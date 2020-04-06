Varname

Convert strings between different variable naming formats.

Getting Started

You can use Varname on the server side with Node.js and npm:

npm install varname

On the client side, you can include the built version of Varname in your page (found in build/varname.js):

< script src = "varname.js" > </ script >

Usage

In Node.js you can include Varname in your script by using require:

var varname = require ( 'varname' );

If you're just including with a <script> , varname is available as a global variable.

varname.camelback( name )

Convert a variable name to camelBack format (capitalize the first letter of all but the first word).

name: (string) The variable name to convert.

return: (string) Returns the converted variable name.

varname.camelback( 'foo_bar_baz' );

varname.camelcase( name )

Convert a variable name to CamelCase format (capitalize the first letter of each word).

name: (string) The variable name to convert.

return: (string) Returns the converted variable name.

varname.camelcase( 'foo_bar_baz' );

varname.dash( name )

Convert a variable name to dash format.

name: (string) The variable name to convert.

return: (string) Returns the converted variable name.

varname.dash( 'FooBarBaz' );

varname.underscore( name )

Convert a variable name to underscore format.

name: (string) The variable name to convert.

return: (string) Returns the converted variable name.

varname.underscore( 'FooBarBaz' );

varname.split( name )

Split a string into separate variable parts. This allows you to write your own format converters easily. name: (string) The variable name to split.

return: (array) Returns an array of parts.

varname.split( 'fooBarBaz' ); varname.split( 'FooBarBaz' ); varname.split( 'FOOBarBAZ' ); varname.split( 'foo-bar-baz' ); varname.split( 'foo_bar_baz' ); varname.split( '♥~foo|bar|baz~♥' );

Browser Support

Varname is officially supported in the following browsers:

Android Browser 2.2+

Edge 0.11+

Firefox 4+

Google Chrome 14+

Internet Explorer 6+

Safari 5+

Safari iOS 4+

Contributing

To contribute to Varname, clone this repo locally and commit your code on a separate branch.

If you're making core library changes please write unit tests for your code, and check that everything works by running the following before opening a pull-request:

make ci

License

Varname is licensed under the MIT license.

Copyright © 2015, Rowan Manning