...
npm install vcard
Please have a look at the stripped demo in bin/vcard-to-json.js. But basically you do:
var util = require('util');
var vCard = require('vcard');
var card = new vCard();
/* Use readFile() if the file is on disk. */
card.readFile("path/to/file.vcf", function(err, json) {
console.log(util.inspect(json));
});
/* Use readData() otherwise. */
card.readData(String_with_vCard_data, function(err, json) {
console.log(util.inspect(json));
});
Run the following commands to run the tests:
npm install
grunt
The tests will be run as soon as you change code or the vCards in the
spec/ folder.
To add a test, simply add a vCard to the
spec/ folder with the following name convention:
vCard-version-bug.vcf
If you want to bulk test you private vCards without running into the risk of commiting them, create the following directory and add the files in there. They will be ignored by
git.
mkdir spec/private-vcards
Copyright (C) 2012 Jasper Lievisse Adriaanse jasper@humppa.nl
Distributed under the MIT/X11 license (see the file COPYING)