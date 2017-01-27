A lightweight, easy-to-use jQuery plugin for fluid width video embeds.
FitVids automates the Intrinsic Ratio Method by Thierry Koblentz to achieve fluid width videos in your responsive web design.
Include jQuery 1.7+ and FitVids.js in your layout and target your videos container with
fitVids().
<script src="path/to/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/jquery.fitvids.js"></script>
<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
// Target your .container, .wrapper, .post, etc.
$("#thing-with-videos").fitVids();
});
</script>
This will wrap each video in a
div.fluid-width-video-wrapper and apply the necessary CSS. After the initial Javascript call, it's all percentage-based CSS magic.
|YouTube
|Y
|Vimeo
|Y
|Blip.tv
|Y*
|Viddler
|Y*
|Kickstarter
|Y*
* means native support for these may be deprecated. If your video platform is not currently supported, try adding it via a
customSelector...
Have a custom video player? We now have a
customSelector option where you can add your own specific video vendor selector (mileage may vary depending on vendor and fluidity of player):
$("#thing-with-videos").fitVids({ customSelector: "iframe[src^='http://mycoolvideosite.com'], iframe[src^='http://myviiids.com']"});
// Selectors are comma separated, just like CSS
Note: This will be the quickest way to add your own custom vendor as well as test your player's compatibility with FitVids.
Have a video you want FitVids to ignore? You can slap a class of
fitvidsignore on your object or container and your video will be displayed as it is defined.
If you'd like to add a custom block to ignore FitVids, use the
ignore option.
$("#thing-with-videos").fitVids({ ignore: '.mycooldiv, #myviiid'});
// Selectors are comma separated, just like CSS
Customers/clients will occasionally add a video to a general content area or article and this may be without a class or container that you're targetting. A solution to this is to target the parent of videos, using something like the below;
$('iframe[src*="youtube"]').parent().fitVids();
// You can change the selector to suit potential video providers, or chain them if your customer is likely to use more than one provider
By targetting the iframe/embed parent you can then dynamically add in the fitVids special sauce on the fly without needing to know the container ahead of time.