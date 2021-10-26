Nodejs based tool to generate vanity ethereum addresses
$ npm install -g vanity-eth
$ vanityeth -i deadbeef
Generate ethereum address:
$ vanityeth
generate 10 ethereum addresses:
$ vanityeth -n 10
generate 10 ethereum addresses with deadbeef as starting characters:
$ vanityeth -n 10 -i deadbeef
generate 10 ethereum addresses with DEADBEEF as the checksum address (case sensitive):
$ vanityeth -n 10 -i DEADBEEF -c
generate ethereum address with vanity contract address:
$ vanityeth -i deadbeef --contract
log to file
$ vanityeth -n 10 -l
help me
$ vanityeth -h
Get the image
# Build image locally after cloning repository
$ docker build -t vanityeth .
# or download image
docker pull myetherwallet/vanityeth
Usage
$ docker run -it vanityeth
# Pass additional arguments
$ docker run -it myetherwallet/vanityeth -i deadbeef
To run from source:
git clone git@github.com:MyEtherWallet/VanityEth.git
cd VanityEth
npm install
./index.js
MIT