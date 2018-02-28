openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vu

vanilla-ujs

by Łukasz Jan Niemier
1.3.0 (see all)

UJS without jQuery dependency

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12

GitHub Stars

192

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vanilla UJS

Build StatusDependency Status

It is implementation of Rails jQuery UJS in pure JavaScript. No extra dependencies.

Installation using the vanilla-ujs gem

For automated installation in Rails, use the vanilla-ujs gem. Place this in your Gemfile:

gem 'vanilla-ujs'

And run:

$ bundle install

Require vanilla-ujs into your application.js manifest.

//= require vanilla-ujs

Does it mean that I shouldn't use jQuery

No. You should if you want. This library is created to make your Rails code independent from front-end library.

Contribute

  1. Clone repo

    $ git clone git://github.com/hauleth/vanilla-ujs.git
$ cd vanilla-js/

  2. Install dependencies

    $ npm install

  3. Run tests

    $ grunt test

Thanks

License

See LICENSE file.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial