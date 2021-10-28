A simple, easy to use vanilla JS (no dependencies) color picker with alpha selection.

Demo

https://codepen.io/Sphinxxxx/pen/zRmKBX

Getting Started

Installing

For the pros: npm install vanilla-picker --save import Picker from 'vanilla-picker';

For the rest of us:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vanilla-picker@2" > </ script >

Note: The script adds a <style> element to the page, with all the needed CSS. If your site's Content Security Policy doesn't allow that, use the CSP build with a separate CSS file instead: import Picker from 'vanilla-picker/csp' ; import 'vanilla-picker/dist/vanilla-picker.csp.css' ; ..or < script src = "vanilla-picker.csp.min.js" > </ script > < link href = "vanilla-picker.csp.css" rel = "stylesheet" >

Usage

< div id = "parent" > Click me </ div > < script > var parent = document .querySelector( '#parent' ); var picker = new Picker(parent); picker.onChange = function ( color ) { parent.style.background = color.rgbaString; }; </ script >

API and advanced options

https://vanilla-picker.js.org/gen/Picker.html

Accessibility

The color picker is built to support basic keyboard navigation and use with screen readers. I would be very interested in feedback on improvements that could be done here!

Credits

Based on https://github.com/dissimulate/Picker by Adam Brooks

Built with https://github.com/Joudee/color-conversion by Joudee

Built with https://gist.github.com/mjackson/5311256 by Michael Jackson

License

The ISC license - see the LICENSE.md file for details.