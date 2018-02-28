It is implementation of Rails jQuery UJS in pure JavaScript. No extra dependencies.
For automated installation in Rails, use the
vanilla-ujs gem.
Place this in your Gemfile:
gem 'vanilla-ujs'
And run:
$ bundle install
Require
vanilla-ujs into your application.js manifest.
//= require vanilla-ujs
No. You should if you want. This library is created to make your Rails code independent from front-end library.
Clone repo
$ git clone git://github.com/hauleth/vanilla-ujs.git
$ cd vanilla-js/
Install dependencies
$ npm install
Run tests
$ grunt test
See
LICENSE file.