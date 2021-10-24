✅🌈🙌 Validate HTML colors by name , special name , hex , rgb , rgba , hsl , hsla , hwb or lab values

HTML colors are remarkably easy to get wrong, because they allow for so many different values.

As I was writing Console Log Plus, I thought it would be great to allow users to pass any HTML color they wanted as one of the parameter to the function. But since HTML colors have so many variations and therefore are complex strings, it didn't take me long to realize that I'd have to make quite a few checks to validate the value passed by the user. That need brought me here.

Validate Color let's one validate the color string against all current possible HTML color values. Some examples:

hex - #bada55

- name - LightGoldenrodYellow

- special name - currentColor

- rgb - rgb(0 0 0)

- rgba - rgba(0, 0, 0, .45)

- hsl - hsl(4.71239rad, 60%, 70%)

- hsla - hsla(180deg 100% 50% / .8)

- hwb - hwb(180deg 0% 0% / 100%)

- lab - lab(2000.1337% -8.6911 -159.131231 / .987189732)

Both rgba and hsla are now officially merged into their rgb and hsl counterparts, so the a can be omitted. The a is considered legacy syntax, so it will still work.

Demo ✅ 🌈 🙌

To demonstrate the power of validate-color, I decided it would be best to create a living github page, that would serve both as a way of showcase validate-color, and facilitate its use:

https://dreamyguy.github.io/validate-color/

On this page you can:

Validate HTML colors as you type

On my TODO list:

See opaque colors against black and white backgrounds.

See colors with transparency in different contexts.

Usage

validate-color is also available as a package on npm and can be installed as a depedency with:

npm i validate -color

As with any node module, first you'll have to import it with require :

var validateColor = require ( "validate-color" ).default;

...or through import :

import validateColor from "validate-color" ;

Once you've done the import, you'll be able to do checks like (example in React):

import React from "react" ; import validateColor from "validate-color" ; const ColorBox = ( props ) => { const { color = "" , text = "" } = props; const theColor = color && validateColor(color) ? color : "transparent" ; return ( < div className = "color-box" style = {{ backgroundColor: theColor }}> < p > {text} </ p > </ div > ); }; export default ColorBox;

👉 The source for a full-fledged color validation component can be viewed here. That component can be seen in action here.

Extend

One can "extend" the library by using only parts of it.

1. Validate only HTML colors ( hex , rgb , rgba , hsl , hsla , hwb , lab ), without name

import { validateHTMLColor } from "validate-color" ;

2. Validate only HEX colors

import { validateHTMLColorHex } from "validate-color" ;

3. Validate only HSL colors

import { validateHTMLColorHsl } from "validate-color" ;

4. Validate only NAME colors

import { validateHTMLColorName } from "validate-color" ;

5. Validate only RGB colors

import { validateHTMLColorRgb } from "validate-color" ;

6. Validate only SPECIAL NAME colors

import { validateHTMLColorSpecialName } from "validate-color" ;

7. Validate only HWB colors

import { validateHTMLColorHwb } from "validate-color" ;

8. Validate only LAB colors

import { validateHTMLColorLab } from "validate-color" ;

👉 I was proactive and added validation to these relatively new HTML/CSS colors (HWB & LAB), but since they're still drafts at the time of this writing, they might still be not fully supported at the time of this reading.

Development

Getting started

Clone this repo locally. You'll need to have NodeJS installed. Install all dependencies by running:

npm i

Run it locally

To start the app locally, run:

npm run start

This command fires up the application on port 9900 , making it visible on http://localhost:9900. Because this app is based on create-react-app, the port number should be configured on the .env file.

Building the frontend for Production

When you're ready to build for production, run:

npm run build

This command compiles all production-optimised resources to a folder called build. It's meant to be run remotely, at the environment host, at build time.

Building for NPM

When you're done with your changes, run:

npm run build-npm

This command compiles the distribution-optimised javascript to lib/index.js , a file compiled out of src/validate-color/index.js.

👉 Note that the lib/ folder and its contents are only available at the NPM distribution.

Testing

This project wouldn't be complete without proper testing.

Jest is my Unit Testing framework of choice. It's well documented and shares good practices & syntax with its most known predecessors (Mocha, Jasmine, etc). Babel was introduced as a dependency to the project because of Jest, but it was worth it since now we can use ES6 syntax on our tests as well.

Run all tests, in watch mode:

npm run test

Tests are also run through Travis on every push to master . The build status is shown at the top of this README.

👉 All tests are named according to the file they're testing: index.js -> index.test.js , and reside under the same directory. Since Jest comes as courtesy of CRA, all tests should be placed under the src/ folder.

Deploying

This repo is a hybrid one. It:

Builds the NPM distribution

Builds the GitHub Page that serves as a demo/showcase

There are 3 commands one can run to deploy to these two places.

Deploy to GitHub Pages

npm run deploy

Deploy to NPM

npm run deploy-npm

Deploy to both places at once

npm run release

⚠️ Make sure to bump version before releasing!

Good to know

License

MIT

Credits & Resources

About

Validate Color was put together by Wallace Sidhrée. 👨‍💻🇳🇴