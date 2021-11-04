This module provides several functions for asynchronous control flow. There are many modules that do this already (notably async.js). This one's claim to fame is improved debuggability.
Working with Node's asynchronous, callback-based model is much easier with a handful of simple control-flow abstractions, like:
But these structures also introduce new types of programming errors: failing to invoke the callback can cause the program to hang, and inadvertently invoking it twice can cause all kinds of mayhem that's very difficult to debug.
The functions in this module keep track of what's going on so that you can figure out what happened when your program goes wrong. They generally return an object describing details of the current state. If your program goes wrong, you have several ways of getting at this state:
Synopsis:
parallel(args, callback)
This function takes a list of input functions (specified by the "funcs" property
of "args") and runs them all. These input functions are expected to be
asynchronous: they get a "callback" argument and should invoke it as
callback(err, result). The error and result will be saved and made available
to the original caller when all of these functions complete.
This function returns the same "result" object it passes to the callback, and you can use the fields in this object to debug or observe progress:
operations: array corresponding to the input functions, with
func: input function,
status: "pending", "ok", or "fail",
err: returned "err" value, if any, and
result: returned "result" value, if any
successes: "result" field for each of "operations" where
"status" == "ok" (in no particular order)
ndone: number of input operations that have completed
nerrors: number of input operations that have failed
This status object lets you see in a debugger exactly which functions have completed, what they returned, and which ones are outstanding.
All errors are combined into a single "err" parameter to the final callback (see below).
Example usage:
console.log(mod_vasync.parallel({
'funcs': [
function f1 (callback) { mod_dns.resolve('joyent.com', callback); },
function f2 (callback) { mod_dns.resolve('github.com', callback); },
function f3 (callback) { mod_dns.resolve('asdfaqsdfj.com', callback); }
]
}, function (err, results) {
console.log('error: %s', err.message);
console.log('results: %s', mod_util.inspect(results, null, 3));
}));
In the first tick, this outputs:
status: { operations:
[ { func: [Function: f1], status: 'pending' },
{ func: [Function: f2], status: 'pending' },
{ func: [Function: f3], status: 'pending' } ],
successes: [],
ndone: 0,
nerrors: 0 }
showing that there are three operations pending and none has yet been started. When the program finishes, it outputs this error:
error: first of 1 error: queryA ENOTFOUND
which encapsulates all of the intermediate failures. This model allows you to write the final callback like you normally would:
if (err)
return (callback(err));
and still propagate useful information to callers that don't deal with multiple errors (i.e. most callers).
The example also prints out the detailed final status, including all of the errors and return values:
results: { operations:
[ { func: [Function: f1],
funcname: 'f1',
status: 'ok',
err: null,
result: [ '165.225.132.33' ] },
{ func: [Function: f2],
funcname: 'f2',
status: 'ok',
err: null,
result: [ '207.97.227.239' ] },
{ func: [Function: f3],
funcname: 'f3',
status: 'fail',
err: { [Error: queryA ENOTFOUND] code: 'ENOTFOUND',
errno: 'ENOTFOUND', syscall: 'queryA' },
result: undefined } ],
successes: [ [ '165.225.132.33' ], [ '207.97.227.239' ] ],
ndone: 3,
nerrors: 1 }
You can use this if you want to handle all of the errors individually or to get at all of the individual return values.
Note that "successes" is provided as a convenience and the order of items in that array may not correspond to the order of the inputs. To consume output in an ordered manner, you should iterate over "operations" and pick out the result from each item.
Synopsis:
forEachParallel(args, callback)
This function is exactly like
parallel, except that the input is specified as
a single function ("func") and a list of inputs ("inputs"). The function is
invoked on each input in parallel.
This example is exactly equivalent to the one above:
console.log(mod_vasync.forEachParallel({
'func': mod_dns.resolve,
'inputs': [ 'joyent.com', 'github.com', 'asdfaqsdfj.com' ]
}, function (err, results) {
console.log('error: %s', err.message);
console.log('results: %s', mod_util.inspect(results, null, 3));
}));
Synopsis:
pipeline(args, callback)
The named arguments (that go inside
args) are:
funcs: input functions, to be invoked in series
arg: arbitrary argument that will be passed to each function
The functions are invoked in order as
func(arg, callback), where "arg" is the
user-supplied argument from "args" and "callback" should be invoked in the usual
way. If any function emits an error, the whole pipeline stops.
The return value and the arguments to the final callback are exactly the same as
for
parallel. The error object for the final callback is just the error
returned by whatever pipeline function failed (if any).
This example is similar to the one above, except that it runs the steps in
sequence and stops early because
pipeline stops on the first error:
console.log(mod_vasync.pipeline({
'funcs': [
function f1 (_, callback) { mod_fs.stat('/tmp', callback); },
function f2 (_, callback) { mod_fs.stat('/noexist', callback); },
function f3 (_, callback) { mod_fs.stat('/var', callback); }
]
}, function (err, results) {
console.log('error: %s', err.message);
console.log('results: %s', mod_util.inspect(results, null, 3));
}));
As a result, the status after the first tick looks like this:
{ operations:
[ { func: [Function: f1], status: 'pending' },
{ func: [Function: f2], status: 'waiting' },
{ func: [Function: f3], status: 'waiting' } ],
successes: [],
ndone: 0,
nerrors: 0 }
Note that the second and third stages are now "waiting", rather than "pending"
in the
parallel case. The error and complete result look just like the
parallel case.
Synopsis:
tryEach(funcs, callback)
The
tryEach function invokes each of the asynchronous functions in
funcs
serially. Each function takes a single argument: an interstitial-callback.
tryEach will keep calling the functions until one of them succeeds (or they
all fail). At the end, the terminating-callback is invoked with the error
and/or results provided by the last function that was called (either the last
one that failed or the first one that succeeded).
This example is similar to the one above, except that it runs the steps in
sequence and stops early because
tryEach stops on the first success:
console.log(mod_vasync.tryEach([
function f1 (callback) { mod_fs.stat('/notreal', callback); },
function f2 (callback) { mod_fs.stat('/noexist', callback); },
function f3 (callback) { mod_fs.stat('/var', callback); },
function f4 (callback) { mod_fs.stat('/noexist', callback); }
],
function (err, results) {
console.log('error: %s', err);
console.log('results: %s', mod_util.inspect(results));
}));
The above code will stop when it finishes f3, and we will only print a single result and no errors:
error: null
results: { dev: 65760,
mode: 16877,
nlink: 41,
uid: 0,
gid: 3,
rdev: -1,
blksize: 2560,
ino: 11,
size: 41,
blocks: 7,
atime: Thu May 28 2015 16:21:25 GMT+0000 (UTC),
mtime: Thu Jan 21 2016 22:08:50 GMT+0000 (UTC),
ctime: Thu Jan 21 2016 22:08:50 GMT+0000 (UTC) }
If we comment out
f3, we get the following output:
error: Error: ENOENT, stat '/noexist'
results: undefined
Note that: there is a mismatch (inherited from
async) between the semantics
of the interstitial callback and the sematics of the terminating callback. See
the following example:
console.log(mod_vasync.tryEach([
function f1 (callback) { callback(new Error()); },
function f2 (callback) { callback(new Error()); },
function f3 (callback) { callback(null, 1, 2, 3); },
function f4 (callback) { callback(null, 1); }
],
function (err, results) {
console.log('error: %s', err);
console.log('results: %s', mod_util.inspect(results));
}));
We pass one or more results to the terminating-callback via the
interstitial-callback's arglist --
(err, res1, res2, ...). From the
callback-implementor's perspective, the results get wrapped up in an array
(err, [res1, res2, ...]) -- unless there is only one result, which simply
gets passed through as the terminating callback's second argument. This means
that when we call the callback in
f3 above, the terminating callback receives
the list
[1, 2, 3] as its second argument. If, we comment out
f3, we will
end up calling the callback in
f4 which will end up invoking the terminating
callback with a single result:
1, instead of
[1].
In short, be mindful that there is not always a 1:1 correspondence between the terminating callback that you define, and the interstitial callback that gets called from the function.
Synopsis:
forEachPipeline(args, callback)
This function is exactly like
pipeline, except that the input is specified as
a single function ("func") and a list of inputs ("inputs"). The function is
invoked on each input in series.
