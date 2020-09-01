Visual diff between 2 javascript variables. Shows only the difference and ignores keys that are the same. Diff is formatted in an easy to read format.

Use

npm install variable-diff

var diff = require ( 'variable-diff' ); var result = diff({ a : 1 , b : 2 , d : 'hello' }, { a : 8 , b : 2 , c : 4 }); console .log(result.text); var defaultOptions = { indent : ' ' , newLine : '

' , wrap : function wrap ( type, text ) { return chalk[typeColors[type]](text); }, color : true }; diff({ a : 1 , b : 2 , d : 'hello' }, { a : 8 , b : 2 , c : 4 }, defaultOptions)

Test