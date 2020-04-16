Create toasts & notifications on your website with ease. This library is extremely lightweight and depends on no other library. Simply load the script and css to your page, and use the simple API to start launching toasts on your page.

Check it out: http://alexkvazos.github.io/VanillaToasts/

Installing

$ npm install vanillatoasts var VanillaToasts = require ( 'vanillatoasts' );

Don't forget to include the CSS file!

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/path/to/vanillatoasts/vanillatoasts.css" >

Usage

let toast = VanillaToasts.create({ title : 'Welcome to my site' , text : 'This toast will hide after 5000ms or when you click it' , type : 'warning' , icon : '/img/alert-icon.jpg' , timeout : 5000 , callback : function ( ) { ... } }); toast.hide() VanillaToasts.setTimeout(toast.id, 1000 );

Positioning the toast

To set a different position for the toast, use the positionClass property on the options of VanillaToast.

let toast = VanillaToasts.create({ title : 'Welcome to my site' , text : 'This toast will hide after 5000ms or when you click it' , positionClass : 'bottomLeft' });

You can use any of the following values for the positionClass property: