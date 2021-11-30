中文文档

Git branch name validator.

Description

validate-branch-name can be used through command line directly. When using with Husky, you should make sure husky version >= v1.0.0.

Install

$ npm i validate-branch-name -D $ npm i validate-branch-name -g

Usage

Use through command line

npx validate-branch-name test target branch name npx validate-branch-name -t test/branch/name define regexp to test branch name npx validate-branch-name -r regexp -t test/branch/name use -h for more usage detail npx validate-branch-name -h

Use with husky

First way:

Configure hooks and pattern using package.json.

{ "husky" : { "hooks" : { "pre-commit" : "npx validate-branch-name" } }, "validate-branch-name" : { "pattern" : "^(master|develop){1}$|^(feature|fix|hotfix|release)\/.+$" , "errorMsg" : "your own error message" } }

Second way:

Define pre-commit file under .husky direcotory.

!/bin/sh . "$(dirname "$0")/_/husky.sh" valite branch name before commit npx validate-branch-name

We have set pattern and errorMsg by default, but you can still defined them as you like.

Default pattern: ^(master|develop){1}$|^(feature|fix|hotfix|release)\/.+$

Example: feature/test/pattern-test would be passed.

Avaliable patterns:

^(feature|fix|hotfix|release)\/.+ - branch has to start with feature/, fix/, release/ or hotfix/

(feature|release|hotfix)\/(JIRA-\d+) - it should look like feature/JIRA-1234

(feature|release|hotfix)\/(JIRA-\d+\/)?[a-z-]+ - it should look like feature/branch-name or include JIRA's code like feature/JIRA-1234/branch-name

custom patterns, visit regex.

You can also use .validate-branch-namerc , .validate-branch-namerc.json , .validate-branch-namerc.yaml , .validate-branch-namerc.yml , .validate-branch-namerc.js , .validate-branch-namerc.cjs , validate-branch-name.config.js or validate-branch-name.config.cjs file to define config.

Questions & Suggestions

Please open an issue here.

License

MIT