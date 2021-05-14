Vanta JS

Add 3D animated digital art to any webpage with just a few lines of code.

How it works: Vanta inserts an animated effect as a background into any HTML element.

Works with vanilla JS, React, Angular, Vue, etc.

Effects are rendered by three.js (using WebGL) or p5.js.

Effects can interact with mouse/touch inputs.

Effect parameters (e.g. color) can be easily modified to match your brand.

Total additional file size is ~120kb minified and gzipped (mostly three.js), which is smaller than comparable background images/videos.

Vanta includes many predefined effects to try out. More effects will be added soon!

< script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/three.js/r121/three.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vanta@0.5.21/dist/vanta.waves.min.js" > </ script > < script > VANTA.WAVES( '#my-background' ) </ script >

More options:

VANTA.WAVES({ el : '#my-background' , color : 0x000000 , waveHeight : 20 , shininess : 50 , waveSpeed : 1.5 , zoom : 0.75 })

el: The container element. The Vanta canvas will be appended as a child of this element, and will assume the width and height of this element. (If you want a fullscreen canvas, make sure this container element is fullscreen.) This container can have other children. The other children will appear as foreground content, in front of the Vanta canvas.

mouseControls: (defaults to true) Set to false to disable mouse controls. Only applies to certain effects.

touchControls: (defaults to true) Set to false to disable touch controls. Only applies to certain effects.

gyroControls: (defaults to false) Set to true to allow gyroscope to imitate mouse. Only applies to certain effects.

NOTE: Each effect has its own specific parameters. Explore them all at www.vantajs.com!

Updating options after init:

const effect = VANTA.WAVES({ el : '#my-background' , color : 0x000000 }) effect.setOptions({ color : 0xff88cc }) effect.resize()

const effect = VANTA.WAVES( '#my-background' ) effect.destroy()

Usage with React:

npm i vanta , then import a specific effect as follows. Make sure three.js or p5.js has already been included via <script> tag.

import React from 'react' import BIRDS from 'vanta/dist/vanta.birds.min' class MyComponent extends React . Component { constructor () { super () this .vantaRef = React.createRef() } componentDidMount() { this .vantaEffect = BIRDS({ el : this .vantaRef.current }) } componentWillUnmount() { if ( this .vantaEffect) this .vantaEffect.destroy() } render() { return < div ref = {this.vantaRef} > Foreground content goes here </ div > } }

Usage with React Hooks (requires React 16.8):

import React, { useState, useEffect, useRef } from 'react' import BIRDS from 'vanta/dist/vanta.birds.min' const MyComponent = ( props ) => { const [vantaEffect, setVantaEffect] = useState( 0 ) const myRef = useRef( null ) useEffect( () => { if (!vantaEffect) { setVantaEffect(BIRDS({ el : myRef.current })) } return () => { if (vantaEffect) vantaEffect.destroy() } }, [vantaEffect]) return < div ref = {myRef} > Foreground content goes here </ div > }

Usage with Vue 2 (SFC):

<template> <div ref='vantaRef'> Foreground content here </div> </template> <script> import BIRDS from 'vanta/src/vanta.birds' // Make sure window.THREE is defined, e.g. by including three.min.js in the document head using a <script> tag export default { mounted() { this.vantaEffect = BIRDS({ el: this.$refs.vantaRef }) }, beforeDestroy() { if (this.vantaEffect) { this.vantaEffect.destroy() } } } </script>

Using THREE or p5 from npm

For effects that use three.js, you can import three from npm, and pass it into the effect function.

import React from 'react' import * as THREE from 'three' import BIRDS from 'vanta/dist/vanta.birds.min' ... componentDidMount() { this .vantaEffect = BIRDS({ el : this .vantaRef.current, THREE : THREE }) } ...

For effects that use p5.js, you can import p5 from npm, and pass it into the effect function.

import React from 'react' import p5 from 'p5' import TRUNK from 'vanta/dist/vanta.trunk.min' ... componentDidMount() { this .vantaEffect = TRUNK({ el : this .vantaRef.current, p5 : p5 }) } ...

Local dev:

Clone the repo, switch to the gallery branch, run npm install and npm run dev , and go to localhost:8080.

