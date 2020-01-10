Vanilla JS

Vous êtes français ? Le README derrière ce lien vous sera peut-être plus agréable.

Overview

Vanilla JS is a fast, lightweight, cross-platform tool for building incredible, powerful JavaScript applications.

Use in Development

Just put the following code:

Use in Production

The much faster method:

Summary

Speed Comparison

When Vanilla JS perform 100 operations, others do:

Retrieve DOM element by ID

Code 100 ops Vanilla JS Vanilla JS document.getElementById('vanilla'); 100 Dojo dojo.byId('dojo'); 92 Prototype JS $('prototype'); 57 jQuery $('#jquery'); 42 MooTools document.id('mootools'); 24

Retrieve 10 DOM elements by tag name

Vanilla JS vs jQuery

Retrieve 10 DOM elements by class name

Code 100 ops Vanilla JS Vanilla JS document.getElementsByClassName('vanilla'); 100 jQuery $('.jquery'); 25

Retrieve DOM element with <#id> .inner span selector

Retrieve 10 DOM elements with <.className> .inner span selector

Vanilla JS Selector Performances

All tests are based on <section id="vanilla" class="vanilla"><article class="inner"><div class="target" id="target"></div></article></section> HTML.

From jQuery to Vanilla JS

Legend

Understand each type of DOM Object:

< div class = "example" > < span > (Text into) Html Element </ span > Text Element < span > (Text into) Html Element </ span > </ div >

querySelector('.example') return a HTMLElement .

return a . querySelector('.example').children return a HTMLCollection , each collection's item is a HTMLElement , two [span, span] here.

return a , each collection's item is a , two here. querySelector('.example').childNodes return a NodeList , each collection's item is a Node , seven [text, span, text, comment, text, span, text] here.

return a , each collection's item is a , seven here. querySelector('.example').childNodes[0] return a Text ( Node ) of typeNode 3, as a text. ( ...nodeList[3] is typeNode 8 as a Comment ( Node too)).

From jQuery

var htmlElement = $( '#id' )[ 0 ];

to Vanilla JS

var htmlElement = document .getElementById( 'id' );

.classname #id tagname

From jQuery

var htmlElement = $( '#id .classname tagname' )[ 0 ];

to Vanilla JS

document .querySelector( '#id .classname tagname' );

From jQuery

$( '#id .classname tagname' ).each( function ( i, htmlElement ) { htmlElement; });

to Vanilla JS

var nodeList = document .querySelectorAll( '#id .classname tagname' ); [].forEach.call(nodeList, function ( node ) { node; });

From jQuery

$( '.classname' ).each( function ( i, htmlElement ) { htmlElement; });

to Vanilla JS

var htmlCollection = document .getElementsByClassName( 'classname' ); [].forEach.call(htmlCollection, function ( htmlElement ) { htmlElement; });

From jQuery

$( '[name="name"]' ).each( function ( i, htmlElement ) { htmlElement; });

to Vanilla JS

var nodeList = document .getElementsByName( 'name' ); [].forEach.call(nodeList, function ( node ) { node; });

From jQuery

$( 'tagname' ).each( function ( i, htmlElement ) { htmlElement; });

to Vanilla JS

var htmlCollection = document .getElementsByTagName( 'tagname' ); [].forEach.call(htmlCollection, function ( htmlElement ) { htmlElement; });

Reverted Loop

From jQuery

$($( '.className' ).get().reverse()).each( function ( i, htmlElement ) { htmlElement; });

to Vanilla JS

var htmlCollection = document .getElementsByClassName( 'className' ), i = htmlCollection.length; while (htmlElement = htmlCollection[--i]) { htmlElement; }

AJAX

GET

From jQuery

$.ajax({ type : 'GET' , url : <url>, data: <data> });

to Vanilla JS

fetch(<url>, { method: 'GET', body: <data> }); /* // IE fallback var get = new XMLHttpRequest(); get.open('GET', <url>, true); get.setRequestHeader('Content-Type', 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded; charset=UTF-8'); get.send(<data>); */

JSON

From jQuery

function getJSON ( url, next ) { $.getJSON(url, function ( data ) { next( null , data); }).error( function ( ) { next( new Error ( 'There was a connection error of some sort.' )); }); } getJSON( < url > , function (err, data) { if (err) { return err; } data; });

to Vanilla JS

function getJSON ( url, next ) { fetch(url) .then( function ( data ) { if (data.status >= 200 && data.status < 300 ) { return data; } next( new Error ( 'We reached our target server, but it returned an error.' )); }) .then( function ( data ) { next( null , data.json()); }) .catch( function ( ) { next( new Error ( 'There was a connection error of some sort.' )); }); } getJSON( < url > , function (err, data) { if (err) { return err; } data; });

POST

From jQuery

$.ajax({ type : 'POST' , url : <url>, data: <data> });

to Vanilla JS

fetch(<url>, { method: 'POST', body: <data> }); /* // IE fallback var post = new XMLHttpRequest(); post.open('POST', <url>, true); post.setRequestHeader('Content-Type', 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded; charset=UTF-8'); post.send(<data>); */

Request / Response

From jQuery

function request ( url, next ) { $.ajax({ type : 'GET' , url : url, success : function ( response ) { next( null , response); }, error : function ( ) { next( new Error ( 'There was a connection error of some sort.' )); } }); } request( < url > , function (err, response) { if (err) { return err; } response; });

to Vanilla JS

function request ( url, next ) { fetch(url) .then( function ( response ) { if (response.status >= 200 && response.status < 300 ) { return response; } next( new Error ( 'We reached our target server, but it returned an error.' )); }) .then( function ( response ) { next( null , response); }) .catch( function ( ) { next( new Error ( 'There was a connection error of some sort.' )); }); } request( < url > , function (err, response) { if (err) { return err; } response; });

ATTRIBUTES

Add Class

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).addClass( < className > );

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.classList.add( < className > );

Get Attribute

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).attr( < attributeName > );

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.getAttribute( < attributeName > );

Get Data

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).data( < dataName > );

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.getAttribute( 'data-' + < dataName > );

Get Value

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).val();

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.value;

Has Class

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).hasClass( < className > );

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.classList.contains( < className > );

Remove Attribute

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).removeAttr( < attributeName > );

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.removeAttribute( < attributeName > );

Remove Class

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).removeClass( < className > );

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.classList.remove( < className > );

Remove Data

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).removeData( < dataName > );

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.removeAttribute( 'data-' + < dataName > );

Set Attribute

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).attr(<attributeName>, <value>);

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.setAttribute(<attributeName>, <value>);

Set Data

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).data(<dataName>, <value>);

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.setAttribute( 'data-' + <dataName>, <value>);

Set Value

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).val( < value > );

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.value = < value > ;

Toggle Class

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).toggleClass( < className > );

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.classList.toggle( < className > );

EFFECTS

Animation

From jQuery

function fadeIn ( $htmlElement, speed, next ) { $htmlElement.css( 'opacity' , '0' ).animate({ opacity : 1 }, speed, next); } fadeIn($(<htmlElement>), 2000 , function ( ) { $( this ).css( 'opacity' , '' ); });

to Vanilla JS

function fadeIn ( htmlElement, speed, next ) { var last = + new Date (), tick = function ( ) { htmlElement.style.opacity = +htmlElement.style.opacity + ( new Date () - last) / speed; last = + new Date (); if (+htmlElement.style.opacity < 1 ) { requestAnimationFrame(tick); } else if (next) { next.call(htmlElement); } }; htmlElement.style.opacity = 0 ; tick(); } fadeIn( < htmlElement > , 2000, function () { this.style.opacity = ''; });

Hide

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).hide();

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.style.display = 'none' ;

Show

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).show();

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.style.display = '' ;

EVENTS

Hover

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).hover(<eventHandlerMouseIn>, <eventHandlerMouseOut>);

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.addEventListener( 'mouseenter' , <eventHandlerMouseIn>); <htmlElement>.addEventListener('mouseleave', <eventHandlerMouseOut>);

Load

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).load( function ( ) { });

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.addEventListener( 'load' , function ( ) { });

Off

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).off(<eventName>, <eventHandler>);

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.removeEventListener(<eventName>, <eventHandler>);

On

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).on(<eventName>, <eventHandler>);

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.addEventListener(<eventName>, <eventHandler>);

One

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).one(<eventName>, <eventHandler>);

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.addEventListener(<eventName>, <eventHandler>, { once: true }); /* // IE fallback <htmlElement>.addEventListener(<eventName>, function callee(event) { event.target.removeEventListener(e.type, callee); }); */

Ready

From jQuery

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { });

to Vanilla JS

document .addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded' , function ( ) { });

Trigger

From jQuery

var event = jQuery.Event( 'click' ); event.test = true ; $(<htmlElement>).click( function ( event ) { event.test; }); $(<htmlElement>).trigger(event);

to Vanilla JS

var event = new Event( 'click' ); event.test = true ; <htmlElement>.addEventListener('click', function (event) { event.test; // undefined by click, true by trigger. }); <htmlElement>.dispatchEvent(event);

FILTERS

Filter

From jQuery

filterCondition

$(<selector>).filter( function ( i, htmlElement ) { return < filterCondition > ; }).each(function (i, htmlElement) { htmlElement; });

to Vanilla JS

var nodeList = document .querySelectorAll(<selector>); nodeList = [].filter.call(nodeList, function (node) { return <filterCondition>; }); [].forEach.call(nodeList, function (node) { node; });

First

From jQuery

$(<selector>).first();

to Vanilla JS

<htmlCollection>.item( 0 );

Has

From jQuery

$(<selector>).has( < matchesChildSelector > );

to Vanilla JS

var nodeList = document .querySelectorAll(<selector>); [].filter.call(nodeList, function (node) { return node.querySelector(<matchesChildSelector>); });

Is

From jQuery

$(<selector>).is( < matchesSelector > );

to Vanilla JS

var nodeList = document .querySelectorAll(<selector>); [].some.call(nodeList, function (node) { return node.matches(<matchesSelector>); });

Item

From jQuery

$(<selector>).eq( < index > );

to Vanilla JS

<htmlCollection>.item(<index>); // <htmlCollection>[<index>];

Last

From jQuery

$(<selector>).last();

to Vanilla JS

<htmlCollection>.item(<htmlCollection>.length - 1); // <htmlCollection>[<htmlCollection>.length - 1];

Not

From jQuery

$(<selector>).not( < matchesSelector > );

to Vanilla JS

var nodeList = document .querySelectorAll(<selector>); [].filter.call(nodeList, function (node) { return !node.matches(<matchesSelector>); });

Slice

From jQuery

$(<selector>).slice(<startIndex>, <endIndex>);

to Vanilla JS

var nodeList = document .querySelectorAll(<selector>); [].slice.call(nodeList, <startIndex>, <endIndex>);

MANIPULATION

Append

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).append($(<appendHtmlElement>));

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.appendChild(<appendHtmlElement>); // <htmlElement>.insertAdjacentHTML('beforeEnd', <htmlString>);

Clone

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).clone();

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.cloneNode( true );

Compare

From jQuery

var $a = $(<selectorToFirstHtmlElement>).find(<selectorToSecondHtmlElement>); $b = $(<selectorToSecondHtmlElement>); $a.is($b);

to Vanilla JS

var temp = document .getElementsByTagName(<selectorToFirstHtmlElement>)[0], a = temp.getElementsByTagName(<selectorToSecondHtmlElement>)[0], b = document.querySelector(<selectorToSecondHtmlElement>); (a === b);

Contains

From jQuery

$.contains($(<htmlElement>), $(<childHtmlElement>));

to Vanilla JS

(<htmlElement> !== <childHtmlElement>) && <htmlElement>.contains(<childHtmlElement>);

Create

From jQuery

$( '<' + < tagString > + '>');

to Vanilla JS

document .createElement( < tagString > );

Empty

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).empty();

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.innerHTML = '' ;

Get HTML

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).html();

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.innerHTML;

Get Node HTML

From jQuery

$( '<div>' ).append($(<htmlElement>).clone()).html();

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.outerHTML;

Get Text

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).text();

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.textContent;

Index From Parent

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).index();

to Vanilla JS

[].slice.call(<htmlElement>.parentNode.children).indexOf(<htmlElement>);

Insert After

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).after($(<afterHtmlElement>));

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.parentNode.insertBefore(<afterHtmlElement>, <htmlElement>.nextSibling); // <htmlElement>.insertAdjacentHTML('afterend', <htmlString>);

Insert Before

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).before($(<beforeHtmlElement>));

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.parentNode.insertBefore(<beforeHtmlElement>, <htmlElement>); // <htmlElement>.insertAdjacentHTML('beforebegin', <htmlString>);

Prepend

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).prepend($(<prependHtmlElement>));

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.insertBefore(<prependHtmlElement>, <htmlElement>.firstChild); // <htmlElement>.insertAdjacentHTML('afterBegin', <htmlString>);

Remove

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).remove();

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.parentNode.removeChild( < htmlElement > );

Remove Children

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).empty();

to Vanilla JS

while (<htmlElement>.firstChild) { <htmlElement>.removeChild(<htmlElement>.firstChild); } // <htmlElement>.innerHTML = '';

Replace

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).replaceWith($(<newHtmlElement>));

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.parentNode.replaceChild(<newHtmlElement>, <htmlElement>);

Set HTML

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).html( < htmlString > );

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.innerHTML = < htmlString > ;

Set Node HTML

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).replaceWith( < htmlString > );

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.outerHTML = < htmlString > ;

Set Text

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).text( < string > );

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.textContent = < string > ;

Unwrap

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).unwrap();

to Vanilla JS

while (<htmlElement>.firstChild) { <unwrapHtmlElement>.insertBefore(<htmlElement>.firstChild, <htmlElement>); } <unwrapHtmlElement>.removeChild(<htmlElement>);

Wrap

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).wrap($(<wrapHtmlElement>));

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.parentNode.insertBefore(<wrapHtmlElement>, <htmlElement>); <wrapHtmlElement>.appendChild(<htmlElement>);

TRAVERSING

All Next

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).nextAll();

to Vanilla JS

var nextAll = false ; nextAll = [].filter.call(<htmlElement>.parentNode.children, function (htmlElement) { return (htmlElement.previousElementSibling === <htmlElement>) ? nextAll = true : nextAll; });

All Parents

From jQuery

var parents = $(<htmlElement>).parents();

to Vanilla JS

var htmlElement = < htmlElement > , parents = []; while (htmlElement = htmlElement.parentNode) { parents.push(htmlElement); } parents;

All Previous

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).prevAll();

to Vanilla JS

var prevAll = true ; prevAll = [].filter.call(<htmlElement>.parentNode.children, function (htmlElement) { return (htmlElement === <htmlElement>) ? prevAll = false : prevAll; });

Children

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).children();

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.children;

Closest Parent

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).closest( < parentSelector > );

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.closest(<parentSelector>); /* // IE fallback var htmlElement = <htmlElement>, parents = []; while (htmlElement = htmlElement.parentNode) { (htmlElement.matches && htmlElement.matches(<parentSelector>)) ? parents.push(htmlElement) : ''; } parents[0]; */

Find Children

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).find( < childrenSelector > );

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.querySelectorAll( < childrenSelector > );

First Child

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).children().first();

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.firstChild();

Last Child

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).children().last();

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.lastChild();

Matches Selector

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).is( < selector > );

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.matches( < selector > );

Next

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).next();

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.nextElementSibling;

Next Until

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).nextUntil( < nextSelector > );

to Vanilla JS

var htmlElement = <htmlElement>, nextUntil = [], until = true; while (htmlElement = htmlElement.nextElementSibling) { (until && htmlElement && !htmlElement.matches(<nextSelector>)) ? nextUntil.push(htmlElement) : until = false; } nextUntil;

Parent

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).parent();

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.parentNode;

Parents

From jQuery

var parents = $(<htmlElement>).parents( < parentSelector > );

to Vanilla JS

var htmlElement = <htmlElement>, parents = []; while (htmlElement = htmlElement.parentNode.closest(<parentSelector>)) { parents.push(htmlElement); } parents; /* // IE fallback var htmlElement = <htmlElement>, parents = []; while (htmlElement = htmlElement.parentNode) { (htmlElement.matches && htmlElement.matches(<parentSelector>)) ? parents.push(htmlElement) : ''; } parents; */

Parents Until

From jQuery

var parents = $(<htmlElement>).parentsUntil( < parentSelector > );

to Vanilla JS

var htmlElement = <htmlElement>, parentsUntil = [], until = true; while (htmlElement = htmlElement.parentNode.closest(<parentSelector>)) { (until) ? parents.push(htmlElement) : until = false; } parentsUntil; /* // IE fallback var htmlElement = <htmlElement>, parentsUntil = [], until = true; while (htmlElement = htmlElement.parentNode) { (until && htmlElement.matches && !htmlElement.matches(<parentSelector>)) ? parents.push(htmlElement) : until = false; } parentsUntil; */

Previous

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).prev();

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.previousElementSibling;

Previous Until

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).prevUntil( < previousSelector > );

to Vanilla JS

var htmlElement = <htmlElement>, previousUntil = [], until = true; while (htmlElement = htmlElement.previousElementSibling) { (until && htmlElement && !htmlElement.matches(<previousSelector>)) ? previousUntil.push(htmlElement) : until = false; } previousUntil;

Siblings

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).siblings();

to Vanilla JS

[].filter.call(<htmlElement>.parentNode.children, function (htmlElement) { return htmlElement !== <htmlElement>; });

STYLES

Get Style

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).css( < property > );

to Vanilla JS

getComputedStyle(<htmlElement>)[<property>];

Get Scroll Left

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).scrollLeft();

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.scrollLeft;

Get Scroll Top

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).scrollTop();

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.scrollTop;

Inner Height

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).innerHeight();

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.clientHeight

Inner Width

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).innerWidth();

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.clientWidth

Offset from Document

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).offset();

to Vanilla JS

var rect = < htmlElement > .getBoundingClientRect() { top: rect.top + document.body.scrollTop, left: rect.left + document.body.scrollLeft }

Offset from Parent

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).position();

to Vanilla JS

{ left : <htmlElement>.offsetLeft, top: <htmlElement>.offsetTop }

Offset from Viewport

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).offset();

to Vanilla JS

var rect = < htmlElement > .getBoundingClientRect() { top: rect.top + document.body.scrollTop, left: rect.left + document.body.scrollLeft }

Outer Height

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).outerHeight();

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.offsetHeight

Outer Width

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).outerWidth();

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.offsetWidth

Parent Not Static

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).offsetParent();

to Vanilla JS

(<htmlElement>.offsetParent || <htmlElement>)

Set Style

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).css(<property>, <value>);

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.style.<property> = < value > ;

Set Scroll Left

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).scrollLeft( < distance > );

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.scrollLeft = < distance > ;

