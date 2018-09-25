openbase logo
vd

vanilla-datatables

by Karl
1.6.16

A lightweight, dependency-free javascript HTML table plugin

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

887

GitHub Stars

335

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Table

Reviews

Readme

Vanilla-DataTables

Build Status npm version license Average time to resolve an issue Percentage of issues still open

Due to time constraints this repo is no longer maintained. Please use the official fork over at fiduswriter/Simple-DataTables

A lightweight, extendable, dependency-free javascript HTML table plugin. Similar to jQuery DataTables, but without the dependencies.

Features

  • Sortable columns
  • Pagination
  • Searchable
  • Customisable layout
  • Customisable labels
  • Customise column rendering
  • Load data via AJAX requests
  • Export to common formats like csv, txt json, and sql
  • Import csv and json data
  • Control column visibility
  • Reorder or swap columns
  • moment.js integration for sorting columns with datetime strings
  • Extentable with custom plugins See the wiki (v1.6.0 and above)

Documentation | Latest Version

Demos

Install

Bower

bower install vanilla-datatables --save

npm

npm install vanilla-datatables --save

Browser

Grab the files from one of the CDNs and include them in your page:

<link href="https://unpkg.com/vanilla-datatables@latest/dist/vanilla-dataTables.min.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css">
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vanilla-datatables@latest/dist/vanilla-dataTables.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>

//or

<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vanilla-datatables@latest/dist/vanilla-dataTables.min.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css">
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vanilla-datatables@latest/dist/vanilla-dataTables.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>

You can replace latest with the required release number.

CDNs courtesy of unpkg and jsDelivr

Quick Start

Then just initialise the plugin by either passing a reference to the table or a CSS3 selector string as the first parameter:

var myTable = document.querySelector("#myTable");
var dataTable = new DataTable(myTable);

// or

var dataTable = new DataTable("#myTable");

You can also pass the options object as the second paramater:

var dataTable = new DataTable("#myTable", {
    searchable: false,
    fixedHeight: true,
    ...
});

Don't forget to check the wiki out for further help.

If this project helps you then you can grab me a coffee or beer to say thanks.

paypal

Copyright © 2017 Karl Saunders | MIT license

Alternatives

ag-grid-communityThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
301K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
19
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
3Performant
tab
tableFormats data into a string table.
GitHub Stars
607
Weekly Downloads
24M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
handsontableJavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
85K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4Performant
2Bleeding Edge
1Great Documentation
tt
tabulator-tablesInteractive Tables and Data Grids for JavaScript
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
42K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
bt
bootstrap-tableAn extended table to integration with some of the most widely used CSS frameworks. (Supports Bootstrap, Semantic UI, Bulma, Material Design, Foundation, Vue.js)
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
72K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
ag-gridThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
23K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 18 Alternatives

