vd

vanillajs-datepicker

by Hidenao Miyamoto
1.1.4 (see all)

A vanilla JavaScript remake of bootstrap-datepicker for Bulma and other CSS frameworks

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.9K

GitHub Stars

324

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Vanilla JavaScript Date Picker

Average Rating

4.0/5
sahebrao72

Top Feedback

2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Poor Documentation

Vanilla JS Datepicker

A vanilla JavaScript remake of bootstrap-datepicker for Bulma and other CSS frameworks

This package is written from scratch as ECMAScript modules/Sass stylesheets to reproduce similar usability to bootstrap-datepicker.
It can work either standalone or with CSS framework (e.g. Bootstrap, Foundation), but works best with Bulma as it's developed primarily for Bulma.

The package also includes pre-built js/css files for those who like to use it directly on browser.

Features

  • Date picker (input-dropdown, inline), date range picker
  • Keyboard operation support (navigation by arrow keys, editing on input field)
  • i18n support (locales, CSS-based text direction detection)
  • Easily customizable to adapt stylesheet for various CSS frameworks
  • Dependency free
  • Made for modern browsers — no support for IE and Edge Legacy (aka non-Chromium Edge)
    ** If you need to support Edge Legacy, Web Components polyfill will allow this library to run on it.
  • Lightweight (well, relatively…) — 34kB (minified, uncompressed)

Live Online Demo

Online Docs

100
sahebrao72
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

Working with default JavaScript datepicker is not so cool and looks really bad and not that responsive for our users but using this library i got some mixed superpower of bulma and bootstrap for creating best datepicker with quality component and best in performance with look really good and better than bootstrap datepicker fully responsive for every devices and smoothly works with ReactJS, Angular and with VueJS very useful library.

0

