一个行为标准的vue-popup组件集

特点

支持 返回键 , 可以按浏览器返回按钮关闭popup 支持popup的层叠显示 可以写出小复杂的 过渡动画 , 比如磁贴按压效果[在popupMenu可看到~] 支持css动画库, 比如animation.css, 使用的时候自行添加依赖就好了 提供了几个比较好的popup组件, calendar, picker, imgViewer 行为定义相对标准 , 这一点比较重要的, 前端行为定义犹如算法的输入定义一样, 比如触发关闭之后, 结束动画未结束之前, popup会拦截输入事件, popup属于 不可交互状态 可方便进行拓展~ 差点忘说了, 强大的定位支持, 有 居中 , clickRelative , domRelative , 其中 domRelative 支持25个位置 Layer 都经过优化了, 层次合理~, 压缩层比较少, 没有层爆炸的情况~ 采用的是 绝对的置顶策略 , 就是即便在页面内设置 fixed + z-index:99999999999; , 都不会遮盖弹出的 popup ~

注: 因为这是之前给一个组件库贡献的, 现在把 popup系列 提取出来, 部分组件从那个组件库中拿来, 比如example用到的 cell , group , buttom ,(现在已经移除依赖~), 其中 picker-view 是我优化过的, 其余都是 自己写哒 ~

使用

注: 需要配合webpack来使用

yarn add vc-popup

在入口 main.js 导入依赖, 除此之外,现在可以单独组件使用了~

... import Vue from 'vue' import PopUp from 'vc-popup' import 'vc-popup/lib/style.css' Vue.use(PopUp) import Picker from 'vc-popup/packages/popup-picker' import Picker from 'vc-popup-picker' Vue.use(Picker) ...

在index.html结构需要如下: (id无关)

... < body > < div id = "app" > </ div > < div data-v-xxxxxxxx = "" class = "vc-popup-conatiner" > </ div > </ body > ...

会添加如下样式, 请确保用于挂载的节点如下样式生效

body > * :first-child { position : relative; z-index : 0 ; }

在页面中使用

<template> < div class = "page" > < div class = "btn" @ click = "click" > show popup </ div > </ div > </ template > < script > export default { mounted () { this .Popover = new this .$popup.Popover({ ...config propsData : {} }) }, methods : { click (e){ this .Popover.open(e, { ...config propsData : {} }); this .Popover.close() } } } </ script >

基本参数

{ name : { options : String | undefined default : undefined }, propsData : Object , lockScroll, positionType, position, frame, margin, refDom, refCorner, relativeToCorner, animation, autoSetOrthocenter, animationConfigurable, className, maskOpacity, maskBgColor, beforeEnter, afterEnter, beforeLeave, afterLeave }

详细参数

{ positionType : { options : 'absolute' | 'fixed' , default : 'absolute' }, lockScroll : { options : true | false , default : true }, position : { options : 'clickRelative' | 'domRelative' | 'center' | positionConfig, default : 'center' , positionConfig : { top : Number | undefined , bottom : Number | undefined , left : Number | undefined , right : Number | undefined } position : 'clickRelative' , position : 'domRelative' , }, frame : { options : HTMLElement | undefined | frameConfig, default : undefined , frameConfig : { top : Number , buttom : Number , left : Number , right : Number } frame : document .querySelector( '#box' ), frame : { top : 10 , buttom : 0 , left : 0 , right : 10 }, }, margin : { options : marginUnit | Array <marginUnit>{ 2 } | Array <marginUnit>{ 4 }, default : undefined , marginUnit : Number | String , margin : 10 , margin : '10%' , margin : [ 10 %, '10px' ], margin : [ 10 %, '10px' , 10 %, '10px' ], }, refDom : HTMLElement, refCorner : "top/bottom/center left/right/center" , relativeToCorner : "above/below before/after" , autoSetOrthocenter : { options : Boolean , default : false }, animation : { options : classConfig | effectConfig | switchConfig | transitionCfg, default : undefined , switchConfig : { in : Boolean , out : Boolean }, classConfig : { in : Array < String | Object > | String , out : Array < String | Object > | String }, effectConfig : { in : { effect : String }, out : { effect : String } }, transitionCfg : { init : Array < String | Object > | String , in : Array < String | Object > | String , out : Array < String | Object > | String } animation : { in : false , out : false , } animation : { in : [ "animated" , "flipInX" ], out : [ "animated" , "flipOutX" ], } animation : { in : { effect : "zoomFromDom" , fromDom : HTMLElement | evt.target }, out : { effect : "zoomFromDom" , fromDom : HTMLElement | evt.target } } animation : { in : 'vc-effect-turbulence-in' , out : 'vc-effect-turbulence-out' , } animation : { init : 'vc-slide-up-init' , in : 'vc-slide-up-in' , out : 'vc-slide-up-out' , }, animation : { in : [ 'vc-effect-turbulence-in' , { effect : 'bodyBlur' } ], out : 'vc-effect-turbulence-out' , } }, animationConfigurable : { options : Boolean , default : true }, className : { options : Array < String > | String , default : undefined className : 'custom-skin' , className : [ 'custom-skin-base' , 'custom-skin-baner' ] }, maskOpacity : { options : Number , default : 0.25 , }, maskBgColor : { options : String , default : 'black' } }

过渡动画设置示例\ effect定制接口说明

propsData定义

具体popup的使用可以查看 /packages/[popup-name]/readme.md

已知问题

如果项目需要支持IOS7/8, 在使用picker的时候, 需要添加Object.values的polyfill 可以参考http://babeljs.io/docs/usage/polyfill/ 或者MDN's Object.values

拓展

在已有项目中自定义一个popup

License

自定义改造

更新日志

MIT 一起来扣细节~