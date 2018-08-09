openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vp

vc-popup

by DeepKolos
1.1.26 (see all)

一个行为标准的vue popup组件集

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

27

GitHub Stars

287

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vc-popup(stable)

一个行为标准的vue-popup组件集

Build Status

特点

  1. 支持返回键, 可以按浏览器返回按钮关闭popup
  2. 支持popup的层叠显示
  3. 可以写出小复杂的过渡动画, 比如磁贴按压效果[在popupMenu可看到~]
  4. 支持css动画库, 比如animation.css, 使用的时候自行添加依赖就好了
  5. 提供了几个比较好的popup组件, calendar, picker, imgViewer
  6. 行为定义相对标准, 这一点比较重要的, 前端行为定义犹如算法的输入定义一样, 比如触发关闭之后, 结束动画未结束之前, popup会拦截输入事件, popup属于不可交互状态
  7. 可方便进行拓展~
  8. 差点忘说了, 强大的定位支持, 有居中, clickRelative, domRelative, 其中domRelative 支持25个位置
  9. Layer都经过优化了, 层次合理~, 压缩层比较少, 没有层爆炸的情况~
  10. 采用的是绝对的置顶策略, 就是即便在页面内设置fixed+z-index:99999999999;, 都不会遮盖弹出的popup~

注: 因为这是之前给一个组件库贡献的, 现在把popup系列提取出来, 部分组件从那个组件库中拿来, 比如example用到的cell, group, buttom,(现在已经移除依赖~), 其中picker-view是我优化过的, 其余都是自己写哒~

预览Demo

使用

注: 需要配合webpack来使用

yarn add vc-popup

在入口main.js导入依赖, 除此之外,现在可以单独组件使用了~

...
import Vue from 'vue'
import PopUp from 'vc-popup'
import 'vc-popup/lib/style.css'

Vue.use(PopUp)

// 通过这样来部分引入
import Picker from 'vc-popup/packages/popup-picker'

// 或者yarn add vc-popup-[子包名]之后
import Picker from 'vc-popup-picker'

Vue.use(Picker)
...

在index.html结构需要如下: (id无关)

...
<body>
  <div id="app"></div>
  <!--将会插入下面节点-->
  <div data-v-xxxxxxxx="" class="vc-popup-conatiner"></div>
</body>
...

会添加如下样式, 请确保用于挂载的节点如下样式生效

body > *:first-child{
  position: relative;
  z-index: 0;
}

在页面中使用

<template>
  <div class="page">
    <div class="btn" @click="click">show popup</div>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
  export default {
    mounted () {
      // 通过console.log(this.$popup) 可以知道当前注册了那些popup
      this.Popover = new this.$popup.Popover({
        ...config
        propsData: {}
      })
    },
    methods: {
      click (e){
        this.Popover.open(e, {
          ...config
          propsData: {}
        });

        this.Popover.close()
      }
    }
  }
</script>

基本参数

{
  // 在hash当中的名字, 如果为undefined的话,那么将会采用`popupName_levelNum`
  // 自定义的时候, 则需要人工保证唯一, 不然返回就检查不出来
  // 一般不需要设置
  name: {
    options: String | undefined
    default: undefined
  },

  // vue组件的参数
  propsData: Object,

  // 父级滚动互斥
  lockScroll,

  // 设置定位方式
  positionType,
  position,

  // clickRelative的相关
  frame,
  margin,

  // domRelative的相关
  refDom,
  refCorner,
  relativeToCorner,

  // 动画设置
  animation,
  autoSetOrthocenter,
  animationConfigurable,

  // 样式覆盖内置
  className,
  maskOpacity,
  maskBgColor,

  // 事件钩子
  beforeEnter,
  afterEnter,
  beforeLeave,
  afterLeave
}

详细参数

{
  // 定位的类型, 是否锁定滚动
  positionType: {
    options: 'absolute' | 'fixed',
    default: 'absolute'
  },

  // 父级滚动互斥
  lockScroll: {
    options: true | false,
    default: true
  },

  // 设置定位方式, 在popup的vue的style也可以定位, 不会与之冲突, 最终结果是二者的叠加
  position: {
    options: 'clickRelative' | 'domRelative' | 'center' | positionConfig,
    default: 'center',

    // 相对于视窗的各边的距离, 支持负数,百分比
    // 如果top, bottom同时为undefined, 设置为居中
    positionConfig: {
      top:    Number | undefined,
      bottom: Number | undefined,
      left:   Number | undefined,
      right:  Number | undefined
    }

    // example
    position: 'clickRelative',
    position: 'domRelative',
  },

  //// clickRelative的相关 \\\\

  // 弹出的popup在此区域之内
  frame: {
    options: HTMLElement | undefined | frameConfig,
    default: undefined,

    frameConfig: {
      top:    Number,
      buttom: Number,
      left:   Number,
      right:  Number
    }

