openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vbt

vanilla-back-to-top

by Vlad Feskov
7.2.1 (see all)

Simple and smooth Back To Top button

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

224

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vanilla Back To Top

No Dependencies File Size GitHub stars

Simple and tiny Back To Top button with no dependencies. Hides when on top, scrolls up smoothly when clicked. Works equally great with Vue, React, Angular and without frameworks on Jekyll, Hugo and Hexo


Live demo

Features

How to use

Add this to <body> of your HTML:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/vanilla-back-to-top@7.2.1/dist/vanilla-back-to-top.min.js"></script>
<script>addBackToTop({
  diameter: 56,
  backgroundColor: 'rgb(255, 82, 82)',
  textColor: '#fff'
})</script>

For alternative installation see INSTALL

See EXAMPLES

For all options see OPTIONS

License

MIT, see LICENSE

Default icon from Material Design Icons under Apache License 2.0, which only restricts re-selling the icon

Support me with a star ♥

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial