LazyLoad is a lightweight (2.4 kB) and flexible script that speeds up your web application by deferring the loading of your below-the-fold images, videos and iframes to when they will enter the viewport. It's written in plain "vanilla" JavaScript, it leverages the IntersectionObserver API, it supports responsive images, it optimizes your website for slower connections, and can enable native lazy loading. See all features for more.
➡️ Jump to: 👨💻 Getting started - HTML - 👩💻 Getting started - Script - 🥧 Recipes - 📺 Demos - 😋 Tips & tricks - 🔌 API - 😯 All features compared
In order to make your content be loaded by LazyLoad, you must use some
data- attributes instead of the actual attributes. Examples below.
<img alt="A lazy image" class="lazy" data-src="lazy.jpg" />
<img alt="A lazy image" class="lazy" src="lazy-lowQuality.jpg" data-src="lazy.jpg" />
srcset and
sizes:
<img
alt="A lazy image"
class="lazy"
data-src="lazy.jpg"
data-srcset="lazy_400.jpg 400w,
lazy_800.jpg 800w"
data-sizes="100w"
/>
To have a low quality placeholder, add the
src attribute pointing to a very small version of the image. E.g.
src="lazy_10.jpg".
picture tag:
<picture>
<source media="(min-width: 1200px)" data-srcset="lazy_1200.jpg 1x, lazy_2400.jpg 2x" />
<source media="(min-width: 800px)" data-srcset="lazy_800.jpg 1x, lazy_1600.jpg 2x" />
<img alt="A lazy image" class="lazy" data-src="lazy.jpg" />
</picture>
To have a low quality placeholder, add the
src attribute pointing to a very small version of the image to the
img tag. E.g.
src="lazy_10.jpg".
picture tag:
<picture>
<source
type="image/webp"
data-srcset="lazy_400.webp 400w,
lazy_800.webp 800w"
data-sizes="100w"
/>
<img
alt="A lazy image"
class="lazy"
data-src="lazy.jpg"
data-srcset="lazy_400.jpg 400w,
lazy_800.jpg 800w"
data-sizes="100w"
/>
</picture>
To have a low quality placeholder, add the
src attribute pointing to a very small version of the image to the
img tag. E.g.
src="lazy_10.jpg".
⚠ IMPORTANT NOTE: To display content images on your pages, always use the
img tag. This would benefit the SEO and the accessibility of your website. To understand if your images are content or background, ask yourself: "would my website user like to see those images when printing out the page?". If the answer is "yes", then your images are content images and you should avoid using background images to display them.
Single background image:
<div class="lazy" data-bg="lazy.jpg"></div>
Single background, with HiDPI screen support:
<div class="lazy" data-bg="lazy.jpg" data-bg-hidpi="lazy@2x.jpg"></div>
Multiple backgrounds:
<div
class="lazy"
data-bg-multi="url(lazy-head.jpg),
url(lazy-body.jpg),
linear-gradient(#fff, #ccc)"
>
...
</div>
ℹ Please note that you must use
url() to wrap the URLs in your
data-bg-multi attributes.
Multiple backgrounds, HiDPI screen support:
<div
class="lazy"
data-bg-multi="url(lazy-head.jpg),
url(lazy-body.jpg),
linear-gradient(#fff, #ccc)"
data-bg-multi-hidpi="url(lazy-head@2x.jpg),
url(lazy-body@2x.jpg),
linear-gradient(#fff, #ccc)"
>
...
</div>
ℹ Please note that you must use
url() to wrap the URLs in your
data-bg-multi-hidpi attributes.
<video class="lazy" controls width="620" data-src="lazy.mp4" data-poster="lazy.jpg">
<source type="video/mp4" data-src="lazy.mp4" />
<source type="video/ogg" data-src="lazy.ogg" />
<source type="video/avi" data-src="lazy.avi" />
</video>
Please note that the video poster can be lazily loaded too.
<iframe class="lazy" data-src="lazyFrame.html"> </iframe>
The latest, recommended version of LazyLoad is 17.5.1.
Quickly understand how to upgrade from a previous version reading the practical upgrade guide.
The easiest way to use LazyLoad is to include the script from a CDN:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vanilla-lazyload@17.5.1/dist/lazyload.min.js"></script>
Then, in your javascript code:
var lazyLoadInstance = new LazyLoad({
// Your custom settings go here
});
To be sure that DOM for your lazy content is ready when you instantiate LazyLoad, place the script tag right before the closing
</body> tag. If more DOM arrives later, e.g. via an AJAX call, you'll need to call
lazyLoadInstance.update(); to make LazyLoad check the DOM again.
lazyLoadInstance.update();
async script
If you prefer, it's possible to include LazyLoad's script using
async script and initialize it as soon as it's loaded.
To do so, you must define the options before including the script. You can pass:
{} an object to get a single instance of LazyLoad
[{}, {}] an array of objects to get multiple instances of LazyLoad, each one with different options.
<script>
// Set the options globally
// to make LazyLoad self-initialize
window.lazyLoadOptions = {
// Your custom settings go here
};
</script>
Then include the script.
<script
async
src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vanilla-lazyload@17.5.1/dist/lazyload.min.js"
></script>
Possibly place the script tag right before the closing
</body> tag. If you can't do that, LazyLoad could be executed before the browser has loaded all the DOM, and you'll need to call its
update() method to make it check the DOM again.
async script + getting the instance reference
Same as above, but you must put the
addEventListener code shown below before including the
async script.
<script>
// Set the options globally
// to make LazyLoad self-initialize
window.lazyLoadOptions = {
// Your custom settings go here
};
// Listen to the initialization event
// and get the instance of LazyLoad
window.addEventListener(
"LazyLoad::Initialized",
function (event) {
window.lazyLoadInstance = event.detail.instance;
},
false
);
</script>
Then include the script.
<script
async
src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vanilla-lazyload@17.5.1/dist/lazyload.min.js"
></script>
Now you'll be able to call its methods, like:
lazyLoadInstance.update();
Note about Internet Explorer: because this technique uses a
CustomEvent to trigger the
LazyLoad::Initialized event, you might want to add this polyfill to make it work on Internet Explorer.
DEMO - SOURCE ← for a single LazyLoad instance
DEMO - SOURCE ← for multiple LazyLoad instances
If you prefer to install LazyLoad locally in your project, you can!
npm install vanilla-lazyload
bower install vanilla-lazyload
Download one the latest releases. The files you need are inside the
dist folder. If you don't know which one to pick, use
lazyload.min.js, or read about bundles.
Should you install LazyLoad locally, you can import it as ES module like the following:
import LazyLoad from "vanilla-lazyload";
It's also possible (but unadvised) to use the
require commonJS syntax.
More information about bundling LazyLoad with WebPack are available on this specific repo.
Take a look at this example of usage of React with LazyLoad on Sandbox.
This implementation takes the same props that you would normally pass to the
img tag, but it renders a lazy image. Feel free to fork and improve it!
Inside the
dist folder you will find different bundles.
|Filename
|Module Type
|Advantages
lazyload.min.js
|UMD (Universal Module Definition)
|Works pretty much everywhere, even in common-js contexts
lazyload.iife.min.js
|IIFE (Immediately Invoked Function Expression)
|Works as in-page
<script src="...">, ~0.5kb smaller than UMD version
lazyload.amd.min.js
|AMD (Asynchronous Module Definition)
|Works with RequireJS module loader, ~0.5kb smaller than UMD version
lazyload.esm.js
|ES Module
|Exports
LazyLoad so you can import it in your project both using
<script type="module" src="..."> and a bundler like WebPack or Rollup
This is the section where you can find ready to copy & paste code for your convenience.
💡 Use case: when your lazily loaded images show their
alttext and the empty image icon before loading.
CSS
img:not([src]):not([srcset]) {
visibility: hidden;
}
Just that, really.
💡 Use case: when you want to prevent showing unexisting/broken images on your website.
Javascript
var myLazyLoad = new LazyLoad({
// Other options here...
callback_error: (img) => {
// Use the following line only if your images have the `srcset` attribute
img.setAttribute("srcset", "fallback_image@1x.jpg 1x, fallback_image@2x.jpg 2x");
img.setAttribute("src", "fallback_image@1x.jpg");
}
});
NOTE: if the error was generated by a network down (navigator if temporarily offline), vanilla-lazyload will try and load the images again when the network becomes available again.
💡 Use case: when you want to lazily load images, but the number of images change in the scrolling area changes, maybe because they are added asynchronously.
Javascript
var myLazyLoad = new LazyLoad();
// After your content has changed...
myLazyLoad.update();
💡 Use case: you want to use the
use_nativeoption to delegate the loading of images, iframes and videos to the browsers engine where supported, but you also want to lazily load background images.
HTML
<img class="lazy" alt="A lazy image" data-src="lazy.jpg" />
<iframe class="lazy" data-src="lazyFrame.html"></iframe>
<video class="lazy" controls data-src="lazy.mp4" data-poster="lazy.jpg">...</video>
<div class="lazy" data-bg="lazy.jpg"></div>
Javascript
// Instance using native lazy loading
const lazyContent = new LazyLoad({
use_native: true // <-- there you go
});
// Instance without native lazy loading
const lazyBackground = new LazyLoad({
// DON'T PASS use_native: true HERE
});
💡 Use case: when your scrolling container is not the main browser window, but a scrolling container.
HTML
<div class="scrollingPanel">
<!-- Set of images -->
</div>
Javascript
var myLazyLoad = new LazyLoad({
container: document.querySelector(".scrollingPanel")
});
If you have multiple scrolling panels, you can use the following markup and code.
HTML
<div id="scrollingPanel1" class="scrollingPanel">
<!-- Set of images -->
</div>
<div id="scrollingPanel2" class="scrollingPanel">
<!-- Set of images -->
</div>
Javascript
var myLazyLoad1 = new LazyLoad({
container: document.getElementById("scrollingPanel1")
});
var myLazyLoad2 = new LazyLoad({
container: document.getElementById("scrollingPanel2")
});
💡 Use case: when you want to execute arbitrary scripts or functions when given elements enter the viewport
HTML
<div class="lazy" data-lazy-function="foo">...</div>
<div class="lazy" data-lazy-function="bar">...</div>
<div class="lazy" data-lazy-function="buzz">...</div>
<div class="lazy" data-lazy-function="booya">...</div>
JS
// It's a best practice to scope the function names inside a namespace like `lazyFunctions`.
window.lazyFunctions = {
foo: function (element) {
element.style.color = "red";
console.log("foo");
},
bar: function (element) {
element.remove(element);
console.log("bar");
},
buzz: function (element) {
var span = document.createElement("span");
span.innerText = " - buzz!";
element.appendChild(span);
console.log("buzz");
},
booya: function (element) {
element.classList.add("boo");
console.log("booya");
}
};
function executeLazyFunction(element) {
var lazyFunctionName = element.getAttribute("data-lazy-function");
var lazyFunction = window.lazyFunctions[lazyFunctionName];
if (!lazyFunction) return;
lazyFunction(element);
}
var ll = new LazyLoad({
unobserve_entered: true, // <- Avoid executing the function multiple times
callback_enter: executeLazyFunction // Assigning the function defined above
});
Use
unobserve_entered to avoid executing the function multiple times.
That's it. Whenever an element with the
data-lazy-function attribute enters the viewport, LazyLoad calls the
executeLazyScript function, which gets the function name from the
data-lazy-function attribute itself and executes it.
💡 Use case: when you have a lot of horizontally scrolling containers and you want to instantiate a LazyLoad instance on them, but only when they entered the viewport.
HTML
<div class="horizContainer">
<img
src=""
alt="Row 01, col 01"
data-src="https://placeholdit.imgix.net/~text?txtsize=19&txt=row_01_col_01&w=200&h=200"
/>
<img
src=""
alt="Row 01, col 02"
data-src="https://placeholdit.imgix.net/~text?txtsize=19&txt=row_01_col_02&w=200&h=200"
/>
<!-- ... -->
</div>
<div class="horizContainer">
<img
src=""
alt="Row 02, col 01"
data-src="https://placeholdit.imgix.net/~text?txtsize=19&txt=row_02_col_01&w=200&h=200"
/>
<img
src=""
alt="Row 02, col 02"
data-src="https://placeholdit.imgix.net/~text?txtsize=19&txt=row_02_col_02&w=200&h=200"
/>
<!-- ... -->
</div>
Javascript
var lazyLoadInstances = [];
var initOneLazyLoad = function (horizContainerElement) {
// When the .horizContainer element enters the viewport,
// instantiate a new LazyLoad on the horizContainerElement
var oneLL = new LazyLoad({
container: horizContainerElement
});
// Optionally push it in the lazyLoadInstances
// array to keep track of the instances
lazyLoadInstances.push(oneLL);
};
// The "lazyLazy" instance of lazyload is used to check
// when the .horizContainer divs enter the viewport
var lazyLazy = new LazyLoad({
elements_selector: ".horizContainer",
callback_enter: initOneLazyLoad,
unobserve_entered: true // Stop observing .horizContainer(s) after they entered
});
That's it. Whenever a
.horizContainer element enters the viewport, LazyLoad calls the
initOneLazyLoad function, which creates a new instance of LazyLoad on the
.horizContainer element.
Didn't find the recipe that exactly matches your case? We have demos!
The demos folder contains 30+ use cases of vanilla-lazyload. You might find there what you're looking for.
|Type
|Title
|Code
|Demo
|Content
|Simple lazy loaded images, not using any placeholder
|Code
|Live
|Content
|Lazy images that use an inline SVG as a placeholder
|Code
|Live
|Content
|Lazy images that use an external SVG file as a placeholder
|Code
|Live
|Content
|Lazy responsive images with
srcset
|Code
|Live
|Content
|Lazy responsive images with the
<picture> tag and the
media attribute (art direction)
|Code
|Live
|Content
|Lazy responsive images with
srcset and
sizes (using
data-sizes)
|Code
|Live
|Content
|Lazy responsive images with
srcset and
sizes (using plain
sizes)
|Code
|Live
|Content
|Lazy video with multiple
<source> tags, different preload options, NO autoplay
|Code
|Live
|Content
|Lazy video with multiple
<source> tags, different preload options, WITH autoplay
|Code
|Live
|Content
|Lazy loading background images
|Code
|Live
|Content
|Lazy loading multiple background images
|Code
|Live
|Content
|Lazy WebP images with the
<picture> tag and the
type attribute for WebP
|Code
|Live
|Loading
|Asynchronous loading LazyLoad with requireJS
|Code
|Live
|Loading
|Asynchronous loading LazyLoad + InterserctionObserver with requireJS
|Code
|Live
|Loading
|Asynchronous loading LazyLoad with
<script async>
|Code
|Live
|Loading
|Asynchronous loading multiple LazyLoad instances with
<script async>
|Code
|Live
|Technique
|Fade in images as they load
|Code
|Live
|Technique
|Lazy load images in CSS-only horizontal sliders (Netflix style)
|Code
|Live
|Technique
|Lazily create Swiper instances and lazily load Swiper images
|Code
|Live
|Technique
|Lazily execute functions as specific elements enter the viewport
|Code
|Live
|Technique
|How to manage the print of a page with lazy images
|Code
|Live
|Technique
|A popup layer containing lazy images in a scrolling container
|Code
|Live
|Settings
|Multiple scrolling containers
|Code
|Live
|Settings
|Single scrolling container
|Code
|Live
|Methods
|How to
restore() DOM to its original state, and/or
destroy() LazyLoad
|Code
|Live
|Methods
|Adding dynamic content, then
update() LazyLoad
|Code
|Live
|Methods
|Adding dynamic content, then
update() LazyLoad passing a NodeSet of elements
|Code
|Live
|Methods
|Load punctual images using the
load() method
|Code
|Live
|Methods
|Load all images at once using
loadAll()
|Code
|Live
|Test
|Test for multiple thresholds
|Code
|Live
|Test
|Test behaviour with hidden images
|Code
|Live
|Test
|Test performance, lazy loading of hundreds of images
|Code
|Live
|Native
|Test the native lazy loading of images WITHOUT any line of javascript, not even this script
|Code
|Live
|Native
|Test the native lazy loading of images conditionally using the
use_native option (see API)
|Code
|Live
It's very important to make sure that your lazy images occupy some space even before they are loaded, otherwise the
img elements will be shrinked to zero-height, causing your layout to shift and making lazyload inefficient.
The best way to do that is to set both
width and
height attributes to
img and
video elements and, if you choose not to use a placeholder image, apply the
display: block CSS rule to every image.
You can find more details and demos in my article aspect-ratio: A modern way to reserve space for images and async content in responsive design.
The
new LazyLoad() instruction you execute on your page can take two parameters:
|Parameter
|What to pass
|Required
|Default value
|Type
|Options
|The option object for this instance of LazyLoad
|No
{}
|Plain Object
|Nodeset
|A NodeSet of elements to execute LazyLoad on
|No
null
|NodeSet
The most common usage of LazyLoad constructor is to pass only the options object (see "options" in the next section). For example:
var aLazyLoad = new LazyLoad({
/* options here */
});
In the unusual cases when you can't select the elements using
elements_selector, you could pass the elements set as a second parameter. It can be either a NodeSet or an array of DOM elements.
var elementsToLazyLoad = getElementSetFromSomewhere();
var aLazyLoad = new LazyLoad(
{
/* options here */
},
elementsToLazyLoad
);
For every instance of LazyLoad you can pass in some options, to alter its default behaviour. Here's the list of the options.
|Name
|Meaning
|Default value
|Example value
container
|The scrolling container of the elements in the
elements_selector option.
document
document.querySelector('.scrollPanel')
elements_selector
|The CSS selector of the elements to load lazily, which will be selected as descendants of the
container object.
".lazy"
".lazyload"
threshold
|A number of pixels representing the outer distance off the scrolling area from which to start loading the elements.
300
0
thresholds
|Similar to
threshold, but accepting multiple values and both
px and
% units. It maps directly to the
rootMargin property of IntersectionObserver (read more), so it must be a string with a syntax similar to the CSS
margin property. You can use it when you need to have different thresholds for the scrolling area. It overrides
threshold when passed.
null
"500px 10%"
data_src
|The name of the data attribute containing the element URL to load, excluding the
"data-" part. E.g. if your data attribute is named
"data-src", just pass
"src"
"src"
"lazy-src"
data_srcset
|The name of the data attribute containing the image URL set to load, in either
img and
source tags, excluding the
"data-" part. E.g. if your data attribute is named
"data-srcset", just pass
"srcset"
"srcset"
"lazy-srcset"
data_sizes
|The name of the data attribute containing the sizes attribute to use, excluding the
"data-" part. E.g. if your data attribute is named
"data-sizes", just pass
"sizes"
"sizes"
"lazy-sizes"
data_bg
|The name of the data attribute containing the URL of
background-image to load lazily, excluding the
"data-" part. E.g. if your data attribute is named
"data-bg", just pass
"bg". The attribute value must be a valid value for
background-image, including the
url() part of the CSS instruction.
"bg"
"lazy-bg"
data_bg_hidpi
|The name of the data attribute containing the URL of
background-image to load lazily on HiDPI screens, excluding the
"data-" part. E.g. if your data attribute is named
"data-bg-hidpi", just pass
"bg-hidpi". The attribute value must be a valid value for
background-image, including the
url() part of the CSS instruction.
"bg-hidpi"
"lazy-bg-hidpi"
data_bg_multi
|The name of the data attribute containing the value of multiple
background-image to load lazily, excluding the
"data-" part. E.g. if your data attribute is named
"data-bg-multi", just pass
"bg-multi". The attribute value must be a valid value for
background-image, including the
url() part of the CSS instruction.
"bg-multi"
"lazy-bg-multi"
data_bg_multi_hidpi
|The name of the data attribute containing the value of multiple
background-image to load lazily on HiDPI screens, excluding the
"data-" part. E.g. if your data attribute is named
"data-bg-multi-hidpi", just pass
"bg-multi-hidpi". The attribute value must be a valid value for
background-image, including the
url() part of the CSS instruction.
"bg-multi-hidpi"
"lazy-bg-multi-hidpi"
data_poster
|The name of the data attribute containing the value of
poster to load lazily, excluding the
"data-" part. E.g. if your data attribute is named
"data-poster", just pass
"poster".
"poster"
"lazy-poster"
class_applied
|The class applied to the multiple background elements after the multiple background was applied
"applied"
"lazy-applied"
class_loading
|The class applied to the elements while the loading is in progress.
"loading"
"lazy-loading"
class_loaded
|The class applied to the elements when the loading is complete.
"loaded"
"lazy-loaded"
class_error
|The class applied to the elements when the element causes an error.
"error"
"lazy-error"
class_entered
|The class applied to the elements after they entered the viewport.
"entered"
"lazy-entered"
class_exited
|The class applied to the elements after they exited the viewport. This class is removed if an element enters the viewport again. The
unobserve_entered option can affect the appliance of this class, e.g. when loading images that complete loading before exiting.
"exited"
"lazy-exited"
cancel_on_exit
|A boolean that defines whether or not to cancel the download of the images that exit the viewport while they are still loading, eventually restoring the original attributes. It applies only to images so to the
img (and
picture) tags, so it doesn't apply to background images,
iframes nor
videos.
true
false
unobserve_entered
|A boolean that defines whether or not to automatically unobserve elements once they entered the viewport
false
true
unobserve_completed
|A boolean that defines whether or not to automatically unobserve elements once they've loaded or throwed an error
true
false
callback_enter
|A callback function which is called whenever an element enters the viewport. Arguments: DOM element, intersection observer entry, lazyload instance.
null
(el)=>{console.log("Entered", el)}
callback_exit
|A callback function which is called whenever an element exits the viewport. Arguments: DOM element, intersection observer entry, lazyload instance.
null
(el)=>{console.log("Exited", el)}
callback_loading
|A callback function which is called whenever an element starts loading. Arguments: DOM element, lazyload instance.
null
(el)=>{console.log("Loading", el)}
callback_cancel
|A callback function which is called whenever an element loading is canceled while loading, as for
cancel_on_exit: true.
null
(el)=>{console.log("Cancelled", el)}
callback_loaded
|A callback function which is called whenever an element finishes loading. Note that, in version older than 11.0.0, this option went under the name
callback_load. Arguments: DOM element, lazyload instance.
null
(el)=>{console.log("Loaded", el)}
callback_error
|A callback function which is called whenever an element triggers an error. Arguments: DOM element, lazyload instance.
null
(el)=>{console.log("Error", el)}
callback_applied
|A callback function which is called whenever a multiple background element starts loading. Arguments: DOM element, lazyload instance.
null
(el)=>{console.log("Applied", el)}
callback_finish
|A callback function which is called when there are no more elements to load and all elements have been downloaded. Arguments: lazyload instance.
null
()=>{console.log("Finish")}
use_native
|This boolean sets whether or not to use native lazy loading to do hybrid lazy loading. On browsers that support it, LazyLoad will set the
loading="lazy" attribute on images, iframes and videos, and delegate their loading to the browser.
false
true
Instance methods
You can call the following methods on any instance of LazyLoad.
|Method name
|Effect
|Use case
update()
|Make LazyLoad to re-check the DOM for
elements_selector elements inside its
container.
|Update LazyLoad after you added or removed DOM elements to the page.
loadAll()
|Loads all the lazy elements right away and stop observing them, no matter if they are inside or outside the viewport, no matter if they are hidden or visible.
|To load all the remaining elements in advance
restoreAll()
|Restores DOM to its original state. Note that it doesn't destroy LazyLoad, so you probably want to use it along with
destroy().
|Reset the DOM before a soft page navigation (SPA) occures, e.g. using TurboLinks.
destroy()
|Destroys the instance, unsetting instance variables and removing listeners.
|Free up some memory. Especially useful for Single Page Applications.
Static methods
You can call the following static methods on the LazyLoad class itself (e.g.
LazyLoad.load(element, settings)).
|Method name
|Effect
|Use case
load(element, settings)
|Immediately loads the lazy
element. You can pass your custom options in the
settings parameter. Note that the
elements_selector option has no effect, since you are passing the element as a parameter. Also note that this method has effect only once on a specific
element.
|To load an
element at mouseover or at any other event different than "entering the viewport"
resetStatus(element)
|Resets the internal status of the given
element.
|To tell LazyLoad to consider this
element again, for example: if you changed the
data-src attribute after the previous
data-src was loaded, call this method, then call
update() on the LazyLoad instance.
You can use the following properties on any instance of LazyLoad.
|Property name
|Value
loadingCount
|The number of elements that are currently downloading from the network (limitedly to the ones managed by the instance of LazyLoad). This is particularly useful to understand whether or not is safe to destroy this instance of LazyLoad.
toLoadCount
|The number of elements that haven't been lazyloaded yet (limitedly to the ones managed by the instance of LazyLoad)
A list of all vanilla-lazyload features, compared with other popular lazy loading libraries.
|It
|vanilla-lazyload
|lazysizes
|Is lightweight
|✔ (2.8 kB)
|✔ (3.4 kB)
|Is extendable
|✔ (API)
|✔ (plugins)
|Is SEO friendly
|✔
|✔
|Optimizes performance by cancelling downloads of images that already exited the viewport
|✔
|Retries loading after network connection went off and on again
|✔
|Supports conditional usage of native lazyloading
|✔
|Works with your DOM, your own classes and data-attributes
|✔
|Can lazyload responsive images
|✔
|✔
|...and automatically calculate the value of the
sizes attribute
|✔
|Can lazyload iframes
|✔
|✔
|Can lazyload videos
|✔
|Can lazyload background images
|✔
|Can lazily execute code, when given elements enter the viewport
|✔
|Can restore DOM to its original state
|✔
Weights source: bundlephobia. Find others table rows explanation below.
Both scripts are extendable, check out the API.
Both scripts don't hide images/assets from search engines. No matter what markup pattern you use. Search engines don't scroll/interact with your website. These scripts detects whether or not the user agent is capable to scroll. If not, they reveal all images instantly.
If your mobile users are on slow connections and scrolls down fast, vanilla-lazyload cancels the download of images that are still loading but already exited the viewport.
If your mobile users are on flaky connections and go offline and back online, vanilla-lazyload retries downloading the images that errored.
If your users are on a browser supporting native lazyloading and you want to use it, just set the
use_native option to
true.
Both scripts work by default with the
data-src attribute and the
lazy class in your DOM, but on LazyLoad you can change it, e.g. using
data-origin to migrate from other lazy loading script.
Both scripts can lazyload images and responsive images by all kinds, e.g.
<img src="..." srcset="..." sizes="..."> and
<picture><source media="..." srcset="" ...><img ...></picture>.
sizes attribute
lazysizes is it can derive the value of the
sizes attribute from your CSS by using Javascript.
vanilla-lazyload doesn't have this feature because of performance optimization reasons (the
sizes attribute is useful to eagerly load responsive images when it's expressed in the markup, not when it's set by javascript).
Both scripts can lazyload the
iframe tag.
Only vanilla-lazyload can lazyload the
video tag, even with multiple
sources.
Only vanilla-lazyload can lazyload background images. And also multiple background images. And supporting HiDPI such as Retina and Super Retina display.
Check out the lazy functions section and learn how to execute code only when given elements enter the viewport.
Using the
restoreAll() method, you can make LazyLoad restore all DOM manipulated from LazyLoad to how it was when the page was loaded the first time.
Legacy browsers support is from IE 9 up. This script is tested in every browser before every release using BrowserStack live, thanks to the BrowserStack Open Source initiative.