This example is exactly equivalent to the one above:
console.log(mod_vasync.forEachPipeline({
'func': mod_dns.resolve,
'inputs': [ 'joyent.com', 'github.com', 'asdfaqsdfj.com' ]
}, function (err, results) {
console.log('error: %s', err.message);
console.log('results: %s', mod_util.inspect(results, null, 3));
}));
Synopsis:
waterfall(funcs, callback)
This function works like
pipeline except for argument passing.
Each function is passed any values emitted by the previous function (none for the first function), followed by the callback to invoke upon completion. This callback must be invoked exactly once, regardless of success or failure. As conventional in Node, the first argument to the callback indicates an error (if non-null). Subsequent arguments are passed to the next function in the "funcs" chain.
If any function fails (i.e., calls its callback with an Error), then the remaining functions are not invoked and "callback" is invoked with the error.
The only difference between waterfall() and pipeline() are the arguments passed to each function in the chain. pipeline() always passes the same argument followed by the callback, while waterfall() passes whatever values were emitted by the previous function followed by the callback.
Here's an example:
mod_vasync.waterfall([
function func1(callback) {
setImmediate(function () {
callback(null, 37);
});
},
function func2(extra, callback) {
console.log('func2 got "%s" from func1', extra);
callback();
}
], function () {
console.log('done');
});
This prints:
func2 got "37" from func1
better stop early
Synopsis:
filter(inputs, filterFunc, callback)
Synopsis:
filterSeries(inputs, filterFunc, callback)
Synopsis:
filterLimit(inputs, limit, filterFunc, callback)
These functions take an array (of anything) and a function to call on each element of the array. The function must callback with a true or false value as the second argument or an error object as the first argument. False values will result in the element being filtered out of the results array. An error object passed as the first argument will cause the filter function to stop processing new elements and callback to the caller with the error immediately. Original input array order is maintained.
filter and
filterSeries are analogous to calling
filterLimit with
a limit of
Infinity and
1 respectively.
var inputs = [
'joyent.com',
'github.com',
'asdfaqsdfj.com'
];
function filterFunc(input, cb) {
mod_dns.resolve(input, function (err, results) {
if (err) {
cb(null, false);
} else {
cb(null, true);
}
}
}
mod_vasync.filter(inputs, filterFunc, function (err, results) {
// err => undefined
// results => ['joyent.com', 'github.com']
});
Synopsis:
whilst(testFunc, iterateFunc, callback)
Repeatedly invoke
iterateFunc while
testFunc returns a true value.
iterateFunc is an asychronous function that must call its callback (the first
and only argument given to it) when it is finished with an optional error
object as the first argument, and any other arbitrary arguments. If an error
object is given as the first argument,
whilst will finish and call
callback
with the error object.
testFunc is a synchronous function that must return
a value - if the value resolves to true
whilst will invoke
iterateFunc, if
it resolves to false
whilst will finish and invoke
callback with the last
set of arguments
iterateFunc called back with.
whilst also returns an object suitable for introspecting the current state of
the specific
whilst invocation which contains the following properties:
finished: boolean if this invocation has finished or is in progress
iterations: number of iterations performed (calls to
iterateFunc)
Compatible with
async.whilst
var n = 0;
var w = mod_vasync.whilst(
function testFunc() {
return (n < 5);
},
function iterateFunc(cb) {
n++;
cb(null, {n: n});
},
function whilstDone(err, arg) {
// err => undefined
// arg => {n: 5}
// w => {finished: true, iterations: 5}
}
);
// w => {finished: false, iterations: 0}
Synopsis:
barrier([args])
Returns a new barrier object. Like
parallel, barriers are useful for
coordinating several concurrent operations, but instead of specifying a list of
functions to invoke, you just say how many (and optionally which ones) are
outstanding, and this object emits
'drain' when they've all completed. This
is syntactically lighter-weight, and more flexible.
