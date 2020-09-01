Simplest One Page Application Router for those who want to use it on Vanilla JS
Note:
If you want to use the IE compatible version use
v1.1.5
npm install vanilla-router --save
bower install vanilla-router --save
var router = new Router({
mode: 'history',
page404: function (path) {
console.log('"/' + path + '" Page not found');
}
});
router.add('', function () {
console.log('Home page');
});
router.add('hello/(:any)', function (name) {
console.log('Hello, ' + name);
});
router.add('about', function () {
console.log('About Page');
});
router.addUriListener();
router.navigateTo('hello/World');
string
Default: "history" .
hash - is for hashbang routes based on
window.location.hash
history - is for clean url routes based on HTML5 functionality. It is also provide back-compatibility for old browser.
string
Default: "/" .
Root represents the relative path for the project root.
function
Default: function that log an error in console.
Callback function for 404 page
Array
Default: [ ]
Warning! Use it only if you have all stack with RegExp routes.
Every public methods of Router return the instance of Router, so they can be chained.
Add a route and handler for this route
path - string | RegExp
handler - callback if the URL will match the path
options - object, you can specify before unload callback
string path can contain:
( )) - value between them is sent to callback function
:any,
:num,
:word) it doesn't pass the value to callback function
{variableName}) it pass the value to the callback function
router.add('hello/world', function(){ });
router.add('hello/:word', function(){ });
router.add('hello/(:word)', function(name){ });
router.add('hello/{name}', function(name){ });
router.add(/^hello\/(\w+)/i, function(name){ });
Remove the route from current list of routes by path
Navigate to the specific URI with optional additional state of page silent is a flag, set as true, to skip check for new URL
Check the current URL for a change
Simulate the browser "Back" button
Simulate the browser "Forward" button
Go to a specific step in history
Recall current route handler with same arguments
Add the event listener for URL change
Remove the event listener for URL change
Reset all setting and state of Router
Released under the MIT license
Copyright (c) 2016 Grigore Odajiu