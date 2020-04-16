openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
van

vanillatoasts

by Alex Cavazos
1.4.0 (see all)

Agnostic Javascript Library for Website Notifications

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

343

GitHub Stars

87

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

VanillaToasts

Create toasts & notifications on your website with ease. This library is extremely lightweight and depends on no other library. Simply load the script and css to your page, and use the simple API to start launching toasts on your page.

Check it out: http://alexkvazos.github.io/VanillaToasts/

Installing

$ npm install vanillatoasts

var VanillaToasts = require('vanillatoasts');

Don't forget to include the CSS file!

 <link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/vanillatoasts/vanillatoasts.css">

Usage


// Create a toast
let toast = VanillaToasts.create({
  title: 'Welcome to my site',
  text: 'This toast will hide after 5000ms or when you click it',
  type: 'warning', // success, info, warning, error   / optional parameter
  icon: '/img/alert-icon.jpg', // optional parameter
  timeout: 5000, // hide after 5000ms, // optional parameter
  callback: function() { ... } // executed when toast is clicked / optional parameter
});

// Hides the toast instantly
toast.hide()

// Timeout a toast at a later time
VanillaToasts.setTimeout(toast.id, 1000);

Positioning the toast

To set a different position for the toast, use the positionClass property on the options of VanillaToast.

// Create a toast
let toast = VanillaToasts.create({
  title: 'Welcome to my site',
  text: 'This toast will hide after 5000ms or when you click it',
  positionClass: 'bottomLeft'
});

You can use any of the following values for the positionClass property:

  • topRight
  • topLeft
  • topCenter
  • bottomRight
  • bottomLeft
  • bottomCenter

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial