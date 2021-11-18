Vazir Font

Vazir is a Persian/Arabic font.

فونت فارسی/عربی وزیر

نمایش فونت - صفحه رسمی پروژه

راهنمای فونت وزیر

صفحه دریافت (دانلود) بسته فونت شامل فایل های ttf,woff,eot

با تشکر از برنامه FontForge

بر مبنای فونت DejaVu Sans 2.35

نسخه‌های بدون حروف لاتین یا تمام ارقام فارسی و همچنین نسخه UI با ارتفاع کم درون بستهٔ فشرده موجود می‌باشد.

توجه

از نسخه ۲۷ نام فایل نسخه معمولی وزیر از Vazir به Vazir-Regular تغییر یافته است. لطفا پیش از نصب برای جلوگیری از تداخل، نسخه‌های قبل را حذف نمایید.

طریقه استفاده در صفحات وب

کد زیر را در قسمت style یا فایل css وارد نمایید:

@ font-face { font-family : Vazir; src : url ( 'Vazir-Regular.eot' ); src : url ( 'Vazir-Regular.eot?#iefix' ) format ( 'embedded-opentype' ), url ( 'Vazir-Regular.woff2' ) format ( 'woff2' ), url ( 'Vazir-Regular.woff' ) format ( 'woff' ), url ( 'Vazir-Regular.ttf' ) format ( 'truetype' ); font-weight : normal; font-style : normal; } @ font-face { font-family : Vazir; src : url ( 'Vazir-Bold.eot' ); src : url ( 'Vazir-Bold.eot?#iefix' ) format ( 'embedded-opentype' ), url ( 'Vazir-Bold.woff2' ) format ( 'woff2' ), url ( 'Vazir-Bold.woff' ) format ( 'woff' ), url ( 'Vazir-Bold.ttf' ) format ( 'truetype' ); font-weight : bold; font-style : normal; } @ font-face { font-family : Vazir; src : url ( 'Vazir-Black.eot' ); src : url ( 'Vazir-Black.eot?#iefix' ) format ( 'embedded-opentype' ), url ( 'Vazir-Black.woff2' ) format ( 'woff2' ), url ( 'Vazir-Black.woff' ) format ( 'woff' ), url ( 'Vazir-Black.ttf' ) format ( 'truetype' ); font-weight : 900 ; font-style : normal; } @ font-face { font-family : Vazir; src : url ( 'Vazir-Medium.eot' ); src : url ( 'Vazir-Medium.eot?#iefix' ) format ( 'embedded-opentype' ), url ( 'Vazir-Medium.woff2' ) format ( 'woff2' ), url ( 'Vazir-Medium.woff' ) format ( 'woff' ), url ( 'Vazir-Medium.ttf' ) format ( 'truetype' ); font-weight : 500 ; font-style : normal; } @ font-face { font-family : Vazir; src : url ( 'Vazir-Light.eot' ); src : url ( 'Vazir-Light.eot?#iefix' ) format ( 'embedded-opentype' ), url ( 'Vazir-Light.woff2' ) format ( 'woff2' ), url ( 'Vazir-Light.woff' ) format ( 'woff' ), url ( 'Vazir-Light.ttf' ) format ( 'truetype' ); font-weight : 300 ; font-style : normal; } @ font-face { font-family : Vazir; src : url ( 'Vazir-Thin.eot' ); src : url ( 'Vazir-Thin.eot?#iefix' ) format ( 'embedded-opentype' ), url ( 'Vazir-Thin.woff2' ) format ( 'woff2' ), url ( 'Vazir-Thin.woff' ) format ( 'woff' ), url ( 'Vazir-Thin.ttf' ) format ( 'truetype' ); font-weight : 100 ; font-style : normal; }

Install

Download

Grab the latest release file.

npm install vazir-font

Fonts will be copied to node_modules/vazir-font/dist directory

CDN

Link fonts from the jsDelivr CDN:

< link href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/rastikerdar/vazir-font@v30.1.0/dist/font-face.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" />

and integrate the font into your CSS:

font-family : 'Vazir' , sans-serif;

Arch Linux

Arch user's could use vazir-fonts package from AUR repository to install vazir font. Use your favourite AUR helper like pacaur or yaourt for installing package:

pacaur -S vazir-fonts

gnu/linux users could use kateb font manager, to install vazir font.

kateb install vazir or kateb update vazir

Install

choco install vazir-font

Upgrade

choco upgrade vazir-font

Uninstall

choco uninstall vazir-font

Build instructions

Light, Medium and Bold versions are created with interpolation method by fontmake library. See the README.md file in folder scripts . All build steps (generating outputs) are done by scripts.

License

2015 Saber Rastikerdar (@rastikerdar). See OFL.txt.