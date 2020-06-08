viewport.js is a small javascript library (2152 bytes minified)
which ships the document sections with additional properties
containing the viewport scrolling position relatively to the
sections. Using these properties you can create a custom scrolling
indicator or a navigation menu precisely reflecting the scrolling
state:
home page of intence project also
uses
viewport.js for its navigation menu.
In other words,
viewport.js is similar to
other
scrollspy [solutions]
(https://github.com/sxalexander/jquery-scrollspy), but has the
following advantages:
it is written on vanilla javascript, does not have dependencies and works anywhere;
it has a simple and flexible API which shows:
which section is currently displayed in the viewport;
where is the viewport relatively to each section;
where are the viewport edges relatively to each section;
where should the viewport be scrolled to in order to show a particular section.
Download and unpack the distribution, or install it using Bower:
$ bower install vanilla-viewport
or npm:
$ npm install vanilla-viewport
Load the
viewport.js in a preferable way (that is an UMD module):
<script src="viewport.js"></script>
Add the
section class to the sections:
<div id=firstSection class=section>
First section content goes here...
</div>
<div id=secondSection class=section>
Second section content goes here...
</div>
This is it - now the sections are shipped with additional properties and you can fetch them on viewport scroll in order to reflect the scrolling state in an indicator:
// use document.body if the whole page is scrollable
var myViewport = document.getElementById('myViewport');
var firstSection = document.getElementById('firstSection');
myViewport.addEventListener(
'scroll',
function() {
var location = firstSection.viewportTopLocation;
console.log(
'The viewport is at ' + location +
' relatively to the first section'
);
},
false
);
Section elements contain the following properties:
viewportTopLoctaion - progress of a viewport scrolling through the
section. If the section is visible in the viewport, the value is
between 0 (section start) and 1 (section end). Values <0 or >1 mean
that the section is outside of the viewport. This property reflects
the location of the viewport as a whole;
veiwportTopStart - precise position of the top edge of the
viewport relatively to the section. The value has the same meaning
as for the
viewportTopLocation;
viewportTopEnd - same for the bottom border of the viewport.
Use
viewportTopLocation if you want to display a scrolling progress
as a single value. Use
viewportTopStart and
viewportTopEnd
properties together if you need to display the scrolling position as a
range (like on a scrollbar), or if you need to know the rate of how
much the viewport covers the section.
There are also the similar properties for the horizontal scrolling direction:
viewportLeftLocation - horizontal scrolling position of the
viewport relatively to the section;
viewportLeftStart - viewport left edge position;
viewportLeftEnd - veiwport right edge position;
The following properties contain the scroll targets where the viewport should be scrolled in order to display a particular section:
viewportScrollTopTarget
viewportScrollLeftTarget
You will need them to determine where to scroll the viewport when user clicks a menu button pointing to the section. Always use natural scroll when scrolling programmatically.
If a viewport is not the whole page, add the
viewport class to the
the element which actually performs scrolling:
<div class=viewport id=myViewport>
<div id=firstSection class=section>
First section content goes here...
</div>
<div id=secondSection class=section>
Second section content goes here...
</div>
</div>
The viewport element additionally contains the
currentSection
property which points to the section element currently visible in the
viewport (more precisely, the section which is the closest to the
viewport):
var currentSection = document.getElementById('myViewport').currentSection;
If you change / create the sections dynamically after the page
load, invoke
viewport.reset() to update the listeners.
You may also have several scrollable viewports with nested sections, in this case the sections will contain the data related to their respective viewports.
For the sake of performance, sections dimensions are cached upon page
load. It is assumed that section dimensions may only change upon
window resize, so after it happens, the cached dimensions are
updated. But if in your application section dimensions may change for
other reasons, invoke
viewport.updateDimensions() after that
happens.
If you create a navigation panel reflecting the scrolling state, replace the scrollbars with intence indicator: it designates a scrollable area in more clear and intuitive way comparing to the ordinary scrollbar.
Follow me on twitter: https://twitter.com/asvd0