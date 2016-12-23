validate.js is a lightweight JavaScript form validation library inspired by CodeIgniter.
var validator = new FormValidator('example_form', [{
name: 'req',
display: 'required',
rules: 'required'
}, {
name: 'alphanumeric',
rules: 'alpha_numeric'
}, {
name: 'password',
rules: 'required'
}, {
name: 'password_confirm',
display: 'password confirmation',
rules: 'required|matches[password]'
}, {
name: 'email',
rules: 'valid_email'
}, {
name: 'minlength',
display: 'min length',
rules: 'min_length[8]'
}, {
names: ['fname', 'lname'],
rules: 'required|alpha'
}], function(errors) {
if (errors.length > 0) {
// Show the errors
}
});
You can view everything at http://rickharrison.github.com/validate.js
It is published to npm under validate-js
npm install validate-js
jQuery: https://github.com/magizh/validate_helper
jnhwkim's fork added multi-language support viewable at https://github.com/jnhwkim/validate.js
Chinese - https://github.com/chilijung/validate.js
French - https://github.com/Facyla/validate.js
Brazilian Portuguese - https://github.com/fabiowitt/validate.js