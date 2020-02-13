AWS Lambda framework for building functions using Node.js for API Gateway, IoT applications, and other AWS events.

Features

Simplifies writing lambda handlers

Automatically verifies event types

Powerful input validation

Works with Serverless

JSON Web Token (JWT) verification and validation

JWK support for retrieving keys at startup

Automatic loading of environment variables from SSM Parameter Store

Cross Site Request Forgery (XSRF) detection when using JWT

SQL Injection (SQLi) detection and protection

Lambda Proxy Resource support for AWS API Gateway

Handler initialization for allocating resources

Post handler execution to allow deallocation of resources

Forces values into correct types

Handles uncaught exceptions

Promise support

Automatically trimmed strings for input event data

Low startup overhead

AWS Lambda Node.js 12.x

Installation

Install via npm.

npm install vandium --save

Getting Started

Vandium creates event specific handlers to reduce the amount of code than one needs to maintain. The following handler code will respond with a message when executed using the AWS API Gateway with a GET request:

const vandium = require ( 'vandium' ); exports.handler = vandium.api() .GET( ( event ) => { return 'Hello ' + event.pathParmeters.name + '!' ; });

The framework can process asynchronous responses using promises. The following code returns a User object from a datastore asynchronously:

const vandium = require ( 'vandium' ); const Users = require ( './users' ); exports.handler = vandium.api() .GET() .validation({ pathParmeters : { name : 'string:min=1,max=100,required' } }) .handler( async (event) => { return await Users.getUser( event.pathParmeters.name ); });

Additionally, resources can be closed at the end, success or failure, of the handler. Failure to close resources might cause the lambda function to timeout or run for longer than is required. The following code demonstrates closing a cache after the handler has been called:

const vandium = require ( 'vandium' ); const Users = require ( './users' ); const cache = require ( './cache' ); exports.handler = vandium.api() .GET( ( event ) => { return Users.getUser( event.pathParmeters.name ); }) .finally( () => { return cache.close(); });

Vandium supports the following types of AWS Lambda events:

API Gateway

Cloudformation

Cloudwatch

Cognito

Dynamodb

Kinesis

Alexa

S3

Scheduled

SES

SNS

Documentation

For documentation on how to use vandium in your project, please see our documentation page.

Feedback

We'd love to get feedback on how to make this tool better. Feel free to contact us at feedback@vandium.io

License

BSD-3-Clause