Due to time constraints this repo is no longer maintained. Please use the official fork over at fiduswriter/Simple-DataTables

A lightweight, extendable, dependency-free javascript HTML table plugin. Similar to jQuery DataTables, but without the dependencies.

Features

Sortable columns

Pagination

Searchable

Customisable layout

Customisable labels

Customise column rendering

Load data via AJAX requests

Export to common formats like csv , txt json , and sql

, , and Import csv and json data

and data Control column visibility

Reorder or swap columns

moment.js integration for sorting columns with datetime strings

Extentable with custom plugins See the wiki (v1.6.0 and above)

Install

Bower

bower install vanilla-datatables --save

npm

npm install vanilla-datatables --save

Browser

Grab the files from one of the CDNs and include them in your page:

< link href = "https://unpkg.com/vanilla-datatables@latest/dist/vanilla-dataTables.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vanilla-datatables@latest/dist/vanilla-dataTables.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > //or < link href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vanilla-datatables@latest/dist/vanilla-dataTables.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vanilla-datatables@latest/dist/vanilla-dataTables.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

You can replace latest with the required release number.

CDNs courtesy of unpkg and jsDelivr

Quick Start

Then just initialise the plugin by either passing a reference to the table or a CSS3 selector string as the first parameter:

var myTable = document .querySelector( "#myTable" ); var dataTable = new DataTable(myTable); var dataTable = new DataTable( "#myTable" );

You can also pass the options object as the second paramater:

var dataTable = new DataTable( "#myTable" , { searchable : false , fixedHeight : true , ... });

Don't forget to check the wiki out for further help.