    // example
    frame: document.querySelector('#box'),
    frame: {
      top:    10,
      buttom: 0,
      left:   0,
      right:  10
    },
  },

  // 弹出的popup距离区域边框的边距
  // 支持百分比, 百分比相对于区域对应轴
  // 比如margin: 10%, 结果是, 左/右: 10%区域宽, 上/下: 10%区域高
  margin: {
    options: marginUnit | Array<marginUnit>{2} | Array<marginUnit>{4},
    default: undefined,

    marginUnit: Number | String,

    // example
    margin: 10,    // 设置4个边一样 10px
    margin: '10%', // 设置4个边一样 10%, css的长度单位即可
    margin: [10%, '10px'],               // 分别设置x,y轴
    margin: [10%, '10px', 10%, '10px'],  // 分别设置4边, 顺序上右下左, 和css的margin一样
  },

  //// domRelative的相关 \\\\

  // 设置参考Dom节点
  refDom: HTMLElement,
  // 设置参考点, 参考dom节点的方位
  refCorner: "top/bottom/center left/right/center",
  // 设置相对于参考点的方位
  relativeToCorner: "above/below before/after",


  //// 动画设置 \\\\

  // 根据position的位置设置transform-origin
  autoSetOrthocenter: {
    options: Boolean,
    default: false
  },

  // 设置动画的进出动画, 会和popup的vue里面通过提供的事件钩子实现的过渡动画冲突
  // 想定制通用过渡动画可参考effect的编写
  // 不过并非所有都支持animation, 一些使用定制过渡动画, 会设置animationConfigurable为false
  // 注意: 自定义class需要有css3的过渡动画, 不然animationend/transitionend就不会触发~
  animation: {
    options: classConfig | effectConfig | switchConfig | transitionCfg,
    default: undefined,

    switchConfig: {
      in:  Boolean,
      out: Boolean
    },
    classConfig: {
      in:  Array<String | Object> | String,
      out: Array<String | Object> | String
    },
    effectConfig: {
      in:  {effect: String},
      out: {effect: String}
    },
    transitionCfg: {
      init: Array<String | Object> | String,
      in:   Array<String | Object> | String,
      out:  Array<String | Object> | String
    }
    /* transitionCfg的init需要这样来提高一下权重
    .in.init {}
    .in {}
    .out {}
    */

    // example
    animation: {
      in:  false, // 禁用进入过渡动画(包括mask)
      out: false, // 禁用离开过渡动画(包括mask)
    }
    animation: {
      in:  ["animated", "flipInX"],   // 需要引入animation.css库
      out: ["animated", "flipOutX"],
    }
    animation: {
      in: {
        effect: "zoomFromDom",         // 内置已提供
        fromDom: HTMLElement | evt.target
      },
      out: {
        effect: "zoomFromDom",
        fromDom: HTMLElement | evt.target
      }
    }
    animation: {
      in:  'vc-effect-turbulence-in',   // 内置已提供
      out: 'vc-effect-turbulence-out',
    }
    animation: {
      init: 'vc-slide-up-init',        // 内置已提供
      in:   'vc-slide-up-in',
      out:  'vc-slide-up-out',
    },
    // 混合
    animation: {
      in:  [
        'vc-effect-turbulence-in',
        {
          effect: 'bodyBlur'
        }
      ],
      out: 'vc-effect-turbulence-out',
    }
  },

  // 是否支持animation的配置来修改过渡动画, 在一些定制的过渡动画可以设置为true来避免冲突
  animationConfigurable: {
    options: Boolean,
    default: true
  },

  // 样式覆盖内置
  className: {
    options: Array<String> | String,
    default: undefined

    //example
    className: 'custom-skin',
    className: ['custom-skin-base', 'custom-skin-baner']
  },

  // mask的透明度
  maskOpacity: {
    options: Number,
    default: 0.25,
  },

  // mask的颜色
  maskBgColor: {
    options: String,
    default: 'black'
  }
}

过渡动画设置示例\ effect定制接口说明

propsData定义

具体popup的使用可以查看/packages/[popup-name]/readme.md

popup-over's readme\ popup-dialog's readme\ popup-picker's readme\ popup-calendar's readme\ popup-img-viewer's readme\ popup-press-menu's readme\ popup-bottom-menu's readme\ popup-center-menu's readme\ popup-datetime-picker's readme\ popup-effect-tile-press's readme

已知问题

如果项目需要支持IOS7/8, 在使用picker的时候, 需要添加Object.values的polyfill 可以参考http://babeljs.io/docs/usage/polyfill/ 或者MDN's Object.values

拓展

在已有项目中自定义一个popup

License

自定义改造

更新日志

MIT 一起来扣细节~

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial