Validid is a Javascript library to validate ID Card numbers of China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and South Korea. Available in npm and bower.
(Validid 是一個 Javascript 程式庫，用作校驗身份證號碼是否基本正確，現時支援中國丶台灣丶香港和韓國 :)
Simply provide cardType and ID.
validid will return
true or
false:
// China ID card
validid.cnid('120103198806018241'); // return true
// Taiwan ID card
validid.twid('A123456789'); // return true
// Taiwan Resident Certificate 2021
validid.twrc('A800000014'); // return true
// while validate old format
validid.twrc('AB12345677'); // return true
// old format "only" (not recommended, though)
validid.twrcLegacy('A800000014'); // return false
validid.twrcLegacy('AB12345677'); // return true
// Hong Kong ID card: supports two leading letters
validid.hkid('AB9876543'); // return true
// Korea ID card
validid.krid('781030-5668081'); // return true
Currently support:
|cardType
|Country / Place
|Name(s) of Card
|cnid
|China
|China ID card, Resident Identity Card of the People's Republic of China (PRC), 中华人民共和国居民身份证
|hkid
|Hong Kong
|Hong Kong ID card, 香港身份證
|twid
|Taiwan
|Taiwan ID card, National Identification Card of the Republic of China, 中華民國國民身分證, 臺灣身分證
|twrc
|Taiwan
|Taiwan Resident Certificate (Uniform ID Numbers), 中華民國居留證 (統一證號)
|krid
|South Korea
|South Korea ID card, Resident Registration Number (RRN), 주민등록번호, 住民登錄番號
Validid can be installed via npm, Bower, or run in browser directly. You can also consume it using your favorite bundling tools.
npm install validid
Require in node.js:
var validid = require('validid'); // point to validid.umd.min.js
validid.cnid('120103198806018241'); // return true
Or, import module(s) in Node 13+:
// import the whole validid object
import validid from 'validid/esm/index.mjs';
// import individual module function
import krid from 'validid/esm/krid.mjs';
// import utility in your project
import normalize from 'validid/esm/utils/normalize.mjs';
validid.krid('781030-5668081'); // return true
krid('781030-5668081'); // return true
normalize('g123456(a)'); // return 'G123456A'
In v2, validid bundles ESM and UMD formats. You can make use of them in bundling tools such as Webpack, Rollup and more. Please see
<package.json>:
{
"//": "...",
"main": "bundles/validid.umd.min.js",
"module": "bundles/validid.esm.mjs",
"//": "..."
}
In most cases, you may import
validid by resolving "module" rather than "main".
You can download and easily update
validid via Bower package manager. In Bower, both bundled UMD
<validid.umd.js> and minified UMD
<validid.umd.min.js> are provided.
bower install validid
And it is ready to serve in front-end environment:
<html>
<head>
<script src="bower_components/validid/bundles/validid.umd.js"></script>
<script src="test.js"></script>
</head>
</html>
/* In test.js */
console.log(validid.cnid('120103198806018241')); // true
Nothing can stop you. Download the file
validid.umd.js and refer it in your html file:
<html>
<head>
<script src="validid.umd.js"></script>
</head>
</html>
And you are ready to go:
console.log(validid.cnid('120103198806018241')); // true
This repo is in stable and ready for you, while here are some aspects need your help:
Copyright (c) 2017-2020 Edditoria. All rights reserved. Code released under the MIT License. Docs released under Creative Commons.
As human-readable summary (but not a substitute for the license):
You can use it, share it, modify the code and distribute your work for private and commercial uses. If you like, please share your work with me. 🍕