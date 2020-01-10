Vous êtes français ? Le README derrière ce lien vous sera peut-être plus agréable.
Vanilla JS is a fast, lightweight, cross-platform tool for building incredible, powerful JavaScript applications.
Just put the following code:
<!-- <script src="path/to/vanilla.js"></script> -->
The much faster method:
When Vanilla JS perform 100 operations, others do:
|Code
|100 ops Vanilla JS
|Vanilla JS
|document.getElementById('vanilla');
|100
|Dojo
|dojo.byId('dojo');
|92
|Prototype JS
|$('prototype');
|57
|jQuery
|$('#jquery');
|42
|MooTools
|document.id('mootools');
|24
|Code
|100 ops Vanilla JS
|Vanilla JS
|document.getElementsByTagName('div');
|100
|Prototype JS
|Prototype.Selector.select('div', document);
|25
|jQuery
|$('div');
|21
|Dojo
|dojo.query('div');
|3
|MooTools
|Slick.search(document, 'div', new Elements);
|2
|Code
|100 ops Vanilla JS
|Vanilla JS
|document.getElementsByClassName('vanilla');
|100
|jQuery
|$('.jquery');
|25
<#id> .inner span selector
|Code
|100 ops Vanilla JS
|Vanilla JS
|document.querySelector('#vanilla .inner span');
|100
|jQuery
|$('#jquery .inner span');
|17
<.className> .inner span selector
|Code
|100 ops Vanilla JS
|Vanilla JS
|document.querySelectorAll('.vanilla .inner span');
|100
|jQuery
|$('.jquery .inner span');
|51
All tests are based on
<section id="vanilla" class="vanilla"><article class="inner"><div class="target" id="target"></div></article></section> HTML.
|Select node
<div class="target" id="target"></div>
|100 ops Vanilla JS
|document.getElementsByTagName('div');
|100
|document.getElementById('target');
|99
|document.getElementsByClassName('target');
|96
|document.querySelector('.vanilla .inner div');
|68
|document.querySelectorAll('.vanilla .inner div');
|35
Legend
Understand each type of DOM Object:
<div class="example">
<span>(Text into) Html Element</span>
<!-- Comment Element -->
Text Element
<span>(Text into) Html Element</span>
</div>
querySelector('.example') return a
HTMLElement.
querySelector('.example').children return a
HTMLCollection, each collection's item is a
HTMLElement, two
[span, span] here.
querySelector('.example').childNodes return a
NodeList, each collection's item is a
Node, seven
[text, span, text, comment, text, span, text] here.
querySelector('.example').childNodes[0] return a
Text (
Node) of
typeNode 3, as a text. (
...nodeList[3] is
typeNode 8 as a
Comment (
Node too)).
From jQuery
var htmlElement = $('#id')[0];
to Vanilla JS
var htmlElement = document.getElementById('id');
From jQuery
var htmlElement = $('#id .classname tagname')[0];
to Vanilla JS
document.querySelector('#id .classname tagname');
From jQuery
$('#id .classname tagname').each(function (i, htmlElement) {
htmlElement;
});
to Vanilla JS
var nodeList = document.querySelectorAll('#id .classname tagname'); // Not Live (Snapshot)
[].forEach.call(nodeList, function (node) {
node;
});
From jQuery
$('.classname').each(function (i, htmlElement) {
htmlElement;
});
to Vanilla JS
var htmlCollection = document.getElementsByClassName('classname'); // Live
// var nodeList = document.querySelectorAll('.classname'); // Not Live (Snapshot)
[].forEach.call(htmlCollection, function (htmlElement) {
htmlElement;
});
From jQuery
$('[name="name"]').each(function (i, htmlElement) {
htmlElement;
});
to Vanilla JS
var nodeList = document.getElementsByName('name'); // Live
// var nodeList = document.querySelectorAll('[name=name]'); // Not Live (Snapshot)
[].forEach.call(nodeList, function (node) {
node;
});
From jQuery
$('tagname').each(function (i, htmlElement) {
htmlElement;
});
to Vanilla JS
var htmlCollection = document.getElementsByTagName('tagname'); // Live
// var nodeList = document.querySelectorAll('tagname'); // Not Live (Snapshot)
[].forEach.call(htmlCollection, function (htmlElement) {
htmlElement;
});
From jQuery
$($('.className').get().reverse()).each(function (i, htmlElement) {
htmlElement;
});
to Vanilla JS
var htmlCollection = document.getElementsByClassName('className'), // Live
i = htmlCollection.length;
while (htmlElement = htmlCollection[--i]) {
htmlElement;
}
From jQuery
$.ajax({
type: 'GET',
url: <url>,
data: <data>
});
to Vanilla JS
fetch(<url>, {
method: 'GET',
body: <data>
});
/* // IE fallback
var get = new XMLHttpRequest();
get.open('GET', <url>, true);
get.setRequestHeader('Content-Type', 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded; charset=UTF-8');
get.send(<data>); */
From jQuery
function getJSON(url, next) {
$.getJSON(url, function (data) {
next(null, data);
}).error(function () {
next(new Error('There was a connection error of some sort.'));
});
}
getJSON(<url>, function (err, data) {
if (err) {
return err;
}
data;
});
to Vanilla JS
function getJSON(url, next) {
fetch(url)
.then(function (data) {
if (data.status >= 200 && data.status < 300) {
return data;
}
next(new Error('We reached our target server, but it returned an error.'));
})
.then(function (data) {
next(null, data.json());
})
.catch(function () {
next(new Error('There was a connection error of some sort.'));
});
}
/* // IE fallback
function getJSON(url, next) {
var request = new XMLHttpRequest();
request.open('GET', url, true);
request.send();
request.addEventListener('load', function () {
if (request.status < 200 && request.status >= 400) {
return next(new Error('We reached our target server, but it returned an error.'));
}
next(null, JSON.parse(request.responseText));
});
request.addEventListener('error', function (error) {
next(new Error('There was a connection error of some sort.'), error);
});
} */
getJSON(<url>, function (err, data) {
if (err) {
return err;
}
data;
});
From jQuery
$.ajax({
type: 'POST',
url: <url>,
data: <data>
});
to Vanilla JS
fetch(<url>, {
method: 'POST',
body: <data>
});
/* // IE fallback
var post = new XMLHttpRequest();
post.open('POST', <url>, true);
post.setRequestHeader('Content-Type', 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded; charset=UTF-8');
post.send(<data>); */
From jQuery
function request(url, next) {
$.ajax({
type: 'GET',
url: url,
success: function(response) {
next(null, response);
},
error: function() {
next(new Error('There was a connection error of some sort.'));
}
});
}
request(<url>, function (err, response) {
if (err) {
return err;
}
response;
});
to Vanilla JS
function request(url, next) {
fetch(url)
.then(function (response) {
if (response.status >= 200 && response.status < 300) {
return response;
}
next(new Error('We reached our target server, but it returned an error.'));
})
.then(function (response) {
next(null, response);
})
.catch(function () {
next(new Error('There was a connection error of some sort.'));
});
}
/* // IE fallback
function request(url, next) {
var request = new XMLHttpRequest();
request.open('GET', url, true);
request.send();
request.addEventListener('load', function () {
if (request.status < 200 && request.status >= 400) {
return next(new Error('We reached our target server, but it returned an error.'));
}
next(null, request.responseText);
});
request.addEventListener('error', function () {
return next(new Error('There was a connection error of some sort.'));
});
} */
request(<url>, function (err, response) {
if (err) {
return err;
}
response;
});
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).addClass(<className>);
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.classList.add(<className>);
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).attr(<attributeName>);
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.getAttribute(<attributeName>);
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).data(<dataName>);
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.getAttribute('data-' + <dataName>);
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).val();
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.value;
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).hasClass(<className>);
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.classList.contains(<className>);
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).removeAttr(<attributeName>);
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.removeAttribute(<attributeName>);
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).removeClass(<className>);
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.classList.remove(<className>);
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).removeData(<dataName>);
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.removeAttribute('data-' + <dataName>);
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).attr(<attributeName>, <value>);
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.setAttribute(<attributeName>, <value>);
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).data(<dataName>, <value>);
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.setAttribute('data-' + <dataName>, <value>);
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).val(<value>);
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.value = <value>;
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).toggleClass(<className>);
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.classList.toggle(<className>);
From jQuery
function fadeIn($htmlElement, speed, next) {
$htmlElement.css('opacity', '0').animate({ opacity: 1 }, speed, next);
}
fadeIn($(<htmlElement>), 2000, function () {
$(this).css('opacity', '');
});
to Vanilla JS
function fadeIn(htmlElement, speed, next) {
var last = +new Date(),
tick = function () {
htmlElement.style.opacity = +htmlElement.style.opacity + (new Date() - last) / speed;
last = +new Date();
if (+htmlElement.style.opacity < 1) {
requestAnimationFrame(tick);
} else if (next) {
next.call(htmlElement);
}
};
htmlElement.style.opacity = 0;
tick();
}
fadeIn(<htmlElement>, 2000, function () {
this.style.opacity = '';
});
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).hide();
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.style.display = 'none';
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).show();
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.style.display = '';
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).hover(<eventHandlerMouseIn>, <eventHandlerMouseOut>);
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.addEventListener('mouseenter', <eventHandlerMouseIn>);
<htmlElement>.addEventListener('mouseleave', <eventHandlerMouseOut>);
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).load(function () {
// I am full loaded.
});
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.addEventListener('load', function () {
// I am full loaded.
});
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).off(<eventName>, <eventHandler>);
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.removeEventListener(<eventName>, <eventHandler>);
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).on(<eventName>, <eventHandler>);
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.addEventListener(<eventName>, <eventHandler>);
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).one(<eventName>, <eventHandler>);
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.addEventListener(<eventName>, <eventHandler>, { once: true });
/* // IE fallback
<htmlElement>.addEventListener(<eventName>, function callee(event) {
event.target.removeEventListener(e.type, callee);
}); */
From jQuery
$(document).ready(function () {
// I am ready to be manipulate.
});
to Vanilla JS
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function () {
// I am ready to be manipulate.
});
From jQuery
var event = jQuery.Event('click');
event.test = true;
$(<htmlElement>).click(function (event) {
event.test; // undefined by click, true by trigger.
});
$(<htmlElement>).trigger(event);
// $(<htmlElement>).trigger('click'); // Shortcut without test property.
to Vanilla JS
var event = new Event('click');
event.test = true;
<htmlElement>.addEventListener('click', function (event) {
event.test; // undefined by click, true by trigger.
});
<htmlElement>.dispatchEvent(event);
From jQuery
filterCondition
$(<selector>).filter(function (i, htmlElement) {
return <filterCondition>;
}).each(function (i, htmlElement) {
htmlElement;
});
to Vanilla JS
var nodeList = document.querySelectorAll(<selector>);
nodeList = [].filter.call(nodeList, function (node) {
return <filterCondition>;
});
[].forEach.call(nodeList, function (node) {
node;
});
From jQuery
$(<selector>).first();
to Vanilla JS
<htmlCollection>.item(0);
// <htmlCollection>[0];
From jQuery
$(<selector>).has(<matchesChildSelector>);
to Vanilla JS
var nodeList = document.querySelectorAll(<selector>);
[].filter.call(nodeList, function (node) {
return node.querySelector(<matchesChildSelector>);
});
From jQuery
$(<selector>).is(<matchesSelector>);
to Vanilla JS
var nodeList = document.querySelectorAll(<selector>);
[].some.call(nodeList, function (node) {
return node.matches(<matchesSelector>);
});
From jQuery
$(<selector>).eq(<index>);
to Vanilla JS
<htmlCollection>.item(<index>);
// <htmlCollection>[<index>];
From jQuery
$(<selector>).last();
to Vanilla JS
<htmlCollection>.item(<htmlCollection>.length - 1);
// <htmlCollection>[<htmlCollection>.length - 1];
From jQuery
$(<selector>).not(<matchesSelector>);
to Vanilla JS
var nodeList = document.querySelectorAll(<selector>);
[].filter.call(nodeList, function (node) {
return !node.matches(<matchesSelector>);
});
From jQuery
$(<selector>).slice(<startIndex>, <endIndex>);
to Vanilla JS
var nodeList = document.querySelectorAll(<selector>);
[].slice.call(nodeList, <startIndex>, <endIndex>);
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).append($(<appendHtmlElement>));
// $(<htmlElement>).append(<appendHtmlElement>);
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.appendChild(<appendHtmlElement>);
// <htmlElement>.insertAdjacentHTML('beforeEnd', <htmlString>);
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).clone();
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.cloneNode(true);
From jQuery
var $a = $(<selectorToFirstHtmlElement>).find(<selectorToSecondHtmlElement>);
$b = $(<selectorToSecondHtmlElement>);
$a.is($b);
to Vanilla JS
var temp = document.getElementsByTagName(<selectorToFirstHtmlElement>)[0],
a = temp.getElementsByTagName(<selectorToSecondHtmlElement>)[0],
b = document.querySelector(<selectorToSecondHtmlElement>);
(a === b);
From jQuery
$.contains($(<htmlElement>), $(<childHtmlElement>));
to Vanilla JS
(<htmlElement> !== <childHtmlElement>) && <htmlElement>.contains(<childHtmlElement>);
From jQuery
$('<' + <tagString> + '>');
to Vanilla JS
document.createElement(<tagString>);
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).empty();
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.innerHTML = '';
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).html();
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.innerHTML;
From jQuery
$('<div>').append($(<htmlElement>).clone()).html();
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.outerHTML;
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).text();
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.textContent;
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).index();
to Vanilla JS
[].slice.call(<htmlElement>.parentNode.children).indexOf(<htmlElement>);
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).after($(<afterHtmlElement>));
// $(<htmlElement>).after(<htmlString>);
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.parentNode.insertBefore(<afterHtmlElement>, <htmlElement>.nextSibling);
// <htmlElement>.insertAdjacentHTML('afterend', <htmlString>);
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).before($(<beforeHtmlElement>));
// $(<htmlElement>).before(<htmlString>);
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.parentNode.insertBefore(<beforeHtmlElement>, <htmlElement>);
// <htmlElement>.insertAdjacentHTML('beforebegin', <htmlString>);
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).prepend($(<prependHtmlElement>));
// $(<htmlElement>).prepend(<htmlString>);
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.insertBefore(<prependHtmlElement>, <htmlElement>.firstChild);
// <htmlElement>.insertAdjacentHTML('afterBegin', <htmlString>);
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).remove();
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.parentNode.removeChild(<htmlElement>);
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).empty();
to Vanilla JS
while (<htmlElement>.firstChild) {
<htmlElement>.removeChild(<htmlElement>.firstChild);
}
// <htmlElement>.innerHTML = '';
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).replaceWith($(<newHtmlElement>));
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.parentNode.replaceChild(<newHtmlElement>, <htmlElement>);
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).html(<htmlString>);
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.innerHTML = <htmlString>;
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).replaceWith(<htmlString>);
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.outerHTML = <htmlString>;
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).text(<string>);
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.textContent = <string>;
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).unwrap();
to Vanilla JS
while (<htmlElement>.firstChild) {
<unwrapHtmlElement>.insertBefore(<htmlElement>.firstChild, <htmlElement>);
}
<unwrapHtmlElement>.removeChild(<htmlElement>);
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).wrap($(<wrapHtmlElement>));
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.parentNode.insertBefore(<wrapHtmlElement>, <htmlElement>);
<wrapHtmlElement>.appendChild(<htmlElement>);
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).nextAll();
to Vanilla JS
var nextAll = false;
nextAll = [].filter.call(<htmlElement>.parentNode.children, function (htmlElement) {
return (htmlElement.previousElementSibling === <htmlElement>) ? nextAll = true : nextAll;
});
From jQuery
var parents = $(<htmlElement>).parents();
to Vanilla JS
var htmlElement = <htmlElement>,
parents = [];
while (htmlElement = htmlElement.parentNode) {
parents.push(htmlElement);
}
parents;
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).prevAll();
to Vanilla JS
var prevAll = true;
prevAll = [].filter.call(<htmlElement>.parentNode.children, function (htmlElement) {
return (htmlElement === <htmlElement>) ? prevAll = false : prevAll;
});
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).children();
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.children;
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).closest(<parentSelector>);
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.closest(<parentSelector>);
/* // IE fallback
var htmlElement = <htmlElement>,
parents = [];
while (htmlElement = htmlElement.parentNode) {
(htmlElement.matches && htmlElement.matches(<parentSelector>)) ? parents.push(htmlElement) : '';
}
parents[0]; */
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).find(<childrenSelector>);
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.querySelectorAll(<childrenSelector>);
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).children().first();
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.firstChild();
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).children().last();
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.lastChild();
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).is(<selector>);
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.matches(<selector>);
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).next();
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.nextElementSibling; // HTMLElement
// <htmlElement>.nextSibling; // Node
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).nextUntil(<nextSelector>);
to Vanilla JS
var htmlElement = <htmlElement>,
nextUntil = [],
until = true;
while (htmlElement = htmlElement.nextElementSibling) {
(until && htmlElement && !htmlElement.matches(<nextSelector>)) ? nextUntil.push(htmlElement) : until = false;
}
nextUntil;
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).parent();
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.parentNode;
From jQuery
var parents = $(<htmlElement>).parents(<parentSelector>);
to Vanilla JS
var htmlElement = <htmlElement>,
parents = [];
while (htmlElement = htmlElement.parentNode.closest(<parentSelector>)) {
parents.push(htmlElement);
}
parents;
/* // IE fallback
var htmlElement = <htmlElement>,
parents = [];
while (htmlElement = htmlElement.parentNode) {
(htmlElement.matches && htmlElement.matches(<parentSelector>)) ? parents.push(htmlElement) : '';
}
parents; */
From jQuery
var parents = $(<htmlElement>).parentsUntil(<parentSelector>);
to Vanilla JS
var htmlElement = <htmlElement>,
parentsUntil = [],
until = true;
while (htmlElement = htmlElement.parentNode.closest(<parentSelector>)) {
(until) ? parents.push(htmlElement) : until = false;
}
parentsUntil;
/* // IE fallback
var htmlElement = <htmlElement>,
parentsUntil = [],
until = true;
while (htmlElement = htmlElement.parentNode) {
(until && htmlElement.matches && !htmlElement.matches(<parentSelector>)) ? parents.push(htmlElement) : until = false;
}
parentsUntil; */
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).prev();
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.previousElementSibling; // HTMLElement
// <htmlElement>.previousSibling // Node;
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).prevUntil(<previousSelector>);
to Vanilla JS
var htmlElement = <htmlElement>,
previousUntil = [],
until = true;
while (htmlElement = htmlElement.previousElementSibling) {
(until && htmlElement && !htmlElement.matches(<previousSelector>)) ? previousUntil.push(htmlElement) : until = false;
}
previousUntil;
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).siblings();
to Vanilla JS
[].filter.call(<htmlElement>.parentNode.children, function (htmlElement) {
return htmlElement !== <htmlElement>;
});
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).css(<property>);
to Vanilla JS
getComputedStyle(<htmlElement>)[<property>];
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).scrollLeft();
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.scrollLeft;
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).scrollTop();
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.scrollTop;
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).innerHeight();
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.clientHeight
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).innerWidth();
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.clientWidth
