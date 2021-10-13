npm install vanilla-colorful --save
Or use one of the following content delivery networks:
<script type="module" src="https://unpkg.com/vanilla-colorful?module"></script>
<script type="module" src="https://cdn.skypack.dev/vanilla-colorful"></script>
<script type="module" src="https://jspm.dev/vanilla-colorful"></script>
<hex-color-picker color="#1e88e5"></hex-color-picker>
<script type="module">
import 'vanilla-colorful';
const picker = document.querySelector('hex-color-picker');
picker.addEventListener('color-changed', (event) => {
// get updated color value
const newColor = event.detail.value;
});
// get current color value
console.log(picker.color);
</script>
vanilla-colorful is authored using ES modules which are natively supported by modern browsers. However, it also uses "bare module imports" which are not yet standardized and require a small transform.
We recommend to use one of the modern tools that leverage ES modules based development, such as
snowpack,
vite,
@web/dev-server, or
wmr.
None of these tools are needed when importing the component from CDN.
The default vanilla-colorful's input/output format is a HEX string (like
#ffffff). In case if
you need another color model, we provide 12 additional color picker bundles.
|File to import
|HTML element
|Value example
"hex-color-picker.js"
<hex-color-picker>
"#ffffff"
"hsl-color-picker.js"
<hsl-color-picker>
{ h: 0, s: 0, l: 100 }
"hsl-string-color-picker.js"
<hsl-string-color-picker>
"hsl(0, 0%, 100%)"
"hsla-color-picker.js"
<hsla-color-picker>
{ h: 0, s: 0, l: 100, a: 1 }
"hsla-string-color-picker.js"
<hsla-string-color-picker>
"hsla(0, 0%, 100%, 1)"
"hsv-color-picker.js"
<hsv-color-picker>
{ h: 0, s: 0, v: 100 }
"hsv-string-color-picker.js"
<hsv-string-color-picker>
"hsv(0, 0%, 100%)"
"hsva-color-picker.js"
<hsva-color-picker>
{ h: 0, s: 0, v: 100, a: 1 }
"hsva-string-color-picker.js"
<hsva-string-color-picker>
"hsva(0, 0%, 100%, 1)"
"rgb-color-picker.js"
<rgb-color-picker>
{ r: 255, g: 255, b: 255 }
"rgba-color-picker.js"
<rgba-color-picker>
{ r: 255, g: 255, b: 255, a: 1 }
"rgb-string-color-picker.js"
<rgb-string-color-picker>
"rgb(255, 255, 255)"
"rgba-string-color-picker.js"
<rgba-string-color-picker>
"rgba(255, 255, 255, 1)"
<rgba-color-picker></rgba-color-picker>
<script type="module">
import 'vanilla-colorful/rgba-color-picker.js';
const picker = document.querySelector('rgba-color-picker');
picker.color = { r: 50, g: 100, b: 150, a: 1 };
</script>
vanilla-colorful exposes CSS Shadow Parts allowing to override the default styles:
hex-color-picker {
height: 250px;
}
hex-color-picker::part(saturation) {
bottom: 30px;
border-radius: 3px 3px 0 0;
}
hex-color-picker::part(hue) {
height: 30px;
border-radius: 0 0 3px 3px;
}
hex-color-picker::part(saturation-pointer) {
border-radius: 5px;
}
hex-color-picker::part(hue-pointer) {
border-radius: 2px;
width: 15px;
height: inherit;
}
vanilla-colorful provides an additional
<hex-input> element that can be used to type a color:
<hex-input color="#1e88e5"></hex-input>
<script type="module">
import 'vanilla-colorful/hex-input.js';
const input = document.querySelector('hex-input');
input.addEventListener('color-changed', (event) => {
const newColor = event.detail.value;
});
</script>
<hex-input> renders an unstyled
<input> element inside a slot and exposes it for styling using
part. You can also pass your own
<input> element as a child if you want to fully configure it.
vanilla-colorful provides a set of base classes that can be imported without registering custom elements. This is useful if you want to create your own color picker with a different tag name.
import { RgbBase } from 'vanilla-colorful/lib/entrypoints/rgb.js';
customElements.define('custom-color-picker', class extends RgbBase {});
vanilla-colorful supports TypeScript and ships with types in the library itself; no need for any other install.
While not only typing its own class methods and variables, it can also help you type yours. Depending on
the element you are using, you can also import the type that is associated with the element.
For example, if you are using our
<hsl-color-picker> element, you can also import the
HslColor type.
import type { HslColor } from 'vanilla-colorful/hsl-color-picker';
const myHslValue: HslColor = { h: 0, s: 0, l: 0 };
All the included custom elements provide overrides for
addEventListener and
removeEventListener methods
to include typings for the
color-changed custom event
detail property:
const picker = document.querySelector('rgba-color-picker');
picker.addEventListener('color-changed', (event) => {
console.log(event.detail.value.a); // (property) RgbaColor.a: number
});
All the included custom elements are compatible with lit-analyzer and lit-plugin extension for Visual Studio Code, so you can benefit from type checking in Lit templates, for example validating binding names.
vanilla-colorful uses Custom Elements and Shadow DOM, and does not support IE11 or legacy Edge.
vanilla-colorful has all the benefits of react-colorful with one important difference.
While
react-colorful claims to have zero dependencies, it still expects you to use React or Preact.
This means that Angular, Vue, Svelte or vanilla JS users would have an extra dependency in their apps.
Now when all the evergreen browsers support standards based Custom Elements, it's perfect time to build such tiny and lightweight UI controls as web components rather than framework components.