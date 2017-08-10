This provides you a binary that you can use as a githook to validate the commit message. I recommend
husky. You'll want to make this part of the
commit-msg githook, e.g. when using husky, add
"commitmsg": "validate-commit-msg" to your npm scripts in
package.json.
Validates that your commit message follows this format:
<type>(<scope>): <subject>
Or without optional scope:
<type>: <subject>
This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and
should be installed as one of your project's
devDependencies:
npm install --save-dev validate-commit-msg
You can specify options in
.vcmrc.
It must be valid JSON file.
The default configuration object is:
{
"types": ["feat", "fix", "docs", "style", "refactor", "perf", "test", "build", "ci", "chore", "revert"],
"scope": {
"required": false,
"allowed": ["*"],
"validate": false,
"multiple": false
},
"warnOnFail": false,
"maxSubjectLength": 100,
"subjectPattern": ".+",
"subjectPatternErrorMsg": "subject does not match subject pattern!",
"helpMessage": "",
"autoFix": false
}
Alternatively, options can be specified in
package.json:
{
"config": {
"validate-commit-msg": {
/* your config here */
}
}
}
.vcmrc has precedence, if it does not exist, then
package.json will be used.
These are the types that are allowed for your commit message. If omitted, the value is what is shown above.
You can also specify:
"types": "*" to indicate that you don't wish to validate types.
Or you can specify the name of a module that exports types according to the
conventional-commit-types
spec, e.g.
"types": "conventional-commit-types".
This object defines scope requirements for the commit message. Possible properties are:
A boolean to define whether a scope is required for all commit messages.
An array of scopes that are allowed for your commit message.
You may also define it as
"*" which is the default to allow any scope names.
A boolean to define whether or not to validate the scope(s) provided.
A boolean to define whether or not to allow multiple scopes.
If this is set to
true errors will be logged to the console, however the commit will still pass.
This will control the maximum length of the subject.
Optional, accepts a RegExp to match the commit message subject against.
If
subjectPattern is provided, this message will be displayed if the commit message subject does not match the pattern.
If provided, the helpMessage string is displayed when a commit message is not valid. This allows projects to provide a better developer experience for new contributors.
The
helpMessage also supports interpolating a single
%s with the original commit message.
If this is set to
true, type will be auto fixed to all lowercase, subject first letter will be lowercased, and the commit will pass (assuming there's nothing else wrong with it).
Through node you can use as follows
var validateMessage = require('validate-commit-msg');
var valid = validateMessage('chore(index): an example commit message');
// valid = true
You can use your CI to validate your last commit message:
validate-commit-msg "$(git log -1 --pretty=%B)"
Note this will only validate the last commit message, not all messages in a pull request.
If your lerna repo looks something like this:
my-lerna-repo/
package.json
packages/
package-1/
package.json
package-2/
package.json
The scope of your commit message should be one (or more) of the packages:
EG:
{
"config": {
"validate-commit-msg": {
"scope": {
"required": true,
"allowed": ["package-1", "package-2"],
"validate": true,
"multiple": true
},
}
}
}
If the commit message begins with
WIP then none of the validation will happen.
This was originally developed by contributors to the angular.js project. I pulled it out so I could re-use this same kind of thing in other projects.
