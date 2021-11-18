openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vf

vazir-font

by Saber Rastikerdar
30.1.0 (see all)

Vazir is a Persian/Arabic font. وزیر یک فونت فارسی/عربی است https://rastikerdar.github.io/vazir-font/

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/53
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Vazir Font

Vazir is a Persian/Arabic font.

npm version

فونت فارسی/عربی وزیر
نمایش فونت - صفحه رسمی پروژه
راهنمای فونت وزیر
صفحه دریافت (دانلود) بسته فونت شامل فایل های ttf,woff,eot
با تشکر از برنامه FontForge
بر مبنای فونت DejaVu Sans 2.35
نسخه‌های بدون حروف لاتین یا تمام ارقام فارسی و همچنین نسخه UI با ارتفاع کم درون بستهٔ فشرده موجود می‌باشد.

توجه

از نسخه ۲۷ نام فایل نسخه معمولی وزیر از Vazir به Vazir-Regular تغییر یافته است. لطفا پیش از نصب برای جلوگیری از تداخل، نسخه‌های قبل را حذف نمایید.

طریقه استفاده در صفحات وب

کد زیر را در قسمت style یا فایل css وارد نمایید:

@font-face {
    font-family: Vazir;
    src: url('Vazir-Regular.eot');
    src: url('Vazir-Regular.eot?#iefix') format('embedded-opentype'),
         url('Vazir-Regular.woff2') format('woff2'),
         url('Vazir-Regular.woff') format('woff'),
         url('Vazir-Regular.ttf') format('truetype');
    font-weight: normal;
    font-style: normal;
}
@font-face {
    font-family: Vazir;
    src: url('Vazir-Bold.eot');
    src: url('Vazir-Bold.eot?#iefix') format('embedded-opentype'),
         url('Vazir-Bold.woff2') format('woff2'),
         url('Vazir-Bold.woff') format('woff'),
         url('Vazir-Bold.ttf') format('truetype');
    font-weight: bold;
    font-style: normal;
}
@font-face {
    font-family: Vazir;
    src: url('Vazir-Black.eot');
    src: url('Vazir-Black.eot?#iefix') format('embedded-opentype'),
         url('Vazir-Black.woff2') format('woff2'),
         url('Vazir-Black.woff') format('woff'),
         url('Vazir-Black.ttf') format('truetype');
    font-weight: 900;
    font-style: normal;
}
@font-face {
    font-family: Vazir;
    src: url('Vazir-Medium.eot');
    src: url('Vazir-Medium.eot?#iefix') format('embedded-opentype'),
         url('Vazir-Medium.woff2') format('woff2'),
         url('Vazir-Medium.woff') format('woff'),
         url('Vazir-Medium.ttf') format('truetype');
    font-weight: 500;
    font-style: normal;
}
@font-face {
    font-family: Vazir;
    src: url('Vazir-Light.eot');
    src: url('Vazir-Light.eot?#iefix') format('embedded-opentype'),
         url('Vazir-Light.woff2') format('woff2'),
         url('Vazir-Light.woff') format('woff'),
         url('Vazir-Light.ttf') format('truetype');
    font-weight: 300;
    font-style: normal;
}
@font-face {
    font-family: Vazir;
    src: url('Vazir-Thin.eot');
    src: url('Vazir-Thin.eot?#iefix') format('embedded-opentype'),
         url('Vazir-Thin.woff2') format('woff2'),
         url('Vazir-Thin.woff') format('woff'),
         url('Vazir-Thin.ttf') format('truetype');
    font-weight: 100;
    font-style: normal;
}

Install

Download

Grab the latest release file.

npm

npm install vazir-font

Fonts will be copied to node_modules/vazir-font/dist directory

CDN

Link fonts from the jsDelivr CDN:

<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/rastikerdar/vazir-font@v30.1.0/dist/font-face.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />

and integrate the font into your CSS:

font-family: 'Vazir', sans-serif;

Arch Linux

Arch user's could use vazir-fonts package from AUR repository to install vazir font. Use your favourite AUR helper like pacaur or yaourt for installing package:

pacaur -S vazir-fonts

GNU/Linux

gnu/linux users could use kateb font manager, to install vazir font.

kateb install vazir
or
kateb update vazir

Chocolatey

Install

choco install vazir-font

Upgrade

choco upgrade vazir-font

Uninstall

choco uninstall vazir-font

Build instructions

Light, Medium and Bold versions are created with interpolation method by fontmake library. See the README.md file in folder scripts. All build steps (generating outputs) are done by scripts.

License

2015 Saber Rastikerdar (@rastikerdar). See OFL.txt.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Muhammadali Qorbanzadeh31 Ratings0 Reviews
Front-end developer at Leningo.com
1 month ago
saber mazojiiran mahabad25 Ratings0 Reviews
frontend developer
September 23, 2020
Mehdi Moshtaghigorgan, iran1 Rating0 Reviews
August 4, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial