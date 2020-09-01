Visual diff between 2 javascript variables. Shows only the difference and ignores keys that are the same. Diff is formatted in an easy to read format.
npm install variable-diff
var diff = require('variable-diff');
var result = diff({ a: 1, b: 2, d: 'hello' }, { a: 8, b: 2, c: 4});
console.log(result.text);
// You can pass all or some of these options
var defaultOptions = {
indent: ' ',
newLine: '\n',
wrap: function wrap(type, text) {
return chalk[typeColors[type]](text);
},
color: true
};
diff({ a: 1, b: 2, d: 'hello' }, { a: 8, b: 2, c: 4}, defaultOptions)
npm test