Introducing FitVids.js

A lightweight, easy-to-use jQuery plugin for fluid width video embeds.

FitVids automates the Intrinsic Ratio Method by Thierry Koblentz to achieve fluid width videos in your responsive web design.

How Do I Use It?

Include jQuery 1.7+ and FitVids.js in your layout and target your videos container with fitVids() .

< script src = "path/to/jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/jquery.fitvids.js" > </ script > < script > $( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( "#thing-with-videos" ).fitVids(); }); </ script >

This will wrap each video in a div.fluid-width-video-wrapper and apply the necessary CSS. After the initial Javascript call, it's all percentage-based CSS magic.

Currently Supported Players

YouTube Y Vimeo Y Blip.tv Y* Viddler Y* Kickstarter Y*

* means native support for these may be deprecated. If your video platform is not currently supported, try adding it via a customSelector ...

Add Your Own Video Vendor

Have a custom video player? We now have a customSelector option where you can add your own specific video vendor selector (mileage may vary depending on vendor and fluidity of player):

$( "#thing-with-videos" ).fitVids({ customSelector : "iframe[src^='http://mycoolvideosite.com'], iframe[src^='http://myviiids.com']" });

Note: This will be the quickest way to add your own custom vendor as well as test your player's compatibility with FitVids.

Ignore With Class

Have a video you want FitVids to ignore? You can slap a class of fitvidsignore on your object or container and your video will be displayed as it is defined.

If you'd like to add a custom block to ignore FitVids, use the ignore option.

$( "#thing-with-videos" ).fitVids({ ignore : '.mycooldiv, #myviiid' });

Target Videos embedded without classes or containers

Customers/clients will occasionally add a video to a general content area or article and this may be without a class or container that you're targetting. A solution to this is to target the parent of videos, using something like the below;

$( 'iframe[src*="youtube"]' ).parent().fitVids();

By targetting the iframe/embed parent you can then dynamically add in the fitVids special sauce on the fly without needing to know the container ahead of time.

Known issues