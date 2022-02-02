Small (1.5 KB) simple tool for sharing url, title, description and image to VK, Facebook (Feed, Dialog, Button, Messenger), Twitter, Reddit, Pinterest, Tumblr, VK, OK, Mail.ru, LinkedIn, Whatsapp, Viber, Telegram, Line.
Adding sharings to a project is digging in the documentation of the corresponding social networks. With this set of small functions, we have already done everything for you. Just take them and use!
npm install --save vanilla-sharing
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vanilla-sharing"></script>
import { fbButton } from 'vanilla-sharing';
fbButton({
url: 'https://alexey-avdeev.com/vanilla-sharing/',
});
VanillaSharing.fbButton({
url: 'https://alexey-avdeev.com/vanilla-sharing/',
});
fbFeed(options)
Share on facebook.com via the Feed dialog
Documentation: https://developers.facebook.com/docs/sharing/reference/feed-dialog
fbFeed({
url: string,
redirectUri: string,
fbAppId: string,
})
You can use
getFbFeedUrl(options) for getting URL.
fbShare(options)
Share on facebook.com via the Share dialog
Documentation: https://developers.facebook.com/docs/sharing/reference/share-dialog
fbShare({
url: string,
redirectUri: string,
hashtag: string,
fbAppId: string,
quote: string,
})
You can use
getFbShareUrl(options) for getting URL.
fbButton(options)
Share on facebook.com using facebook share button
fbButton({
url: string,
})
You can use
getFbButtonUrl(options) for getting URL.
messenger(options)
Share via Facebook Messenger
Share method from Sharing for Messenger.
messenger({
url: string,
fbAppId: string,
})
tw(options)
Share on Twitter
tw({
url: string,
title: string,
hashtags: array,
})
You can use
getTwUrl(options) for getting URL.
reddit(options)
Share on Reddit
reddit({
url: string,
title: string,
})
pinterest(options)
pinterest({
url: string,
description: string,
media: image url string,
})
tumblr(options)
tumblr({
url: string,
title: string,
caption: string,
tags: array,
})
vk(options)
Share on vk.com
vk({
url: string,
title: string,
description: string,
image: string,
isVkParse: boolean,
})
You can use
getVkUrl(options) for getting URL.
ok(options)
Share on ok.ru
ok({
url: string,
title: string,
image: string,
})
You can use
getOkUrl(options) for getting URL.
mail(options)
Share on Mail.ru
mail({
url: string,
title: string,
description: string,
image: string,
})
email(options)
Share via user's email
email({
to: string,
url: string,
title: string,
description: string,
subject: string,
})
You can use
getEmailUrl(options) for getting URL.
linkedin(options)
Share on LinkedIn
Share method from Share on LinkedIn.
linkedin({
url: string,
title: string,
description: string,
})
whatsapp(options)
Share via Whatsapp
WhatsApp FAQ - Using Click to Chat.
whatsapp({
url: string,
title: string,
phone: string,
})
You can use
getWhatsappUrl(options) for getting URL.
viber(options)
Share via Viber
viber({
url: string,
title: string,
})
You can use
getViberUrl(options) for getting URL.
telegram(options)
Share via Telegram
telegram({
url: string,
title: string,
})
You can use
getTelegramUrl(options) for getting URL.
line(options)
Share via Line
line({
url: string,
title: string,
})