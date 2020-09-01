openbase logo
vd

variable-diff

by Taylor Hakes
2.0.2 (see all)

Visual diff between 2 javascript variables

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

91.2K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

variable-diff

Visual diff between 2 javascript variables. Shows only the difference and ignores keys that are the same. Diff is formatted in an easy to read format.

Build Status

Screenshot

Use

npm install variable-diff

var diff = require('variable-diff');

var result = diff({ a: 1, b: 2, d: 'hello' }, { a: 8, b: 2, c: 4});
console.log(result.text);

// You can pass all or some of these options
var defaultOptions = {
  indent: '  ',
  newLine: '\n',
  wrap: function wrap(type, text) {
    return chalk[typeColors[type]](text);
  },
  color: true
};

diff({ a: 1, b: 2, d: 'hello' }, { a: 8, b: 2, c: 4}, defaultOptions)

Test

npm test

