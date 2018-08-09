一个行为标准的vue-popup组件集
- 支持
返回键, 可以按浏览器返回按钮关闭popup
- 支持popup的层叠显示
- 可以写出小复杂的
过渡动画, 比如磁贴按压效果[在popupMenu可看到~]
- 支持css动画库, 比如animation.css, 使用的时候自行添加依赖就好了
- 提供了几个比较好的popup组件, calendar, picker, imgViewer
-
行为定义相对标准, 这一点比较重要的, 前端行为定义犹如算法的输入定义一样, 比如触发关闭之后, 结束动画未结束之前, popup会拦截输入事件, popup属于
不可交互状态
- 可方便进行拓展~
- 差点忘说了, 强大的定位支持, 有
居中,
clickRelative,
domRelative, 其中
domRelative支持25个位置
-
Layer都经过优化了, 层次合理~, 压缩层比较少, 没有层爆炸的情况~
- 采用的是
绝对的置顶策略, 就是即便在页面内设置
fixed+
z-index:99999999999;, 都不会遮盖弹出的
popup~
注:因为这是之前给一个组件库贡献的, 现在把
popup系列提取出来,
部分组件从那个组件库中拿来, 比如example用到的
cell,
group,
buttom,(现在已经移除依赖~), 其中
picker-view是我优化过的, 其余都是
自己写哒~
注: 需要配合webpack来使用
yarn add vc-popup
在入口
main.js导入依赖, 除此之外,现在可以单独组件使用了~
...
import Vue from 'vue'
import PopUp from 'vc-popup'
import 'vc-popup/lib/style.css'
Vue.use(PopUp)
// 通过这样来部分引入
import Picker from 'vc-popup/packages/popup-picker'
// 或者yarn add vc-popup-[子包名]之后
import Picker from 'vc-popup-picker'
Vue.use(Picker)
...
在index.html结构需要如下: (id无关)
...
<body>
<div id="app"></div>
<!--将会插入下面节点-->
<div data-v-xxxxxxxx="" class="vc-popup-conatiner"></div>
</body>
...
会添加如下样式, 请确保用于挂载的节点如下样式生效
body > *:first-child{
position: relative;
z-index: 0;
}
<template>
<div class="page">
<div class="btn" @click="click">show popup</div>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
mounted () {
// 通过console.log(this.$popup) 可以知道当前注册了那些popup
this.Popover = new this.$popup.Popover({
...config
propsData: {}
})
},
methods: {
click (e){
this.Popover.open(e, {
...config
propsData: {}
});
this.Popover.close()
}
}
}
</script>
{
// 在hash当中的名字, 如果为undefined的话,那么将会采用`popupName_levelNum`
// 自定义的时候, 则需要人工保证唯一, 不然返回就检查不出来
// 一般不需要设置
name: {
options: String | undefined
default: undefined
},
// vue组件的参数
propsData: Object,
// 父级滚动互斥
lockScroll,
// 设置定位方式
positionType,
position,
// clickRelative的相关
frame,
margin,
// domRelative的相关
refDom,
refCorner,
relativeToCorner,
// 动画设置
animation,
autoSetOrthocenter,
animationConfigurable,
// 样式覆盖内置
className,
maskOpacity,
maskBgColor,
// 事件钩子
beforeEnter,
afterEnter,
beforeLeave,
afterLeave
}
{
// 定位的类型, 是否锁定滚动
positionType: {
options: 'absolute' | 'fixed',
default: 'absolute'
},
// 父级滚动互斥
lockScroll: {
options: true | false,
default: true
},
// 设置定位方式, 在popup的vue的style也可以定位, 不会与之冲突, 最终结果是二者的叠加
position: {
options: 'clickRelative' | 'domRelative' | 'center' | positionConfig,
default: 'center',
// 相对于视窗的各边的距离, 支持负数,百分比
// 如果top, bottom同时为undefined, 设置为居中
positionConfig: {
top: Number | undefined,
bottom: Number | undefined,
left: Number | undefined,
right: Number | undefined
}
// example
position: 'clickRelative',
position: 'domRelative',
},
//// clickRelative的相关 \\\\
// 弹出的popup在此区域之内
frame: {
options: HTMLElement | undefined | frameConfig,
default: undefined,
frameConfig: {
top: Number,
buttom: Number,
left: Number,
right: Number
}
// example
frame: document.querySelector('#box'),
