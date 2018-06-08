Validate commit messages according to various presets
npm install validate-commit --save-dev
Even though there are a couple of other packages that do this, this one has a few quality of life changes.
E.g., using Husky.
"scripts": {
"commitmsg": "validate-commit-msg"
}
$ validate-commit-msg 'chore(package): some message'
$ validate-commit-msg -p eslint 'New: Awesome feature'
$ validate-commit-msg -p ember '[DOC beta] Update CONTRIBUTING.md'
$ validate-commit-msg -p jshint '[[DOCS]] Awesome JS docs'
$ ...
When a wrong commit message is given it outputs an explaination.
$ validate-commit-msg 'unknown(something): wrong'
# 'unknown' is not an allowed type!
# Valid types are: feat, fix, docs, style, refactor, perf, test, chore, revert
However you can mute it:
$ validate-commit-msg -s 'unknown(something): wrong'
Validate a commit with .git directory in another location
$ validate-commit-msg --mf ../../some/.git/module/COMMIT_EDITMSG
var validateCommit = require('validate-commit').validateMessage;
validateCommit('chore(package): some message'); // > true
validateCommit('New: Awesome', { preset: 'eslint' }); // > true
validateCommit('Unk: Awesome', { preset: 'eslint' }); // > false
// > The word "Unk" is not an allowed tag.
// > Valid types are: Fix, Update, Breaking, Docs, Build, New, Upgrade.
process.env.SILENT = true;
validateCommit('Unk: Awesome', { preset: 'eslint' }); // > false
validateMessage(message: string, ?options: object)
validateMessageFromFile(file: string, ?options: object)
This module, like many others, installs an executable in ./node_modules/.bin.
~./node_modules/.bin$ ./validate-commit-msg
Usage: validate-commit-msg [options] [command]
Commands:
validate-commit-msg <message> validate a message
help [cmd] display help for [cmd]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-p, --preset <preset> specify a preset (angular|atom|eslint|ember|jquery|jshint) [angular]
-s, --silent mute log messages [false]
--mf --msgfile relative path to COMMIT_EDITMSG file
npm i
Apache-2.0 © Will Soto