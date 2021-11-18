Vazir is a Persian/Arabic font.
فونت فارسی/عربی وزیر
نمایش فونت - صفحه رسمی پروژه
راهنمای فونت وزیر
صفحه دریافت (دانلود) بسته فونت شامل فایل های ttf,woff,eot
با تشکر از برنامه FontForge
بر مبنای فونت DejaVu Sans 2.35
نسخههای بدون حروف لاتین یا تمام ارقام فارسی و همچنین نسخه UI با ارتفاع کم درون بستهٔ فشرده موجود میباشد.
از نسخه ۲۷ نام فایل نسخه معمولی وزیر از Vazir به Vazir-Regular تغییر یافته است. لطفا پیش از نصب برای جلوگیری از تداخل، نسخههای قبل را حذف نمایید.
کد زیر را در قسمت style یا فایل css وارد نمایید:
@font-face {
font-family: Vazir;
src: url('Vazir-Regular.eot');
src: url('Vazir-Regular.eot?#iefix') format('embedded-opentype'),
url('Vazir-Regular.woff2') format('woff2'),
url('Vazir-Regular.woff') format('woff'),
url('Vazir-Regular.ttf') format('truetype');
font-weight: normal;
font-style: normal;
}
@font-face {
font-family: Vazir;
src: url('Vazir-Bold.eot');
src: url('Vazir-Bold.eot?#iefix') format('embedded-opentype'),
url('Vazir-Bold.woff2') format('woff2'),
url('Vazir-Bold.woff') format('woff'),
url('Vazir-Bold.ttf') format('truetype');
font-weight: bold;
font-style: normal;
}
@font-face {
font-family: Vazir;
src: url('Vazir-Black.eot');
src: url('Vazir-Black.eot?#iefix') format('embedded-opentype'),
url('Vazir-Black.woff2') format('woff2'),
url('Vazir-Black.woff') format('woff'),
url('Vazir-Black.ttf') format('truetype');
font-weight: 900;
font-style: normal;
}
@font-face {
font-family: Vazir;
src: url('Vazir-Medium.eot');
src: url('Vazir-Medium.eot?#iefix') format('embedded-opentype'),
url('Vazir-Medium.woff2') format('woff2'),
url('Vazir-Medium.woff') format('woff'),
url('Vazir-Medium.ttf') format('truetype');
font-weight: 500;
font-style: normal;
}
@font-face {
font-family: Vazir;
src: url('Vazir-Light.eot');
src: url('Vazir-Light.eot?#iefix') format('embedded-opentype'),
url('Vazir-Light.woff2') format('woff2'),
url('Vazir-Light.woff') format('woff'),
url('Vazir-Light.ttf') format('truetype');
font-weight: 300;
font-style: normal;
}
@font-face {
font-family: Vazir;
src: url('Vazir-Thin.eot');
src: url('Vazir-Thin.eot?#iefix') format('embedded-opentype'),
url('Vazir-Thin.woff2') format('woff2'),
url('Vazir-Thin.woff') format('woff'),
url('Vazir-Thin.ttf') format('truetype');
font-weight: 100;
font-style: normal;
}
Grab the latest release file.
npm install vazir-font
Fonts will be copied to
node_modules/vazir-font/dist directory
Link fonts from the jsDelivr CDN:
<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/rastikerdar/vazir-font@v30.1.0/dist/font-face.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
and integrate the font into your CSS:
font-family: 'Vazir', sans-serif;
Arch user's could use vazir-fonts package from AUR repository to install vazir font. Use your favourite AUR helper like pacaur or yaourt for installing package:
pacaur -S vazir-fonts
gnu/linux users could use kateb font manager, to install vazir font.
kateb install vazir
or
kateb update vazir
choco install vazir-font
choco upgrade vazir-font
choco uninstall vazir-font
Light, Medium and Bold versions are created with interpolation method by fontmake library. See the README.md file in folder
scripts. All build steps (generating outputs) are done by scripts.
2015 Saber Rastikerdar (@rastikerdar). See OFL.txt.