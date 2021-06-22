openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vasern

by vasern
0.3.68 (see all)

Vasern is a fast, lightweight and open source data storage for React Native

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

35

GitHub Stars

309

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vasern Logo

NPM CI Status GitHub Issues Supported Platforms Join Slack

Vasern is a fast and open source data storage for React Native.

View Development Roadmap. Read about beta release announcement

Table of Contents:

For more details, visit Vasern Documentation

Updated 08/10/2019: Due to personal schedule and a small number of active users, vasern-server and news features won't be release anytime soon. Though I'll be happy to help with current issues. Any changes in the future will be updated in the slack channel

What is Vasern?

Vasern is a data storage for React Native that underneath is linked-consistent key-value stores. Its data engine is built natively to achieve native performance. Our goal is to develop an open source, developer friendly end-to-end database solution. Sync server - vasern-server is under development.

A snipped code shows how Vasern works

import Vasern from 'vasern';

// Define Todos application schema
const VasernDB = new Vasern({ 
  schemas: [{
    name: "Users",
    props: {
      fname: "string",
      lname: "string"
    }
  },{
    name: "Todos",
    props: {
      name: "string",
      completed: "boolean",
      assignTo: "#Users"
    }
  }]
});

// Add listener whenever Todos has a change (loaded/insert/update/delete)
VasernDB.Todos.onChange(() => {

  // Get all todo items with "completed" is "false"
  const todoList = VasernDB.Todos.filter({ completed: false });
  
  // Update state
  this.setState({ data: todoList.data() });
})

Development Status

Vasern beta is available on iOS and Android. It is being tested to ensure its functionality, data quality and consistency. View Development Roadmap

Join us on Slack for any quick update and discusion.

Getting Started

Examples

Help and Feedback

The more concise and informative, the better it helps us to understand your concern.

Contributors

Vasern is lucky to have support from our contributors, thanks to:

Contribute to Vasern

Your contributions are welcome and highly appreciated. At the moment, you can create an issue with (1) Goal and (2) Details of your code.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial