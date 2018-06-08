Validate commit messages according to various presets

Install

npm install validate-commit --save-dev

Features

Even though there are a couple of other packages that do this, this one has a few quality of life changes.

Lets you decide how to validate the commit messages (see here)

the commit messages (see here) It validate commit files coming from both strings and files

Supports the following presets : angular atom eslint ember jquery jshint

: Supports ignore patterns

Uses chalk module to color messages

Logging can be muted via SILENT environment variable

Usage

With Husky

E.g., using Husky.

"scripts" : { "commitmsg" : "validate-commit-msg" }

From CLI

$ validate-commit-msg 'chore(package): some message' $ validate-commit-msg -p eslint 'New: Awesome feature' $ validate-commit-msg -p ember '[DOC beta] Update CONTRIBUTING.md' $ validate-commit-msg -p jshint '[[DOCS]] Awesome JS docs' $ ...

When a wrong commit message is given it outputs an explaination.

$ validate-commit-msg 'unknown(something): wrong'

However you can mute it:

$ validate-commit-msg -s 'unknown(something): wrong'

Validate a commit with .git directory in another location

$ validate-commit-msg --mf ../../some/.git/module/COMMIT_EDITMSG

Within node

var validateCommit = require ( 'validate-commit' ).validateMessage; validateCommit( 'chore(package): some message' ); validateCommit( 'New: Awesome' , { preset : 'eslint' }); validateCommit( 'Unk: Awesome' , { preset : 'eslint' }); process.env.SILENT = true ; validateCommit( 'Unk: Awesome' , { preset : 'eslint' });

API

JavaScript

validateMessage ( message : string, ? options : object)

validateMessageFromFile ( file : string, ? options : object)

CLI

This module, like many others, installs an executable in ./node_modules/.bin.

~./node_modules/.bin$ ./validate-commit-msg

Usage: validate-commit-msg [options] [command] Commands: validate-commit-msg <message> validate a message help [cmd] display help for [cmd] Validate commit messages according to various presets Options: - h, --help output usage information - V, --version output the version number - p, --preset <preset> specify a preset (angular |atom| eslint |ember| jquery |jshint) [angular] - s, --silent mute log messages [ false ] - -mf --msgfile relative path to COMMIT_EDITMSG file

Development

npm i

License

Apache-2.0 © Will Soto