frame: {
top: 10,
buttom: 0,
left: 0,
right: 10
},
},
// 弹出的popup距离区域边框的边距
// 支持百分比, 百分比相对于区域对应轴
// 比如margin: 10%, 结果是, 左/右: 10%区域宽, 上/下: 10%区域高
margin: {
options: marginUnit | Array<marginUnit>{2} | Array<marginUnit>{4},
default: undefined,
marginUnit: Number | String,
// example
margin: 10, // 设置4个边一样 10px
margin: '10%', // 设置4个边一样 10%, css的长度单位即可
margin: [10%, '10px'], // 分别设置x,y轴
margin: [10%, '10px', 10%, '10px'], // 分别设置4边, 顺序上右下左, 和css的margin一样
},
//// domRelative的相关 \\\\
// 设置参考Dom节点
refDom: HTMLElement,
// 设置参考点, 参考dom节点的方位
refCorner: "top/bottom/center left/right/center",
// 设置相对于参考点的方位
relativeToCorner: "above/below before/after",
//// 动画设置 \\\\
// 根据position的位置设置transform-origin
autoSetOrthocenter: {
options: Boolean,
default: false
},
// 设置动画的进出动画, 会和popup的vue里面通过提供的事件钩子实现的过渡动画冲突
// 想定制通用过渡动画可参考effect的编写
// 不过并非所有都支持animation, 一些使用定制过渡动画, 会设置animationConfigurable为false
// 注意: 自定义class需要有css3的过渡动画, 不然animationend/transitionend就不会触发~
animation: {
options: classConfig | effectConfig | switchConfig | transitionCfg,
default: undefined,
switchConfig: {
in: Boolean,
out: Boolean
},
classConfig: {
in: Array<String | Object> | String,
out: Array<String | Object> | String
},
effectConfig: {
in: {effect: String},
out: {effect: String}
},
transitionCfg: {
init: Array<String | Object> | String,
in: Array<String | Object> | String,
out: Array<String | Object> | String
}
/* transitionCfg的init需要这样来提高一下权重
.in.init {}
.in {}
.out {}
*/
// example
animation: {
in: false, // 禁用进入过渡动画(包括mask)
out: false, // 禁用离开过渡动画(包括mask)
}
animation: {
in: ["animated", "flipInX"], // 需要引入animation.css库
out: ["animated", "flipOutX"],
}
animation: {
in: {
effect: "zoomFromDom", // 内置已提供
fromDom: HTMLElement | evt.target
},
out: {
effect: "zoomFromDom",
fromDom: HTMLElement | evt.target
}
}
animation: {
in: 'vc-effect-turbulence-in', // 内置已提供
out: 'vc-effect-turbulence-out',
}
animation: {
init: 'vc-slide-up-init', // 内置已提供
in: 'vc-slide-up-in',
out: 'vc-slide-up-out',
},
// 混合
animation: {
in: [
'vc-effect-turbulence-in',
{
effect: 'bodyBlur'
}
],
out: 'vc-effect-turbulence-out',
}
},
// 是否支持animation的配置来修改过渡动画, 在一些定制的过渡动画可以设置为true来避免冲突
animationConfigurable: {
options: Boolean,
default: true
},
// 样式覆盖内置
className: {
options: Array<String> | String,
default: undefined
//example
className: 'custom-skin',
className: ['custom-skin-base', 'custom-skin-baner']
},
// mask的透明度
maskOpacity: {
options: Number,
default: 0.25,
},
// mask的颜色
maskBgColor: {
options: String,
default: 'black'
}
}
具体popup的使用可以查看
/packages/[popup-name]/readme.md
popup-over's readme\ popup-dialog's readme\ popup-picker's readme\ popup-calendar's readme\ popup-img-viewer's readme\ popup-press-menu's readme\ popup-bottom-menu's readme\ popup-center-menu's readme\ popup-datetime-picker's readme\ popup-effect-tile-press's readme
如果项目需要支持IOS7/8, 在使用picker的时候, 需要添加Object.values的polyfill 可以参考http://babeljs.io/docs/usage/polyfill/ 或者MDN's Object.values
MIT 一起来扣细节~