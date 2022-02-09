Vanilla Framework is an extensible CSS framework, built using Sass and is designed to be used either directly or by using themes to extend or supplement its patterns.
You can link to the latest build to add directly into your markup like so, by replacing the x values with the version number you wish to link.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://assets.ubuntu.com/v1/vanilla-framework-version-x.x.x.min.css" />
To get set up with Sass, add the
sass and
vanilla-framework packages to your project dependencies:
yarn add sass vanilla-framework
In the script that builds the CSS in your
package.json, you should include the path to
node_modules when looking for
@imports. In this example, we have called the build script
"build-css":
"build-css": "sass -w --load-path=node_modules src:dist --style=compressed"
Make a folder
src/, create a file inside called
style.scss and import Vanilla:
// Import the theme
@import 'vanilla-framework';
@include vanilla;
// Optionally override some settings
$color-brand: #ffffff;
// Add theme if applicable
If you don't want the whole framework, you can just
@include specific parts - e.g.
@include vf-b-forms.
Now run
yarn build-css, which will convert any Sass files in the
src/ folder to CSS in the
dist/ folder.
To watch for changes in your Sass files, add the following script to your
package.json
"watch-css": "yarn build-css && sass --load-path=node_modules -w src:dist --style=compressed"
If you're looking to contribute to the Vanilla project itself, start here.
