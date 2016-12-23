openbase logo
validate-js

by Rick Harrison
2.0.1

Lightweight JavaScript form validation library inspired by CodeIgniter.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

447

GitHub Stars

2.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

38

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

validate.js

validate.js is a lightweight JavaScript form validation library inspired by CodeIgniter.

Features

  • Validate form fields from over a dozen rules
  • No dependencies
  • Customizable Messages
  • Supply your own validation callbacks for custom rules
  • Chainable customization methods for ease of declaration
  • Works in all major browsers, (even IE6!)
  • Modeled off the CodeIgniter form validation API

How to use

    var validator = new FormValidator('example_form', [{
        name: 'req',
        display: 'required',
        rules: 'required'
    }, {
        name: 'alphanumeric',
        rules: 'alpha_numeric'
    }, {
        name: 'password',
        rules: 'required'
    }, {
        name: 'password_confirm',
        display: 'password confirmation',
        rules: 'required|matches[password]'
    }, {
        name: 'email',
        rules: 'valid_email'
    }, {
        name: 'minlength',
        display: 'min length',
        rules: 'min_length[8]'
    }, {
        names: ['fname', 'lname'],
        rules: 'required|alpha'
    }], function(errors) {
        if (errors.length > 0) {
            // Show the errors
        }
    });

Documentation

You can view everything at http://rickharrison.github.com/validate.js

Browserify

It is published to npm under validate-js

npm install validate-js

Plugins

jQuery: https://github.com/magizh/validate_helper

Multi-Language Support

jnhwkim's fork added multi-language support viewable at https://github.com/jnhwkim/validate.js

Chinese - https://github.com/chilijung/validate.js

French - https://github.com/Facyla/validate.js

Brazilian Portuguese - https://github.com/fabiowitt/validate.js

