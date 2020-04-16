Create toasts & notifications on your website with ease. This library is extremely lightweight and depends on no other library. Simply load the script and css to your page, and use the simple API to start launching toasts on your page.
Check it out: http://alexkvazos.github.io/VanillaToasts/
$ npm install vanillatoasts
var VanillaToasts = require('vanillatoasts');
Don't forget to include the CSS file!
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/vanillatoasts/vanillatoasts.css">
// Create a toast
let toast = VanillaToasts.create({
title: 'Welcome to my site',
text: 'This toast will hide after 5000ms or when you click it',
type: 'warning', // success, info, warning, error / optional parameter
icon: '/img/alert-icon.jpg', // optional parameter
timeout: 5000, // hide after 5000ms, // optional parameter
callback: function() { ... } // executed when toast is clicked / optional parameter
});
// Hides the toast instantly
toast.hide()
// Timeout a toast at a later time
VanillaToasts.setTimeout(toast.id, 1000);
To set a different position for the toast, use the
positionClass property on the options of VanillaToast.
// Create a toast
let toast = VanillaToasts.create({
title: 'Welcome to my site',
text: 'This toast will hide after 5000ms or when you click it',
positionClass: 'bottomLeft'
});
You can use any of the following values for the
positionClass property: