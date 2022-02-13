openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vl

vanilla-lazyload

by Andrea Verlicchi
17.5.0 (see all)

LazyLoad is a lightweight, flexible script that speeds up your website by deferring the loading of your below-the-fold images, backgrounds, videos, iframes and scripts to when they will enter the viewport. Written in plain "vanilla" JavaScript, it leverages IntersectionObserver, supports responsive images and enables native lazy loading.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

61.7K

GitHub Stars

6.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2d ago

Contributors

43

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Lazy Load

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/52
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

LazyLoad is a lightweight (2.4 kB) and flexible script that speeds up your web application by deferring the loading of your below-the-fold images, videos and iframes to when they will enter the viewport. It's written in plain "vanilla" JavaScript, it leverages the IntersectionObserver API, it supports responsive images, it optimizes your website for slower connections, and can enable native lazy loading. See all features for more.

vanilla-lazyload (latest) vanilla-lazyload (downloads)

➡️ Jump to: 👨‍💻 Getting started - HTML - 👩‍💻 Getting started - Script - 🥧 Recipes - 📺 Demos - 😋 Tips & tricks - 🔌 API - 😯 All features compared

Love this project? 😍 Buy me a coffee!

👨‍💻 Getting started - HTML

In order to make your content be loaded by LazyLoad, you must use some data- attributes instead of the actual attributes. Examples below.

Lazy image:

<img alt="A lazy image" class="lazy" data-src="lazy.jpg" />

Lazy image with low quality placeholder:

<img alt="A lazy image" class="lazy" src="lazy-lowQuality.jpg" data-src="lazy.jpg" />

Lazy responsive image with srcset and sizes:

<img
  alt="A lazy image"
  class="lazy"
  data-src="lazy.jpg"
  data-srcset="lazy_400.jpg 400w, 
    lazy_800.jpg 800w"
  data-sizes="100w"
/>

To have a low quality placeholder, add the src attribute pointing to a very small version of the image. E.g. src="lazy_10.jpg".

Lazy responsive image with hi-dpi support using the picture tag:

<picture>
  <source media="(min-width: 1200px)" data-srcset="lazy_1200.jpg 1x, lazy_2400.jpg 2x" />
  <source media="(min-width: 800px)" data-srcset="lazy_800.jpg 1x, lazy_1600.jpg 2x" />
  <img alt="A lazy image" class="lazy" data-src="lazy.jpg" />
</picture>

To have a low quality placeholder, add the src attribute pointing to a very small version of the image to the img tag. E.g. src="lazy_10.jpg".

Lazy responsive image with automatic WebP format selection, using the picture tag:

<picture>
  <source
    type="image/webp"
    data-srcset="lazy_400.webp 400w, 
      lazy_800.webp 800w"
    data-sizes="100w"
  />
  <img
    alt="A lazy image"
    class="lazy"
    data-src="lazy.jpg"
    data-srcset="lazy_400.jpg 400w, 
      lazy_800.jpg 800w"
    data-sizes="100w"
  />
</picture>

To have a low quality placeholder, add the src attribute pointing to a very small version of the image to the img tag. E.g. src="lazy_10.jpg".

Lazy background image

IMPORTANT NOTE: To display content images on your pages, always use the img tag. This would benefit the SEO and the accessibility of your website. To understand if your images are content or background, ask yourself: "would my website user like to see those images when printing out the page?". If the answer is "yes", then your images are content images and you should avoid using background images to display them.

Single background image:

<div class="lazy" data-bg="lazy.jpg"></div>

Single background, with HiDPI screen support:

<div class="lazy" data-bg="lazy.jpg" data-bg-hidpi="lazy@2x.jpg"></div>

Multiple backgrounds:

<div
  class="lazy"
  data-bg-multi="url(lazy-head.jpg), 
    url(lazy-body.jpg), 
    linear-gradient(#fff, #ccc)"
>
  ...
</div>

ℹ Please note that you must use url() to wrap the URLs in your data-bg-multi attributes.

Multiple backgrounds, HiDPI screen support:

<div
  class="lazy"
  data-bg-multi="url(lazy-head.jpg),
    url(lazy-body.jpg),
    linear-gradient(#fff, #ccc)"
  data-bg-multi-hidpi="url(lazy-head@2x.jpg),
    url(lazy-body@2x.jpg),
    linear-gradient(#fff, #ccc)"
>
  ...
</div>

ℹ Please note that you must use url() to wrap the URLs in your data-bg-multi-hidpi attributes.

Lazy video

<video class="lazy" controls width="620" data-src="lazy.mp4" data-poster="lazy.jpg">
  <source type="video/mp4" data-src="lazy.mp4" />
  <source type="video/ogg" data-src="lazy.ogg" />
  <source type="video/avi" data-src="lazy.avi" />
</video>

Please note that the video poster can be lazily loaded too.

Lazy iframe

<iframe class="lazy" data-src="lazyFrame.html"> </iframe>

Love this project? 😍 Buy me a coffee!

👩‍💻 Getting started - Script

The latest, recommended version of LazyLoad is 17.5.1.

Quickly understand how to upgrade from a previous version reading the practical upgrade guide.

The simple, easiest way

The easiest way to use LazyLoad is to include the script from a CDN:

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vanilla-lazyload@17.5.1/dist/lazyload.min.js"></script>

Then, in your javascript code:

var lazyLoadInstance = new LazyLoad({
  // Your custom settings go here
});

To be sure that DOM for your lazy content is ready when you instantiate LazyLoad, place the script tag right before the closing </body> tag. If more DOM arrives later, e.g. via an AJAX call, you'll need to call lazyLoadInstance.update(); to make LazyLoad check the DOM again.

lazyLoadInstance.update();

Using an async script

If you prefer, it's possible to include LazyLoad's script using async script and initialize it as soon as it's loaded.

To do so, you must define the options before including the script. You can pass:

  • {} an object to get a single instance of LazyLoad
  • [{}, {}] an array of objects to get multiple instances of LazyLoad, each one with different options.
<script>
  // Set the options globally
  // to make LazyLoad self-initialize
  window.lazyLoadOptions = {
    // Your custom settings go here
  };
</script>

Then include the script.

<script
  async
  src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vanilla-lazyload@17.5.1/dist/lazyload.min.js"
></script>

Possibly place the script tag right before the closing </body> tag. If you can't do that, LazyLoad could be executed before the browser has loaded all the DOM, and you'll need to call its update() method to make it check the DOM again.

Using an async script + getting the instance reference

Same as above, but you must put the addEventListener code shown below before including the async script.

<script>
  // Set the options globally
  // to make LazyLoad self-initialize
  window.lazyLoadOptions = {
    // Your custom settings go here
  };
  // Listen to the initialization event
  // and get the instance of LazyLoad
  window.addEventListener(
    "LazyLoad::Initialized",
    function (event) {
      window.lazyLoadInstance = event.detail.instance;
    },
    false
  );
</script>

Then include the script.

<script
  async
  src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vanilla-lazyload@17.5.1/dist/lazyload.min.js"
></script>

Now you'll be able to call its methods, like:

lazyLoadInstance.update();

Note about Internet Explorer: because this technique uses a CustomEvent to trigger the LazyLoad::Initialized event, you might want to add this polyfill to make it work on Internet Explorer.

DEMO - SOURCE ← for a single LazyLoad instance

DEMO - SOURCE ← for multiple LazyLoad instances

Local install

If you prefer to install LazyLoad locally in your project, you can!

Using npm

npm install vanilla-lazyload

Using bower

bower install vanilla-lazyload

Manual download

Download one the latest releases. The files you need are inside the dist folder. If you don't know which one to pick, use lazyload.min.js, or read about bundles.

Local usage

Should you install LazyLoad locally, you can import it as ES module like the following:

import LazyLoad from "vanilla-lazyload";

It's also possible (but unadvised) to use the require commonJS syntax.

More information about bundling LazyLoad with WebPack are available on this specific repo.

Usage with React

Take a look at this example of usage of React with LazyLoad on Sandbox.

This implementation takes the same props that you would normally pass to the img tag, but it renders a lazy image. Feel free to fork and improve it!

Bundles

Inside the dist folder you will find different bundles.

FilenameModule TypeAdvantages
lazyload.min.jsUMD (Universal Module Definition)Works pretty much everywhere, even in common-js contexts
lazyload.iife.min.jsIIFE (Immediately Invoked Function Expression)Works as in-page <script src="...">, ~0.5kb smaller than UMD version
lazyload.amd.min.jsAMD (Asynchronous Module Definition)Works with RequireJS module loader, ~0.5kb smaller than UMD version
lazyload.esm.jsES ModuleExports LazyLoad so you can import it in your project both using <script type="module" src="..."> and a bundler like WebPack or Rollup

Love this project? 😍 Buy me a coffee!

🥧 Recipes

This is the section where you can find ready to copy & paste code for your convenience.

Hide alt text and empty image

💡 Use case: when your lazily loaded images show their alt text and the empty image icon before loading.

CSS

img:not([src]):not([srcset]) {
  visibility: hidden;
}

Just that, really.

Image errors handling

💡 Use case: when you want to prevent showing unexisting/broken images on your website.

Javascript

var myLazyLoad = new LazyLoad({
  // Other options here...
  callback_error: (img) => {
    // Use the following line only if your images have the `srcset` attribute
    img.setAttribute("srcset", "fallback_image@1x.jpg 1x, fallback_image@2x.jpg 2x");
    img.setAttribute("src", "fallback_image@1x.jpg");
  }
});

NOTE: if the error was generated by a network down (navigator if temporarily offline), vanilla-lazyload will try and load the images again when the network becomes available again.

EXAMPLE - API

Dynamic content

💡 Use case: when you want to lazily load images, but the number of images change in the scrolling area changes, maybe because they are added asynchronously.

Javascript

var myLazyLoad = new LazyLoad();
// After your content has changed...
myLazyLoad.update();

DEMO - SOURCE - API

Mixed native and JS-based lazy loading

💡 Use case: you want to use the use_native option to delegate the loading of images, iframes and videos to the browsers engine where supported, but you also want to lazily load background images.

HTML

<img class="lazy" alt="A lazy image" data-src="lazy.jpg" />
<iframe class="lazy" data-src="lazyFrame.html"></iframe>
<video class="lazy" controls data-src="lazy.mp4" data-poster="lazy.jpg">...</video>
<div class="lazy" data-bg="lazy.jpg"></div>

Javascript

// Instance using native lazy loading
const lazyContent = new LazyLoad({
  use_native: true // <-- there you go
});

// Instance without native lazy loading
const lazyBackground = new LazyLoad({
  // DON'T PASS use_native: true HERE
});

DEMO - SOURCE - API

Scrolling panel(s)

💡 Use case: when your scrolling container is not the main browser window, but a scrolling container.

HTML

<div class="scrollingPanel">
  <!-- Set of images -->
</div>

Javascript

var myLazyLoad = new LazyLoad({
  container: document.querySelector(".scrollingPanel")
});

DEMO - SOURCE - API

If you have multiple scrolling panels, you can use the following markup and code.

HTML

<div id="scrollingPanel1" class="scrollingPanel">
  <!-- Set of images -->
</div>
<div id="scrollingPanel2" class="scrollingPanel">
  <!-- Set of images -->
</div>

Javascript

var myLazyLoad1 = new LazyLoad({
  container: document.getElementById("scrollingPanel1")
});
var myLazyLoad2 = new LazyLoad({
  container: document.getElementById("scrollingPanel2")
});

DEMO - SOURCE - API

Lazy functions

💡 Use case: when you want to execute arbitrary scripts or functions when given elements enter the viewport

HTML

<div class="lazy" data-lazy-function="foo">...</div>
<div class="lazy" data-lazy-function="bar">...</div>
<div class="lazy" data-lazy-function="buzz">...</div>
<div class="lazy" data-lazy-function="booya">...</div>

JS

// It's a best practice to scope the function names inside a namespace like `lazyFunctions`.
window.lazyFunctions = {
  foo: function (element) {
    element.style.color = "red";
    console.log("foo");
  },
  bar: function (element) {
    element.remove(element);
    console.log("bar");
  },
  buzz: function (element) {
    var span = document.createElement("span");
    span.innerText = " - buzz!";
    element.appendChild(span);
    console.log("buzz");
  },
  booya: function (element) {
    element.classList.add("boo");
    console.log("booya");
  }
};

function executeLazyFunction(element) {
  var lazyFunctionName = element.getAttribute("data-lazy-function");
  var lazyFunction = window.lazyFunctions[lazyFunctionName];
  if (!lazyFunction) return;
  lazyFunction(element);
}

var ll = new LazyLoad({
  unobserve_entered: true, // <- Avoid executing the function multiple times
  callback_enter: executeLazyFunction // Assigning the function defined above
});

Use unobserve_entered to avoid executing the function multiple times.

That's it. Whenever an element with the data-lazy-function attribute enters the viewport, LazyLoad calls the executeLazyScript function, which gets the function name from the data-lazy-function attribute itself and executes it.

DEMO - SOURCE - API

Lazy initialization of multiple LazyLoad instances

💡 Use case: when you have a lot of horizontally scrolling containers and you want to instantiate a LazyLoad instance on them, but only when they entered the viewport.

HTML

<div class="horizContainer">
  <img
    src=""
    alt="Row 01, col 01"
    data-src="https://placeholdit.imgix.net/~text?txtsize=19&amp;txt=row_01_col_01&amp;w=200&amp;h=200"
  />
  <img
    src=""
    alt="Row 01, col 02"
    data-src="https://placeholdit.imgix.net/~text?txtsize=19&amp;txt=row_01_col_02&amp;w=200&amp;h=200"
  />
  <!-- ... -->
</div>
<div class="horizContainer">
  <img
    src=""
    alt="Row 02, col 01"
    data-src="https://placeholdit.imgix.net/~text?txtsize=19&amp;txt=row_02_col_01&amp;w=200&amp;h=200"
  />
  <img
    src=""
    alt="Row 02, col 02"
    data-src="https://placeholdit.imgix.net/~text?txtsize=19&amp;txt=row_02_col_02&amp;w=200&amp;h=200"
  />
  <!-- ... -->
</div>

Javascript

var lazyLoadInstances = [];

var initOneLazyLoad = function (horizContainerElement) {
  // When the .horizContainer element enters the viewport,
  // instantiate a new LazyLoad on the horizContainerElement
  var oneLL = new LazyLoad({
    container: horizContainerElement
  });
  // Optionally push it in the lazyLoadInstances
  // array to keep track of the instances
  lazyLoadInstances.push(oneLL);
};

// The "lazyLazy" instance of lazyload is used to check
// when the .horizContainer divs enter the viewport
var lazyLazy = new LazyLoad({
  elements_selector: ".horizContainer",
  callback_enter: initOneLazyLoad,
  unobserve_entered: true // Stop observing .horizContainer(s) after they entered
});

That's it. Whenever a .horizContainer element enters the viewport, LazyLoad calls the initOneLazyLoad function, which creates a new instance of LazyLoad on the .horizContainer element.

DEMO - SOURCE - API

Love this project? 😍 Buy me a coffee!

📺 Demos

Didn't find the recipe that exactly matches your case? We have demos!

The demos folder contains 30+ use cases of vanilla-lazyload. You might find there what you're looking for.

TypeTitleCodeDemo
ContentSimple lazy loaded images, not using any placeholderCodeLive
ContentLazy images that use an inline SVG as a placeholderCodeLive
ContentLazy images that use an external SVG file as a placeholderCodeLive
ContentLazy responsive images with srcsetCodeLive
ContentLazy responsive images with the <picture> tag and the media attribute (art direction)CodeLive
ContentLazy responsive images with srcset and sizes (using data-sizes)CodeLive
ContentLazy responsive images with srcset and sizes (using plain sizes)CodeLive
ContentLazy video with multiple <source> tags, different preload options, NO autoplayCodeLive
ContentLazy video with multiple <source> tags, different preload options, WITH autoplayCodeLive
ContentLazy loading background imagesCodeLive
ContentLazy loading multiple background imagesCodeLive
ContentLazy WebP images with the <picture> tag and the type attribute for WebPCodeLive
LoadingAsynchronous loading LazyLoad with requireJSCodeLive
LoadingAsynchronous loading LazyLoad + InterserctionObserver with requireJSCodeLive
LoadingAsynchronous loading LazyLoad with <script async>CodeLive
LoadingAsynchronous loading multiple LazyLoad instances with <script async>CodeLive
TechniqueFade in images as they loadCodeLive
TechniqueLazy load images in CSS-only horizontal sliders (Netflix style)CodeLive
TechniqueLazily create Swiper instances and lazily load Swiper imagesCodeLive
TechniqueLazily execute functions as specific elements enter the viewportCodeLive
TechniqueHow to manage the print of a page with lazy imagesCodeLive
TechniqueA popup layer containing lazy images in a scrolling containerCodeLive
SettingsMultiple scrolling containersCodeLive
SettingsSingle scrolling containerCodeLive
MethodsHow to restore() DOM to its original state, and/or destroy() LazyLoadCodeLive
MethodsAdding dynamic content, then update() LazyLoadCodeLive
MethodsAdding dynamic content, then update() LazyLoad passing a NodeSet of elementsCodeLive
MethodsLoad punctual images using the load() methodCodeLive
MethodsLoad all images at once using loadAll()CodeLive
TestTest for multiple thresholdsCodeLive
TestTest behaviour with hidden imagesCodeLive
TestTest performance, lazy loading of hundreds of imagesCodeLive
NativeTest the native lazy loading of images WITHOUT any line of javascript, not even this scriptCodeLive
NativeTest the native lazy loading of images conditionally using the use_native option (see API)CodeLive

Love this project? 😍 Buy me a coffee!

😋 Tips & tricks

Minimize CLS by occupy space beforehand

It's very important to make sure that your lazy images occupy some space even before they are loaded, otherwise the img elements will be shrinked to zero-height, causing your layout to shift and making lazyload inefficient.

The best way to do that is to set both width and height attributes to img and video elements and, if you choose not to use a placeholder image, apply the display: block CSS rule to every image.

You can find more details and demos in my article aspect-ratio: A modern way to reserve space for images and async content in responsive design.

Love this project? 😍 Buy me a coffee!

🔌 API

Constructor arguments

The new LazyLoad() instruction you execute on your page can take two parameters:

ParameterWhat to passRequiredDefault valueType
OptionsThe option object for this instance of LazyLoadNo{}Plain Object
NodesetA NodeSet of elements to execute LazyLoad onNonullNodeSet

The most common usage of LazyLoad constructor is to pass only the options object (see "options" in the next section). For example:

var aLazyLoad = new LazyLoad({
  /* options here */
});

In the unusual cases when you can't select the elements using elements_selector, you could pass the elements set as a second parameter. It can be either a NodeSet or an array of DOM elements.

var elementsToLazyLoad = getElementSetFromSomewhere();
var aLazyLoad = new LazyLoad(
  {
    /* options here */
  },
  elementsToLazyLoad
);

Options

For every instance of LazyLoad you can pass in some options, to alter its default behaviour. Here's the list of the options.

NameMeaningDefault valueExample value
containerThe scrolling container of the elements in the elements_selector option.documentdocument.querySelector('.scrollPanel')
elements_selectorThe CSS selector of the elements to load lazily, which will be selected as descendants of the container object.".lazy"".lazyload"
thresholdA number of pixels representing the outer distance off the scrolling area from which to start loading the elements.3000
thresholdsSimilar to threshold, but accepting multiple values and both px and % units. It maps directly to the rootMargin property of IntersectionObserver (read more), so it must be a string with a syntax similar to the CSS margin property. You can use it when you need to have different thresholds for the scrolling area. It overrides threshold when passed.null"500px 10%"
data_srcThe name of the data attribute containing the element URL to load, excluding the "data-" part. E.g. if your data attribute is named "data-src", just pass "src""src""lazy-src"
data_srcsetThe name of the data attribute containing the image URL set to load, in either img and source tags, excluding the "data-" part. E.g. if your data attribute is named "data-srcset", just pass "srcset""srcset""lazy-srcset"
data_sizesThe name of the data attribute containing the sizes attribute to use, excluding the "data-" part. E.g. if your data attribute is named "data-sizes", just pass "sizes""sizes""lazy-sizes"
data_bgThe name of the data attribute containing the URL of background-image to load lazily, excluding the "data-" part. E.g. if your data attribute is named "data-bg", just pass "bg". The attribute value must be a valid value for background-image, including the url() part of the CSS instruction."bg""lazy-bg"
data_bg_hidpiThe name of the data attribute containing the URL of background-image to load lazily on HiDPI screens, excluding the "data-" part. E.g. if your data attribute is named "data-bg-hidpi", just pass "bg-hidpi". The attribute value must be a valid value for background-image, including the url() part of the CSS instruction."bg-hidpi""lazy-bg-hidpi"
data_bg_multiThe name of the data attribute containing the value of multiple background-image to load lazily, excluding the "data-" part. E.g. if your data attribute is named "data-bg-multi", just pass "bg-multi". The attribute value must be a valid value for background-image, including the url() part of the CSS instruction."bg-multi""lazy-bg-multi"
data_bg_multi_hidpiThe name of the data attribute containing the value of multiple background-image to load lazily on HiDPI screens, excluding the "data-" part. E.g. if your data attribute is named "data-bg-multi-hidpi", just pass "bg-multi-hidpi". The attribute value must be a valid value for background-image, including the url() part of the CSS instruction."bg-multi-hidpi""lazy-bg-multi-hidpi"
data_posterThe name of the data attribute containing the value of poster to load lazily, excluding the "data-" part. E.g. if your data attribute is named "data-poster", just pass "poster"."poster""lazy-poster"
class_appliedThe class applied to the multiple background elements after the multiple background was applied"applied""lazy-applied"
class_loadingThe class applied to the elements while the loading is in progress."loading""lazy-loading"
class_loadedThe class applied to the elements when the loading is complete."loaded""lazy-loaded"
class_errorThe class applied to the elements when the element causes an error."error""lazy-error"
class_enteredThe class applied to the elements after they entered the viewport."entered""lazy-entered"
class_exitedThe class applied to the elements after they exited the viewport. This class is removed if an element enters the viewport again. The unobserve_entered option can affect the appliance of this class, e.g. when loading images that complete loading before exiting."exited""lazy-exited"
cancel_on_exitA boolean that defines whether or not to cancel the download of the images that exit the viewport while they are still loading, eventually restoring the original attributes. It applies only to images so to the img (and picture) tags, so it doesn't apply to background images, iframes nor videos.truefalse
unobserve_enteredA boolean that defines whether or not to automatically unobserve elements once they entered the viewportfalsetrue
unobserve_completedA boolean that defines whether or not to automatically unobserve elements once they've loaded or throwed an errortruefalse
callback_enterA callback function which is called whenever an element enters the viewport. Arguments: DOM element, intersection observer entry, lazyload instance.null(el)=>{console.log("Entered", el)}
callback_exitA callback function which is called whenever an element exits the viewport. Arguments: DOM element, intersection observer entry, lazyload instance.null(el)=>{console.log("Exited", el)}
callback_loadingA callback function which is called whenever an element starts loading. Arguments: DOM element, lazyload instance.null(el)=>{console.log("Loading", el)}
callback_cancelA callback function which is called whenever an element loading is canceled while loading, as for cancel_on_exit: true.null(el)=>{console.log("Cancelled", el)}
callback_loadedA callback function which is called whenever an element finishes loading. Note that, in version older than 11.0.0, this option went under the name callback_load. Arguments: DOM element, lazyload instance.null(el)=>{console.log("Loaded", el)}
callback_errorA callback function which is called whenever an element triggers an error. Arguments: DOM element, lazyload instance.null(el)=>{console.log("Error", el)}
callback_appliedA callback function which is called whenever a multiple background element starts loading. Arguments: DOM element, lazyload instance.null(el)=>{console.log("Applied", el)}
callback_finishA callback function which is called when there are no more elements to load and all elements have been downloaded. Arguments: lazyload instance.null()=>{console.log("Finish")}
use_nativeThis boolean sets whether or not to use native lazy loading to do hybrid lazy loading. On browsers that support it, LazyLoad will set the loading="lazy" attribute on images, iframes and videos, and delegate their loading to the browser.falsetrue

