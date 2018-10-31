VarStream

VarStream is a data storage and exchange format.

VarStream :

is human readable/writeable : no need to be a programmer to create VarStreams.

is streamable : No need to wait the datas to be fully loaded to populate/access your program variables.

keeps backward references: you can refer to another variable of the stream in the stream itself.

merges with no loss: you can easily merge multiple varstreams.

is light: due to it's smart optimizations and syntax sugar.

is memory efficient: the garbage collector can cleanup memory before the parse ends, backward references prevent data duplication.

accept comments: keep your configuration/localization files readable.

loves circular references: transmit your variable trees with no hack.

Use cases

Smarter configuration files

VarStream allows you to configure your projects in a clear and readable way. Since VarStream is merge friendly, it is particularly usefull for loading multilevel configuration files without erasing previously set contents.

Imagine this sample configuration file:

# Server server . domain =example.com server .protocols.+=http server .protocols.+=https server .databases.+.host=db1.example.com server .databases.*.username=db1 server .databases.+.host=db2.example.com server .databases.*.username=db2 server . cache .size= 2048 # HTML document document.scripts.+.uri=//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/ 1.10 .2 /jquery.min.js document.scripts.+.uri=//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jqueryui/ 1.10 .3 /jquery-ui.min.js

You could easily override some of its contents by loading this specific configuration file next to him:

# Append my custom dev TLD server . domain +=. local # Support 1 more protocol server .protocols.+=ws # Reset DB and set my local one server .databases.!.host=localhost server .databases.*.username=db1 # Increase cache size ( 8 times) server . cache .size*= 8 # Use local scripts document.scripts .0 .uri=javascript/jquery.js document.scripts .1 .uri=javascript/jquery-ui.js

The same goes for internationalization files. You could load a language file and augment it with a locale file.

Sharing variable trees in realtime

VarStreams particularly suits with the JavaScript messaging systems. Communicate through different JavaScript threads (or over the Network) has never been so simple.

This is particularly usefull for data driven applications.

Test it !

Performances

Compared to JSON, VarStreams brings nice formatting with often less weight.

test1 : linear.dat [390 bytes] vs linear.json [423 bytes] => 8% smaller

test2 : arrays.dat [1244 bytes] vs arrays.json [1178 bytes] => 6% bigger

test3 : references.dat [2844 bytes] vs references.json [3314 bytes] => 16% smaller

## How to use With NodeJs :

var cnt = fs.ReadFileSync( 'test2.dat' , { encoding : 'utf-8' }); var obj = VarStream.parse(cnt); cnt = VarStream.stringify(obj); var VarStream = require ( 'varstream' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var scope = {}; var myVarStream= new VarStream(scope, 'prop' ); fs.createReadStream( 'test.dat' ).pipe(myVarStream) .on( 'end' , function ( ) { myVarStream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'test2.dat' )); });

In the browser, you can use browserify or directly VarStreamReader and VarStreamWriter constructors.

## CLI Usage VarStream comes with two CLI utilities, to use them, install VarStream globally:

npm install -g varstream json2varstream path/to/input.json > path/to/ouput.dat varstream2json path/to/input.dat > path/to/ouput.json

## Contributing/Testing The VarStream JavaScript library is fully tested. If you want to contribute, test your code before submitting, just run the following command with NodeJS dependencies installed :

npm test

## Contributors

Nicolas Froidure - @nfroidure

## License This program is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more details.