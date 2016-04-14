"Lightweight Steam client framework for node.js"
Vapor is a lightweight Steam client framework for node.js which provides unified API for writing custom extensions. Vapor takes care of the basic stuff such as maintaining connection, logging in and exposes simple API which allows custom plugins to extend its behaviour.
npm install vapor
var vapor = require('vapor');
var bot = vapor();
bot.init({username: 'myUsername', password: 'myPassword'});
bot.connect();
Vapor provides a very simple automated client. This client uses node-steam to connect to Steam servers.
Vapor provides several key features:
Everything else needs to be programmed separately using plugin system.
Plugins are self-contained code snippets which extend Vapor's behaviour.
Plugins have:
They can:
Plugins are entirely event driven, there are no hard dependencies. Each plugin can emit an event and any plugin may register a callback for such event. This architecture allows your code to be modular and decoupled.
Visit this repo's Wiki for more information regarding installation, configuration, API, plugins, etc.
Examples are provided in the examples folder.
You can also find auto-generated API docs in the docs folder.
MIT. See
LICENSE.