Methods

Instance methods

You can call the following methods on any instance of LazyLoad.

Method nameEffectUse case
update()Make LazyLoad to re-check the DOM for elements_selector elements inside its container.Update LazyLoad after you added or removed DOM elements to the page.
loadAll()Loads all the lazy elements right away and stop observing them, no matter if they are inside or outside the viewport, no matter if they are hidden or visible.To load all the remaining elements in advance
restoreAll()Restores DOM to its original state. Note that it doesn't destroy LazyLoad, so you probably want to use it along with destroy().Reset the DOM before a soft page navigation (SPA) occures, e.g. using TurboLinks.
destroy()Destroys the instance, unsetting instance variables and removing listeners.Free up some memory. Especially useful for Single Page Applications.

Static methods

You can call the following static methods on the LazyLoad class itself (e.g. LazyLoad.load(element, settings)).

Method nameEffectUse case
load(element, settings)Immediately loads the lazy element. You can pass your custom options in the settings parameter. Note that the elements_selector option has no effect, since you are passing the element as a parameter. Also note that this method has effect only once on a specific element.To load an element at mouseover or at any other event different than "entering the viewport"
resetStatus(element)Resets the internal status of the given element.To tell LazyLoad to consider this element again, for example: if you changed the data-src attribute after the previous data-src was loaded, call this method, then call update() on the LazyLoad instance.

Properties

You can use the following properties on any instance of LazyLoad.

Property nameValue
loadingCountThe number of elements that are currently downloading from the network (limitedly to the ones managed by the instance of LazyLoad). This is particularly useful to understand whether or not is safe to destroy this instance of LazyLoad.
toLoadCountThe number of elements that haven't been lazyloaded yet (limitedly to the ones managed by the instance of LazyLoad)

Love this project? 😍 Buy me a coffee!

