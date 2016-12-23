validate.js is a lightweight JavaScript form validation library inspired by CodeIgniter.

Features

Validate form fields from over a dozen rules

No dependencies

Customizable Messages

Supply your own validation callbacks for custom rules

Chainable customization methods for ease of declaration

Works in all major browsers, (even IE6!)

Modeled off the CodeIgniter form validation API

How to use

var validator = new FormValidator( 'example_form' , [{ name : 'req' , display : 'required' , rules : 'required' }, { name : 'alphanumeric' , rules : 'alpha_numeric' }, { name : 'password' , rules : 'required' }, { name : 'password_confirm' , display : 'password confirmation' , rules : 'required|matches[password]' }, { name : 'email' , rules : 'valid_email' }, { name : 'minlength' , display : 'min length' , rules : 'min_length[8]' }, { names : [ 'fname' , 'lname' ], rules : 'required|alpha' }], function ( errors ) { if (errors.length > 0 ) { } });

Documentation

You can view everything at http://rickharrison.github.com/validate.js

Browserify

It is published to npm under validate-js

npm install validate-js

Plugins

jQuery: https://github.com/magizh/validate_helper

Multi-Language Support

jnhwkim's fork added multi-language support viewable at https://github.com/jnhwkim/validate.js

Chinese - https://github.com/chilijung/validate.js

French - https://github.com/Facyla/validate.js

Brazilian Portuguese - https://github.com/fabiowitt/validate.js