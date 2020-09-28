encode whole numbers to an array of protobuf-style varint bytes and also decode them.
var varint = require('varint')
var bytes = varint.encode(300) // === [0xAC, 0x02]
varint.decode(bytes) // 300
varint.decode.bytes // 2 (the last decode() call required 2 bytes)
Encodes
num into
buffer starting at
offset. returns
buffer, with the encoded varint written into it. If
buffer is not provided, it will default to a new array.
varint.encode.bytes will now be set to the number of bytes
modified.
decodes
data, which can be either a buffer or array of integers, from position
offset or default 0 and returns the decoded original integer.
Throws a
RangeError when
data does not represent a valid encoding.
if you also require the length (number of bytes) that were required to decode the integer you can access it via
varint.decode.bytes. this is an integer property that will tell you the number of bytes that the last .decode() call had to use to decode.
similar to
decode.bytes when encoding a number it can be useful to know how many bytes where written (especially if you pass an output array). you can access this via
varint.encode.bytes which holds the number of bytes written in the last encode.
returns the number of bytes this number will be encoded as, up to a maximum of 8.
If varint is passed a buffer that does not contain a valid end
byte, then
decode will throw
RangeError, and
decode.bytes
will be set to 0. If you are reading from a streaming source,
it's okay to pass an incomplete buffer into
decode, detect this
case, and then concatenate the next buffer.
MIT