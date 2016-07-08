openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vae

vanilla-autofill-event

by Joe Taylor
1.0.3 (see all)

A fork of tbosch/autofill-event to be vanilla JS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Autofill event polyfill

This is a fork of autofill-event by TBosch. That shim depends on jQuery on the page this fork does not

This is a polyfill that fires change events when browsers autofill form fields without firing a change event.

Install

  • npm install vanilla-autofill-event

Usage

Add the script autofill-event.js,

This will do the following:

  • after DOMContentLoaded: check all input fields
  • a field is left: check all other fields in the same form
document.querySelector('input').addEventListener('change', function(event) {
  console.log('Got a CHANGE');
});

How it works

  1. Remember all changes to input elements by the user (listening for change events) and also by JavaScript. That changed value is stored on the element in a private property.

  2. Checking an element for auto fill: Compare the current value of the element with the remembered value. If it's different, trigger a change event.

Tests

Unit tests

  1. npm install
  2. npm test

Manual Tests

  1. npm install
  2. scripts/webserver.js
  3. open the manual runner and follow instructions

Notes:

  • They need to be run with a webserver and without iframes, otherwise Chrome would not autofill username/password

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial