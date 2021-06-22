Vasern is a fast and open source data storage for React Native.

View Development Roadmap. Read about beta release announcement

Table of Contents:

For more details, visit Vasern Documentation

Updated 08/10/2019: Due to personal schedule and a small number of active users, vasern-server and news features won't be release anytime soon. Though I'll be happy to help with current issues. Any changes in the future will be updated in the slack channel

What is Vasern?

Vasern is a data storage for React Native that underneath is linked-consistent key-value stores. Its data engine is built natively to achieve native performance. Our goal is to develop an open source, developer friendly end-to-end database solution. Sync server - vasern-server is under development.

A snipped code shows how Vasern works

import Vasern from 'vasern' ; const VasernDB = new Vasern({ schemas : [{ name : "Users" , props : { fname : "string" , lname : "string" } },{ name : "Todos" , props : { name : "string" , completed : "boolean" , assignTo : "#Users" } }] }); VasernDB.Todos.onChange( () => { const todoList = VasernDB.Todos.filter({ completed : false }); this .setState({ data : todoList.data() }); })

Development Status

Vasern beta is available on iOS and Android. It is being tested to ensure its functionality, data quality and consistency. View Development Roadmap

Join us on Slack for any quick update and discusion.

Getting Started

Examples

Vasern Todo - Simple todo app

Help and Feedback

For quick questions, chat and discussion, join us on Slack.

For bugs, suggest improvements, or feature requests, feel free to file an issue.

The more concise and informative, the better it helps us to understand your concern.

Contributors

Vasern is lucky to have support from our contributors, thanks to:

Contribute to Vasern

Your contributions are welcome and highly appreciated. At the moment, you can create an issue with (1) Goal and (2) Details of your code.