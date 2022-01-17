A vanilla JavaScript remake of bootstrap-datepicker for Bulma and other CSS frameworks

This package is written from scratch as ECMAScript modules/Sass stylesheets to reproduce similar usability to bootstrap-datepicker.

It can work either standalone or with CSS framework (e.g. Bootstrap, Foundation), but works best with Bulma as it's developed primarily for Bulma.

The package also includes pre-built js/css files for those who like to use it directly on browser.

Features

Date picker (input-dropdown, inline), date range picker

Keyboard operation support (navigation by arrow keys, editing on input field)

i18n support (locales, CSS-based text direction detection)

Easily customizable to adapt stylesheet for various CSS frameworks

Dependency free

Made for modern browsers — no support for IE and Edge Legacy (aka non-Chromium Edge)

** If you need to support Edge Legacy, Web Components polyfill will allow this library to run on it.

** If you need to support Edge Legacy, Web Components polyfill will allow this library to run on it. Lightweight (well, relatively…) — 34kB (minified, uncompressed)

Demo

Live Online Demo

Documentation

Online Docs

License