Methods:
Read-only public properties (for debugging):
Options:
Example: printing sizes of files in a directory
var mod_fs = require('fs');
var mod_path = require('path');
var mod_vasync = require('../lib/vasync');
var barrier = mod_vasync.barrier();
barrier.on('drain', function () {
console.log('all files checked');
});
barrier.start('readdir');
mod_fs.readdir(__dirname, function (err, files) {
barrier.done('readdir');
if (err)
throw (err);
files.forEach(function (file) {
barrier.start('stat ' + file);
var path = mod_path.join(__dirname, file);
mod_fs.stat(path, function (err2, stat) {
barrier.done('stat ' + file);
console.log('%s: %d bytes', file, stat['size']);
});
});
});
This emits:
barrier-readdir.js: 602 bytes
foreach-parallel.js: 358 bytes
barrier-basic.js: 552 bytes
nofail.js: 384 bytes
pipeline.js: 490 bytes
parallel.js: 481 bytes
queue-serializer.js: 441 bytes
queue-stat.js: 529 bytes
all files checked
Synopsis:
queue(worker, concurrency)
Synopsis:
queuev(args)
This function returns an object that allows up to a fixed number of tasks to be dispatched at any given time. The interface is compatible with that provided by the "async" Node library, except that the returned object's fields represent a public interface you can use to introspect what's going on.
Arguments
worker(task, callback), where
task is a
task dispatched to this queue and
callback should be invoked when the
task completes.
Methods
Read-only public properties (for debugging):
Hooks (for compatibility with node-async):
Events
If the tasks are themselves simple objects, then the entire queue may be serialized (as via JSON.stringify) for debugging and monitoring tools. Using the above fields, you can see what this queue is doing (worker_name), which tasks are queued, which tasks are being processed, and so on.
Here's an example demonstrating the queue:
var mod_fs = require('fs');
var mod_vasync = require('../lib/vasync');
var queue;
function doneOne()
{
console.log('task completed; queue state:\n%s\n',
JSON.stringify(queue, null, 4));
}
queue = mod_vasync.queue(mod_fs.stat, 2);
console.log('initial queue state:\n%s\n', JSON.stringify(queue, null, 4));
queue.push('/tmp/file1', doneOne);
queue.push('/tmp/file2', doneOne);
queue.push('/tmp/file3', doneOne);
queue.push('/tmp/file4', doneOne);
console.log('all tasks dispatched:\n%s\n', JSON.stringify(queue, null, 4));
The initial queue state looks like this:
initial queue state:
{
"nextid": 0,
"worker_name": "anon",
"npending": 0,
"pending": {},
"queued": [],
"concurrency": 2
}
After four tasks have been pushed, we see that two of them have been dispatched and the remaining two are queued up:
all tasks pushed:
{
"nextid": 4,
"worker_name": "anon",
"npending": 2,
"pending": {
"1": {
"id": 1,
"task": "/tmp/file1"
},
"2": {
"id": 2,
"task": "/tmp/file2"
}
},
"queued": [
{
"id": 3,
"task": "/tmp/file3"
},
{
"id": 4,
"task": "/tmp/file4"
}
],
"concurrency": 2
}
As they complete, we see tasks moving from "queued" to "pending", and completed tasks disappear:
task completed; queue state:
{
"nextid": 4,
"worker_name": "anon",
"npending": 1,
"pending": {
"3": {
"id": 3,
"task": "/tmp/file3"
}
},
"queued": [
{
"id": 4,
"task": "/tmp/file4"
}
],
"concurrency": 2
}
When all tasks have completed, the queue state looks like it started:
task completed; queue state:
{
"nextid": 4,
"worker_name": "anon",
"npending": 0,
"pending": {},
"queued": [],
"concurrency": 2
}
You can use a queue with concurrency 1 and where the tasks are themselves functions to ensure that an arbitrary asynchronous function never runs concurrently with another one, no matter what each one does. Since the tasks are the actual functions to be invoked, the worker function just invokes each one:
var mod_vasync = require('../lib/vasync');
var queue = mod_vasync.queue(
function (task, callback) { task(callback); }, 1);
queue.push(function (callback) {
console.log('first task begins');
setTimeout(function () {
console.log('first task ends');
callback();
}, 500);
});
queue.push(function (callback) {
console.log('second task begins');
process.nextTick(function () {
console.log('second task ends');
callback();
});
});
This example outputs:
$ node examples/queue-serializer.js
first task begins
first task ends
second task begins
second task ends