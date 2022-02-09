Vanilla Framework

Vanilla Framework is an extensible CSS framework, built using Sass and is designed to be used either directly or by using themes to extend or supplement its patterns.

Using Vanilla

Hotlinking

You can link to the latest build to add directly into your markup like so, by replacing the x values with the version number you wish to link.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://assets.ubuntu.com/v1/vanilla-framework-version-x.x.x.min.css" />

Including Vanilla in your project via NPM or yarn

To get set up with Sass, add the sass and vanilla-framework packages to your project dependencies:

yarn add sass vanilla-framework

In the script that builds the CSS in your package.json , you should include the path to node_modules when looking for @imports . In this example, we have called the build script "build-css" :

"build-css" : "sass -w --load-path=node_modules src:dist --style=compressed"

Make a folder src/ , create a file inside called style.scss and import Vanilla:

// Import the theme @import 'vanilla-framework'; @include vanilla; // Optionally override some settings $color-brand: #ffffff; // Add theme if applicable

If you don't want the whole framework, you can just @include specific parts - e.g. @include vf-b-forms .

Now run yarn build-css , which will convert any Sass files in the src/ folder to CSS in the dist/ folder.

To watch for changes in your Sass files, add the following script to your package.json

"watch-css" : "yarn build-css && sass --load-path=node_modules -w src:dist --style=compressed"

Developing Vanilla

If you're looking to contribute to the Vanilla project itself, start here.

Community

Keep up to date with all new developments and upcoming changes with Vanilla.

