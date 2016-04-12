npm install vast-xml

Create a VAST object:

var VAST = require ( 'vast-xml' ); var vast = new VAST(); var ad = vast.attachAd({ id : 1 , structure : 'inline' , sequence : 99 , Error : 'http://error.err' , AdTitle : 'Common name of the ad' , AdSystem : { name : 'Test Ad Server' , version : '1.0' } });

Ad extensions

var VAST = require ( 'vast-xml' ); var vast = new VAST(); var ad = vast.attachAd({ id : 1 , structure : 'inline' , sequence : 99 , Error : 'http://error.err' , Extensions : [ '<xml>data</xml>' ] , AdTitle : 'Common name of the ad' , AdSystem : { name : 'Test Ad Server' , version : '1.0' } });

Attach Impression tracking URLs

ad.attachImpression({ id : "23" , url : "http://impression.com" }); ad.attachImpression({ id : "sample-server" , url : "http://sample-impression.com" });

Attach Linear creatives

var creative = ad.attachCreative( 'Linear' , { AdParameters : '<xml></xml>' , Duration : '00:00:30' }); creative.attachMediaFile( 'http://domain.com/file.ext' , { type : "video/mp4" , bitrate : "320" , minBitrate : "320" , maxBitrate : "320" , width : "640" , height : "360" , scalable : "true" , maintainAspectRatio : "true" , codec : "" , apiFramework : "VPAID" }); creative.attachTrackingEvent( 'creativeView' , 'http://creativeview.com' ); creative.attachVideoClick( 'ClickThrough' , 'http://click-through.com' );

Skippable Linear Creatives

Create skippable linear creative by adding a skipoffset attribute when attaching creative. Attach skip and/or progress tracking events. See below:

var creative = ad.attachCreative( 'Linear' , { AdParameters : '<xml></xml>' , skipoffset : '00:00:05' , Duration : '00:00:30' }); creative.attachTrackingEvent( 'skip' , 'http://skipevent.com' ); creative.attachTrackingEvent( 'progress' , 'http://zing-zang.com' , '00:00:15.000' );

Attach Icons to Linear creatives

var icon = creative.attachIcon({ program : 'foo' , height : 250 , width : 300 , xPosition : 'left' , yPosition : 'top' , apiFramework : 'VPAID' , offset : '01:05:09' , duration : '00:00:00' }); icon.attachResource( 'StaticResource' , 'http://domain.com/file.gif' , 'image/gif' ); icon.attachClick( 'IconClickThrough' , 'http://icon-click-through.com' ); icon.attachTrackingEvent( 'IconViewTracking' , 'http://icon-view-tracking.com' );

Attach Non-Linear creatives

var creative = ad.attachCreative( 'NonLinear' , { id : 99 , width : 90 , height : 10 , expandedWidth : 90 , expandedHeight : 45 , scalable : false , maintainAspectRatio : false , minSuggestedDuration : '00:00:00' , apiFramework : 'VPAID' });

Attach Companion Ad creatives

var creative = ad.attachCreative( 'CompanionAd' , { width : 300 , height : 250 }) .attachResource( 'StaticResource' , 'http://companionad.com/image.jpg' , 'image/jpeg' ) .attachTrackingEvent( 'creativeView' , 'http://companionad.com/creativeView' ) ;

Generate XML

vast.xml({ pretty : true , indent : ' ' , newline : '

' });

< VAST version = "3.0" > < Ad id = "1" sequence = "99" > < InLine > < AdSystem version = "1.0" > Test Ad Server </ AdSystem > < AdTitle > Common name of the ad </ AdTitle > < Description /> < Survey /> < Error > <![CDATA[http://error.err]]> </ Error > < Impression id = "23" > http://impression.com </ Impression > < Impression id = "sample-server" > http://sample-impression.com </ Impression > < Creatives > < Creative > < Linear > < Duration > 00:00:00 </ Duration > < TrackingEvents > < Tracking event = "creativeView" > http://creativeview.com </ Tracking > </ TrackingEvents > < VideoClicks > < ClickThrough id = "" > http://click-through.com </ ClickThrough > </ VideoClicks > < MediaFiles > < MediaFile id = "" delivery = "progressive" type = "video/mp4" bitrate = "320" minBitrate = "320" maxBitrate = "320" width = "640" height = "360" scalable = "true" maintainAspectRatio = "true" codec = "" apiFramework = "" > http://domain.com/file.ext </ MediaFile > </ MediaFiles > </ Linear > </ Creative > < Creative > < CompanionAds > < Companion width = "300" height = "250" > < StaticResource creativeType = "image/jpeg" > http://companionad.com/image.jpg </ StaticResource > < TrackingEvents > < Tracking event = "creativeView" > http://companionad.com/creativeView </ Tracking > </ TrackingEvents > </ Companion > </ CompanionAds > </ Creative > </ Creatives > </ InLine > </ Ad > </ VAST >

VAST with no ads

var VAST = require ( 'vast-xml' ); var vast = new VAST({ VASTErrorURI : 'http://adserver.com/noad.gif' }); vast.xml({ pretty : true , indent : ' ' , newline : '

' });

< VAST version = "3.0" > < Error > <![CDATA[http://adserver.com/noad.gif]> </Error> </VAST>

Validating

npm test validates the test builds. The validation is done against the VAST .xsd file, made available by the IAB.

Currently included in the test suite are:

linear ad

with companion

with icon

non-linear ad

with companion

wrapper ad

The VAST spec is, well vast, and contains a lot of different corner cases.

Pull requests, feedback and collaboration in fully rounding-out this module is more than welcome.

Misc

xmllint is a good tool for validating XML. As a helper, this repo contains the VAST .xsd and to validate a VAST file, follow: