Vanilla Back To Top

Simple and tiny Back To Top button with no dependencies. Hides when on top, scrolls up smoothly when clicked. Works equally great with Vue, React, Angular and without frameworks on Jekyll, Hugo and Hexo





Live demo

Features

Hides when on top

Scrolls up smoothly when clicked

Up-to-date Material-like user experience

Compatible with really old browsers

No dependencies or requirements

Works great with Vue, React, Angular and other frameworks, see INSTALL

Works great on static websites with Jekyll, Hugo, Hexo and others

How to use

Add this to <body> of your HTML:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vanilla-back-to-top@7.2.1/dist/vanilla-back-to-top.min.js" > </ script > < script > addBackToTop({ diameter: 56 , backgroundColor: 'rgb(255, 82, 82)' , textColor: '#fff' }) </ script >

For alternative installation see INSTALL

See EXAMPLES

For all options see OPTIONS

License

MIT, see LICENSE

Default icon from Material Design Icons under Apache License 2.0, which only restricts re-selling the icon