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).offset();
to Vanilla JS
var rect = <htmlElement>.getBoundingClientRect()
{
top: rect.top + document.body.scrollTop,
left: rect.left + document.body.scrollLeft
}
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).position();
to Vanilla JS
{
left: <htmlElement>.offsetLeft,
top: <htmlElement>.offsetTop
}
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).offset();
to Vanilla JS
var rect = <htmlElement>.getBoundingClientRect()
{
top: rect.top + document.body.scrollTop,
left: rect.left + document.body.scrollLeft
}
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).outerHeight();
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.offsetHeight
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).outerWidth();
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.offsetWidth
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).offsetParent();
to Vanilla JS
(<htmlElement>.offsetParent || <htmlElement>)
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).css(<property>, <value>);
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.style.<property> = <value>;
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).scrollLeft(<distance>);
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.scrollLeft = <distance>;
From jQuery
$(<htmlElement>).scrollTop(<distance>);
to Vanilla JS
<htmlElement>.scrollTop = <distance>;
From jQuery
$.each(<array>, function (i, item) {
(item === <array>[i]); // true
});
to Vanilla JS
<array>.forEach(function (item, i) {
(item === <array>[i]); // true
});
From jQuery
$.proxy(<fn>, <context>);
to Vanilla JS
<fn>.bind(<context>);
From jQuery
<object> = $.extend(<extendingObject>, <object>);
to Vanilla JS
<object> = Object.assign(<object>, <extendingObject>);
/* // IE fallback (not deep)
Object.keys(<object>).forEach(function (key) {
<object>[key] = (<extendingObject>[key]) ? <extendingObject>[key] : <object>[key];
});
<object>; */
From jQuery
$.inArray(<item>, <array>);
to Vanilla JS
<array>.indexOf(<item>);
From jQuery
$.isArray(<array>);
to Vanilla JS
Array.isArray(<array>);
From jQuery
$.map(<array>, function (item, i) {
return <operations>;
});
to Vanilla JS
<array>.map(function (item, i) {
return <operations>;
});
From jQuery
$.now();
to Vanilla JS
Date.now();
From jQuery
$.parseHTML(<htmlString>);
to Vanilla JS
function parseHTML(htmlString) {
var body = document.implementation.createHTMLDocument().body;
body.innerHTML = htmlString;
return body.childNodes;
}
parseHTML(<htmlString>);
From jQuery
$.parseJSON(<jsonString>);
to Vanilla JS
JSON.parse(<jsonString>);
From jQuery
$.parseXML(<xmlString>);
to Vanilla JS
function parseXML(xmlString) {
return (new DOMParser()).parseFromString(xmlString, 'text/xml');
}
parseXML(<xmlString>);
From jQuery
$.serializeArray(<form>);
to Vanilla JS
function serializeArray(form) {
var field, length, output = [];
if (typeof form === 'object' && form.nodeName === 'FORM') {
var length = form.elements.length;
for (i = 0; i < length; i++) {
field = form.elements[i];
if (field.name && !field.disabled && field.type !== 'file' && field.type != 'reset' && field.type != 'submit' && field.type != 'button') {
if (field.type === 'select-multiple') {
length = form.elements[i].options.length;
for (j = 0; j < length; j++) {
if(field.options[j].selected)
output[output.length] = { name: field.name, value: field.options[j].value };
}
} else if ((field.type !== 'checkbox' && field.type !== 'radio') || field.checked) {
output[output.length] = { name: field.name, value: field.value };
}
}
}
}
return output;
}
serializeArray(<form>);
From jQuery
$.serialize(<form>);
to Vanilla JS
function serialize(form) {
var field, length, output = [];
if (typeof form === 'object' && form.nodeName === 'FORM') {
var length = form.elements.length;
for (var i = 0; i < length; i++) {
field = form.elements[i];
if (field.name && !field.disabled && field.type !== 'file' && field.type !== 'reset' && field.type !== 'submit' && field.type !== 'button') {
if (field.type === 'select-multiple') {
length = form.elements[i].options.length;
for (var j=0; j < length; j++) {
if (field.options[j].selected) {
output[output.length] = encodeURIComponent(field.name) + '=' + encodeURIComponent(field.options[j].value);
}
}
} else if ((field.type !== 'checkbox' && field.type !== 'radio') || field.checked) {
output[output.length] = encodeURIComponent(field.name) + '=' + encodeURIComponent(field.value);
}
}
}
}
return output.join('&').replace(/%20/g, '+');
}
serialize(<form>);
From jQuery
$.trim(<string>);
to Vanilla JS
<string>.trim();