😯 All features, compared

A list of all vanilla-lazyload features, compared with other popular lazy loading libraries.

vanilla-lazyload VS lazysizes

Itvanilla-lazyloadlazysizes
Is lightweight✔ (2.8 kB)✔ (3.4 kB)
Is extendable✔ (API)✔ (plugins)
Is SEO friendly
Optimizes performance by cancelling downloads of images that already exited the viewport
Retries loading after network connection went off and on again
Supports conditional usage of native lazyloading
Works with your DOM, your own classes and data-attributes
Can lazyload responsive images
...and automatically calculate the value of the sizes attribute
Can lazyload iframes
Can lazyload videos
Can lazyload background images
Can lazily execute code, when given elements enter the viewport
Can restore DOM to its original state

Weights source: bundlephobia. Find others table rows explanation below.

Is extendable

Both scripts are extendable, check out the API.

Is SEO friendly

Both scripts don't hide images/assets from search engines. No matter what markup pattern you use. Search engines don't scroll/interact with your website. These scripts detects whether or not the user agent is capable to scroll. If not, they reveal all images instantly.

Optimizes performance by cancelling downloads of images that already exited the viewport

If your mobile users are on slow connections and scrolls down fast, vanilla-lazyload cancels the download of images that are still loading but already exited the viewport.

Retries loading after network connection went off and on

If your mobile users are on flaky connections and go offline and back online, vanilla-lazyload retries downloading the images that errored.

Supports conditional usage of native lazyloading

If your users are on a browser supporting native lazyloading and you want to use it, just set the use_native option to true.

Works with your DOM, your own classes and data-attributes

Both scripts work by default with the data-src attribute and the lazy class in your DOM, but on LazyLoad you can change it, e.g. using data-origin to migrate from other lazy loading script.

Can lazyload responsive images

Both scripts can lazyload images and responsive images by all kinds, e.g. <img src="..." srcset="..." sizes="..."> and <picture><source media="..." srcset="" ...><img ...></picture>.

...and automatically calculate the value of the sizes attribute

lazysizes is it can derive the value of the sizes attribute from your CSS by using Javascript. vanilla-lazyload doesn't have this feature because of performance optimization reasons (the sizes attribute is useful to eagerly load responsive images when it's expressed in the markup, not when it's set by javascript).

Can lazyload iframes

Both scripts can lazyload the iframe tag.

Can lazyload videos

Only vanilla-lazyload can lazyload the video tag, even with multiple sources.

Can lazyload background images

Only vanilla-lazyload can lazyload background images. And also multiple background images. And supporting HiDPI such as Retina and Super Retina display.

Can lazily execute code, when given elements enter the viewport

Check out the lazy functions section and learn how to execute code only when given elements enter the viewport.

Can restore DOM to its original state

Using the restoreAll() method, you can make LazyLoad restore all DOM manipulated from LazyLoad to how it was when the page was loaded the first time.

Love this project? 😍 Buy me a coffee!

Tested on real browsers

Legacy browsers support is from IE 9 up. This script is tested in every browser before every release using BrowserStack live, thanks to the BrowserStack Open Source initiative.

BrowserStack Logo

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Mudit MaheshwariDelhi8 Ratings0 Reviews
23 days ago
.Randy33 Ratings0 Reviews
December 14, 2020

Alternatives

ks
keen-sliderThe touch slider carousel with the most native feeling
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
40K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Performant
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
laz
lazysizesHigh performance and SEO friendly lazy loader for images (responsive and normal), iframes and more, that detects any visibility changes triggered through user interaction, CSS or JavaScript without configuration.
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
261K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
lap
loading-attribute-polyfillFast and lightweight dependency-free vanilla JavaScript polyfill for native lazy loading / the awesome loading='lazy'-attribute.
GitHub Stars
485
Weekly Downloads
3K
loz
lozad🔥 Highly performant, light ~1kb and configurable lazy loader in pure JS with no dependencies for responsive images, iframes and more
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
34K
bla
blazyHey, be lazy! bLazy.JS is a lightweight pure JavaScript script for lazy loading and multi-serving images. It's working in all modern browsers including IE7+.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
32K
See 8 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial