Table of Contents:
Updated 08/10/2019: Due to personal schedule and a small number of active users, vasern-server and news features won't be release anytime soon. Though I'll be happy to help with current issues. Any changes in the future will be updated in the slack channel
Vasern is a data storage for React Native that underneath is linked-consistent key-value stores. Its data engine is built natively to achieve native performance. Our goal is to develop an open source, developer friendly end-to-end database solution.
Sync server - vasern-server is under development.
import Vasern from 'vasern';
// Define Todos application schema
const VasernDB = new Vasern({
schemas: [{
name: "Users",
props: {
fname: "string",
lname: "string"
}
},{
name: "Todos",
props: {
name: "string",
completed: "boolean",
assignTo: "#Users"
}
}]
});
// Add listener whenever Todos has a change (loaded/insert/update/delete)
VasernDB.Todos.onChange(() => {
// Get all todo items with "completed" is "false"
const todoList = VasernDB.Todos.filter({ completed: false });
// Update state
this.setState({ data: todoList.data() });
})
Vasern beta is available on iOS and Android. It is being tested to ensure its functionality, data quality and consistency. View Development Roadmap
Vasern is lucky to have support from our contributors, thanks to:
