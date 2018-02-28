Vanilla UJS

It is implementation of Rails jQuery UJS in pure JavaScript. No extra dependencies.

Installation using the vanilla-ujs gem

For automated installation in Rails, use the vanilla-ujs gem. Place this in your Gemfile:

gem 'vanilla-ujs'

And run:

bundle install

Require vanilla-ujs into your application.js manifest.

Does it mean that I shouldn't use jQuery

No. You should if you want. This library is created to make your Rails code independent from front-end library.

Contribute

Clone repo git clone git://github.com/hauleth/vanilla-ujs.git cd vanilla-js/ Install dependencies npm install Run tests grunt test

