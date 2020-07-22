This project is looking for a maintainer! Please open an issue if you'd like to over.

Introduction

node-vcard parses vCard data into nice JSON. It can read files from disk and then parse them with vCard.parseFile(), or the vCard data can be passed to it for direct parsing with vCard.parse().

This module only does basic validation of the files, so if you have NICKNAME field (added in version 3.0) in a 2.1 file and this causes issues elsewhere in the chain, it's your responsibility for now. Maybe in the future, it'll be ours...

Installation

npm install vcard

Usage

Please have a look at the stripped demo in bin/vcard-to-json.js. But basically you do:

var util = require ( 'util' ); var vCard = require ( 'vcard' ); var card = new vCard(); card.readFile( "path/to/file.vcf" , function ( err, json ) { console .log(util.inspect(json)); }); card.readData(String_with_vCard_data, function ( err, json ) { console .log(util.inspect(json)); });

Running the Unit Tests

Run the following commands to run the tests:

npm install grunt

The tests will be run as soon as you change code or the vCards in the spec/ folder.

To add a test, simply add a vCard to the spec/ folder with the following name convention: vCard-version-bug.vcf

If you want to bulk test you private vCards without running into the risk of commiting them, create the following directory and add the files in there. They will be ignored by git .

mkdir spec/ private -vcards

Known bugs/limitations

Entries spanning multiple lines are currently treated as incorrect data.

Multiple entries (such as two TEL) will result in only the first one being recorded into the final JSON.

Author

Copyright (C) 2012 Jasper Lievisse Adriaanse jasper@humppa.nl

Distributed under the MIT/X11 license (see the file COPYING)