by Rowan Manning
2.0.3 (see all)

Convert strings between different variable naming formats.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.6K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Varname

Convert strings between different variable naming formats.

NPM version Node.js version support Build status Code coverage MIT licensed

Getting Started

You can use Varname on the server side with Node.js and npm:

npm install varname

On the client side, you can include the built version of Varname in your page (found in build/varname.js):

<script src="varname.js"></script>

Usage

In Node.js you can include Varname in your script by using require:

var varname = require('varname');

If you're just including with a <script>, varname is available as a global variable.

varname.camelback( name )

Convert a variable name to camelBack format (capitalize the first letter of all but the first word).
name: (string) The variable name to convert.
return: (string) Returns the converted variable name.

varname.camelback('foo_bar_baz'); // 'fooBarBaz'

varname.camelcase( name )

Convert a variable name to CamelCase format (capitalize the first letter of each word).
name: (string) The variable name to convert.
return: (string) Returns the converted variable name.

varname.camelcase('foo_bar_baz'); // 'FooBarBaz'

varname.dash( name )

Convert a variable name to dash format.
name: (string) The variable name to convert.
return: (string) Returns the converted variable name.

varname.dash('FooBarBaz'); // 'foo-bar-baz'

varname.underscore( name )

Convert a variable name to underscore format.
name: (string) The variable name to convert.
return: (string) Returns the converted variable name.

varname.underscore('FooBarBaz'); // 'foo_bar_baz'

varname.split( name )

Split a string into separate variable parts. This allows you to write your own format converters easily. name: (string) The variable name to split.
return: (array) Returns an array of parts.

varname.split('fooBarBaz');
varname.split('FooBarBaz');
varname.split('FOOBarBAZ');
varname.split('foo-bar-baz');
varname.split('foo_bar_baz');
varname.split('♥~foo|bar|baz~♥');
// all return ['foo', 'bar', 'baz']

Browser Support

Varname is officially supported in the following browsers:

  • Android Browser 2.2+
  • Edge 0.11+
  • Firefox 4+
  • Google Chrome 14+
  • Internet Explorer 6+
  • Safari 5+
  • Safari iOS 4+

Contributing

To contribute to Varname, clone this repo locally and commit your code on a separate branch.

If you're making core library changes please write unit tests for your code, and check that everything works by running the following before opening a pull-request:

make ci

License

Varname is licensed under the MIT license.
Copyright © 2015, Rowan Manning