Set Scroll Top

From jQuery

$(<htmlElement>).scrollTop( < distance > );

to Vanilla JS

<htmlElement>.scrollTop = < distance > ;

UTILS

Array Each

From jQuery

$.each(<array>, function (i, item) { (item === <array>[i]); // true });

to Vanilla JS

<array>.forEach( function ( item, i ) { (item === < array > [i]); // true });

Change Futur Context

From jQuery

$.proxy(<fn>, <context>);

to Vanilla JS

<fn>.bind( < context > );

Extend

From jQuery

<object> = $.extend(<extendingObject>, <object>);

to Vanilla JS

<object> = Object .assign(<object>, <extendingObject>); /* // IE fallback (not deep) Object.keys(<object>).forEach(function (key) { <object>[key] = (<extendingObject>[key]) ? <extendingObject>[key] : <object>[key]; }); <object>; */

Index Of

From jQuery

$.inArray(<item>, <array>);

to Vanilla JS

<array>.indexOf( < item > );

Is Array

From jQuery

$.isArray( < array > );

to Vanilla JS

Array .isArray( < array > );

Map

From jQuery

$.map(<array>, function (item, i) { return <operations>; });

to Vanilla JS

<array>.map( function ( item, i ) { return < operations > ; });

Now

From jQuery

$.now();

to Vanilla JS

Date .now();

Parse HTML

From jQuery

$.parseHTML( < htmlString > );

to Vanilla JS

function parseHTML ( htmlString ) { var body = document .implementation.createHTMLDocument().body; body.innerHTML = htmlString; return body.childNodes; } parseHTML( < htmlString > );

Parse JSON

From jQuery

$.parseJSON( < jsonString > );

to Vanilla JS

JSON .parse( < jsonString > );

Parse XML

From jQuery

$.parseXML( < xmlString > );

to Vanilla JS

function parseXML ( xmlString ) { return ( new DOMParser()).parseFromString(xmlString, 'text/xml' ); } parseXML( < xmlString > );

Serialize Array

From jQuery

$.serializeArray( < form > );

to Vanilla JS

function serializeArray ( form ) { var field, length, output = []; if ( typeof form === 'object' && form.nodeName === 'FORM' ) { var length = form.elements.length; for (i = 0 ; i < length; i++) { field = form.elements[i]; if (field.name && !field.disabled && field.type !== 'file' && field.type != 'reset' && field.type != 'submit' && field.type != 'button' ) { if (field.type === 'select-multiple' ) { length = form.elements[i].options.length; for (j = 0 ; j < length; j++) { if (field.options[j].selected) output[output.length] = { name : field.name, value : field.options[j].value }; } } else if ((field.type !== 'checkbox' && field.type !== 'radio' ) || field.checked) { output[output.length] = { name : field.name, value : field.value }; } } } } return output; } serializeArray( < form > );

Serialize String

From jQuery

$.serialize( < form > );

to Vanilla JS

function serialize ( form ) { var field, length, output = []; if ( typeof form === 'object' && form.nodeName === 'FORM' ) { var length = form.elements.length; for ( var i = 0 ; i < length; i++) { field = form.elements[i]; if (field.name && !field.disabled && field.type !== 'file' && field.type !== 'reset' && field.type !== 'submit' && field.type !== 'button' ) { if (field.type === 'select-multiple' ) { length = form.elements[i].options.length; for ( var j= 0 ; j < length; j++) { if (field.options[j].selected) { output[output.length] = encodeURIComponent (field.name) + '=' + encodeURIComponent (field.options[j].value); } } } else if ((field.type !== 'checkbox' && field.type !== 'radio' ) || field.checked) { output[output.length] = encodeURIComponent (field.name) + '=' + encodeURIComponent (field.value); } } } } return output.join( '&' ).replace( /%20/g , '+' ); } serialize( < form > );

Trim

From jQuery

$.trim( < string > );

to Vanilla JS