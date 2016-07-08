Autofill event polyfill

This is a fork of autofill-event by TBosch. That shim depends on jQuery on the page this fork does not

This is a polyfill that fires change events when browsers autofill form fields without firing a change event.

Install

npm install vanilla-autofill-event

Usage

Add the script autofill-event.js ,

This will do the following:

after DOMContentLoaded: check all input fields

a field is left: check all other fields in the same form

document .querySelector( 'input' ).addEventListener( 'change' , function ( event ) { console .log( 'Got a CHANGE' ); });

How it works

Remember all changes to input elements by the user (listening for change events) and also by JavaScript. That changed value is stored on the element in a private property. Checking an element for auto fill: Compare the current value of the element with the remembered value. If it's different, trigger a change event.

Tests

Unit tests

npm install npm test

Manual Tests

npm install scripts/webserver.js open the manual runner and follow instructions

Notes: