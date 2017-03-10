browserify transform that converts all const assignments to var assignments.
npm install varify
So you can get the benefits of immutable variables with help of lint tools while staying compatible with older browsers
that have no
const.
The real
const is block scoped, however when replaced with
var this feature is lost. So only use varify if you can
do without block scope and are only looking for some immutability support that gets compiled out for compatibility.
If you are after block scope, have a look at def.js which provides limited support for that.
Given this JavaScript:
const a = 1;
var keep = { const: 1 };
keep.const = 2;
const foo = function () {
console.log('some const s should be left unchanged');
};
Running browserify with varify transform:
require('browserify')()
.transform(require('varify'))
.add(__dirname + '/sample.js')
.bundle()
.pipe(process.stdout);
Outputs:
var a = 1;
var keep = { const: 1 };
keep.const = 2;
var foo = function () {
console.log('some const s should be left unchanged');
};
browserify -t varify sample.js > bundle.js