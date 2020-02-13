AWS Lambda framework for building functions using Node.js for API Gateway, IoT applications, and other AWS events.
Install via npm.
npm install vandium --save
Vandium creates event specific handlers to reduce the amount of code than one
needs to maintain. The following handler code will respond with a message when
executed using the AWS API Gateway with a
GET request:
const vandium = require( 'vandium' );
// handler for an api gateway event
exports.handler = vandium.api()
.GET( (event) => {
// return greeting
return 'Hello ' + event.pathParmeters.name + '!';
});
The framework can process asynchronous responses using promises. The following code returns a User object from a datastore asynchronously:
const vandium = require( 'vandium' );
// our datastore access object
const Users = require( './users' );
// handler for an api gateway event
exports.handler = vandium.api()
.GET()
.validation({
pathParmeters: {
name: 'string:min=1,max=100,required'
}
})
.handler( async (event) => {
// returns a promise that resolves the User by name
return await Users.getUser( event.pathParmeters.name );
});
Additionally, resources can be closed at the end, success or failure, of the handler. Failure to close resources might cause the lambda function to timeout or run for longer than is required. The following code demonstrates closing a cache after the handler has been called:
const vandium = require( 'vandium' );
// our datastore access object
const Users = require( './users' );
// object caching - automatically connects on first access
const cache = require( './cache' );
// handler for an api gateway event
exports.handler = vandium.api()
.GET((event) => {
// returns a promise that resolves the User by name
return Users.getUser( event.pathParmeters.name );
})
.finally( () => {
// returns a promise that closes the cache connection
return cache.close();
});
Vandium supports the following types of AWS Lambda events:
For documentation on how to use vandium in your project, please see our documentation page.
We'd love to get feedback on how to make this tool better. Feel free to contact us at
feedback@vandium.io