This repository is no longer maintained. Issues and pull requests will no longer be answered or approved. The repository will remain read-only though, so that users can fork and use elsewhere. Thank you for a good run.
Vapid is an intentionally simple content management system built on the idea that you can create a custom dashboard without ever leaving the HTML.
Vapid requires node v10 or higher, and can be installed via npm
npm install -g @vapid/cli
Note: A desktop GUI application is coming soon—please add yourself to the mailing list if you'd like to be notified when that is available.
To create a new website project, use the Vapid command line tool:
vapid new path/to/project/folder
Then change to the project directory, and start the development server. By default, the server will livereload, and refresh your website as you change the source files.
cd path/to/project/folder
vapid start .
A few files and folders you should be aware of:
|File/Folder
|Description
|www
|Your website files. Anything you put in here is an accessible resource, with the exceptions of files that start with underscores or periods—those are private/special. Sass and JS files that have the
.pack.js,
.pack.scss, or
.pack.sass extensions will be compiled by Webpack.
|data
|SQLite database file, and uploaded images. In general, you do not want to mess with this folder.
|node_modules
|This one should also be ignored.
|package.json
|Information about your project, including Vapid configuration options.
|.env
|A private file that contains server environment variables, like the SECRET_KEY used by the web server.
Vapid can be deployed to any hosting service that supports Node.js. Here are a few to consider:
|Service
|Notes
|Heroku
|Free or paid tiers. One thing to note is that Heroku's file system is ephemeral, so Vapid's
type=image directives won't work here.
|Glitch
|The easiest way to take Vapid for a test-drive.
Or, use the
vapid build command to export to a static website, and host on S3, Surge, or the like.
