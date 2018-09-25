A lightweight, extendable, dependency-free javascript HTML table plugin. Similar to jQuery DataTables, but without the dependencies.
Documentation | Latest Version
bower install vanilla-datatables --save
npm install vanilla-datatables --save
Grab the files from one of the CDNs and include them in your page:
<link href="https://unpkg.com/vanilla-datatables@latest/dist/vanilla-dataTables.min.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css">
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vanilla-datatables@latest/dist/vanilla-dataTables.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
//or
<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vanilla-datatables@latest/dist/vanilla-dataTables.min.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css">
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vanilla-datatables@latest/dist/vanilla-dataTables.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
You can replace
latest with the required release number.
CDNs courtesy of unpkg and jsDelivr
Then just initialise the plugin by either passing a reference to the table or a CSS3 selector string as the first parameter:
var myTable = document.querySelector("#myTable");
var dataTable = new DataTable(myTable);
// or
var dataTable = new DataTable("#myTable");
You can also pass the options object as the second paramater:
var dataTable = new DataTable("#myTable", {
searchable: false,
fixedHeight: true,
...
});
Don't forget to check the wiki out for further help.
Copyright © 2017 Karl Saunders | MIT license