VarStream is a data storage and exchange format.
VarStream :
VarStream allows you to configure your projects in a clear and readable way. Since VarStream is merge friendly, it is particularly usefull for loading multilevel configuration files without erasing previously set contents.
Imagine this sample configuration file:
# Server
server.domain=example.com
server.protocols.+=http
server.protocols.+=https
server.databases.+.host=db1.example.com
server.databases.*.username=db1
server.databases.+.host=db2.example.com
server.databases.*.username=db2
server.cache.size=2048
# HTML document
document.scripts.+.uri=//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.10.2/jquery.min.js
document.scripts.+.uri=//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jqueryui/1.10.3/jquery-ui.min.js
You could easily override some of its contents by loading this specific configuration file next to him:
# Append my custom dev TLD
server.domain+=.local
# Support 1 more protocol
server.protocols.+=ws
# Reset DB and set my local one
server.databases.!.host=localhost
server.databases.*.username=db1
# Increase cache size (8 times)
server.cache.size*=8
# Use local scripts
document.scripts.0.uri=javascript/jquery.js
document.scripts.1.uri=javascript/jquery-ui.js
The same goes for internationalization files. You could load a language file and augment it with a locale file.
VarStreams particularly suits with the JavaScript messaging systems. Communicate through different JavaScript threads (or over the Network) has never been so simple.
This is particularly usefull for data driven applications.
Compared to JSON, VarStreams brings nice formatting with often less weight.
## How to use With NodeJs :
// Synchronous API
var cnt = fs.ReadFileSync('test2.dat', {encoding: 'utf-8'});
// Parse VarStream content
var obj = VarStream.parse(cnt);
// Get an Object content as a VarStream
cnt = VarStream.stringify(obj);
// Streaming
var VarStream = require('varstream');
var fs = require('fs');
var scope = {}; // The root scope
var myVarStream=new VarStream(scope, 'prop');
// Reading var stream from a file
fs.createReadStream('test.dat').pipe(myVarStream)
.on('end', function () {
// Piping VarStream to a file
myVarStream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('test2.dat'));
});
In the browser, you can use browserify or directly VarStreamReader and VarStreamWriter constructors.
## CLI Usage VarStream comes with two CLI utilities, to use them, install VarStream globally:
npm install -g varstream
# Convert JSON datas to VarStream
json2varstream path/to/input.json > path/to/ouput.dat
# Convert VarStreams datas to JSON
varstream2json path/to/input.dat > path/to/ouput.json
## Contributing/Testing The VarStream JavaScript library is fully tested. If you want to contribute, test your code before submitting, just run the following command with NodeJS dependencies installed :
npm test
## Contributors
## License This program is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more details.