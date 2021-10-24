✅🌈🙌 Validate HTML colors by
HTML colors are remarkably easy to get wrong, because they allow for so many different values.
As I was writing Console Log Plus, I thought it would be great to allow users to pass any HTML color they wanted as one of the parameter to the function. But since HTML colors have so many variations and therefore are complex strings, it didn't take me long to realize that I'd have to make quite a few checks to validate the value passed by the user. That need brought me here.
Validate Color let's one validate the color string against all current possible HTML color values. Some examples:
hex -
#bada55
name -
LightGoldenrodYellow
special name -
currentColor
rgb -
rgb(0 0 0)
rgba -
rgba(0, 0, 0, .45)
hsl -
hsl(4.71239rad, 60%, 70%)
hsla -
hsla(180deg 100% 50% / .8)
hwb -
hwb(180deg 0% 0% / 100%)
lab -
lab(2000.1337% -8.6911 -159.131231 / .987189732)
Both
rgba and
hsla are now officially merged into their
rgb and
hsl counterparts, so the
a can be omitted. The
a is considered legacy syntax, so it will still work.
To demonstrate the power of validate-color, I decided it would be best to create a living github page, that would serve both as a way of showcase validate-color, and facilitate its use:
https://dreamyguy.github.io/validate-color/
On this page you can:
On my TODO list:
validate-color is also available as a package on
npm and can be installed as a depedency with:
npm i validate-color --save
As with any node module, first you'll have to import it with
require:
var validateColor = require("validate-color").default;
...or through
import:
import validateColor from "validate-color";
Once you've done the import, you'll be able to do checks like (example in React):
import React from "react";
import validateColor from "validate-color";
const ColorBox = (props) => {
const { color = "", text = "" } = props;
const theColor = color && validateColor(color) ? color : "transparent";
return (
<div className="color-box" style={{ backgroundColor: theColor }}>
<p>{text}</p>
</div>
);
};
export default ColorBox;
👉 The source for a full-fledged color validation component can be viewed here. That component can be seen in action here.
One can "extend" the library by using only parts of it.
1. Validate only HTML colors (
hex,
rgb,
rgba,
hsl,
hsla,
hwb,
lab), without
name
import { validateHTMLColor } from "validate-color";
2. Validate only
HEX colors
import { validateHTMLColorHex } from "validate-color";
3. Validate only
HSL colors
import { validateHTMLColorHsl } from "validate-color";
4. Validate only
NAME colors
import { validateHTMLColorName } from "validate-color";
5. Validate only
RGB colors
import { validateHTMLColorRgb } from "validate-color";
6. Validate only
SPECIAL NAME colors
import { validateHTMLColorSpecialName } from "validate-color";
7. Validate only
HWB colors
import { validateHTMLColorHwb } from "validate-color";
8. Validate only
LAB colors
import { validateHTMLColorLab } from "validate-color";
👉 I was proactive and added validation to these relatively new HTML/CSS colors (HWB & LAB), but since they're still drafts at the time of this writing, they might still be not fully supported at the time of this reading.
Clone this repo locally. You'll need to have NodeJS installed. Install all dependencies by running:
npm i
To start the app locally, run:
npm run start
This command fires up the application on port
9900, making it visible on http://localhost:9900. Because this app is based on create-react-app, the port number should be configured on the .env file.
When you're ready to build for production, run:
npm run build
This command compiles all production-optimised resources to a folder called build. It's meant to be run remotely, at the environment host, at build time.
When you're done with your changes, run:
npm run build-npm
This command compiles the distribution-optimised
javascript to
lib/index.js, a file compiled out of src/validate-color/index.js.
👉 Note that the
lib/folder and its contents are only available at the NPM distribution.
This project wouldn't be complete without proper testing.
Jest is my Unit Testing framework of choice. It's well documented and shares good practices & syntax with its most known predecessors (Mocha, Jasmine, etc). Babel was introduced as a dependency to the project because of Jest, but it was worth it since now we can use ES6 syntax on our tests as well.
Run all tests, in watch mode:
npm run test
Tests are also run through Travis on every push to
master. The build status is shown at the top of this README.
👉 All tests are named according to the file they're testing:
index.js->
index.test.js, and reside under the same directory. Since
Jestcomes as courtesy of CRA, all tests should be placed under the src/ folder.
This repo is a hybrid one. It:
There are 3 commands one can run to deploy to these two places.
Deploy to GitHub Pages
npm run deploy
Deploy to NPM
npm run deploy-npm
Deploy to both places at once
npm run release
⚠️ Make sure to bump version before releasing!
Validate Color was put together by Wallace Sidhrée. 👨💻🇳🇴