A vanilla JavaScript remake of bootstrap-datepicker for Bulma and other CSS frameworks
This package is written from scratch as ECMAScript modules/Sass stylesheets to reproduce similar usability to bootstrap-datepicker.
It can work either standalone or with CSS framework (e.g. Bootstrap, Foundation), but works best with Bulma as it's developed primarily for Bulma.
The package also includes pre-built js/css files for those who like to use it directly on browser.
Working with default JavaScript datepicker is not so cool and looks really bad and not that responsive for our users but using this library i got some mixed superpower of bulma and bootstrap for creating best datepicker with quality component and best in performance with look really good and better than bootstrap datepicker fully responsive for every devices and smoothly works with ReactJS, Angular and with VueJS very useful library.