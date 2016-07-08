This is a fork of autofill-event by TBosch. That shim depends on jQuery on the page this fork does not
This is a polyfill that fires change events when browsers autofill form fields without firing a change event.
npm install vanilla-autofill-event
Add the script
autofill-event.js,
This will do the following:
document.querySelector('input').addEventListener('change', function(event) {
console.log('Got a CHANGE');
});
Remember all changes to input elements by the user (listening for change events) and also by JavaScript. That changed value is stored on the element in a private property.
Checking an element for auto fill:
Compare the current
value of the element with the remembered value. If it's different,
trigger a change event.
Unit tests
npm install
npm test
Manual Tests
npm install
scripts/webserver.js
Notes: