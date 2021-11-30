Git branch name validator.
validate-branch-name can be used through command line directly. When using with Husky, you should make sure husky version >= v1.0.0.
# local install
$ npm i validate-branch-name -D
# global install
$ npm i validate-branch-name -g
Use through command line
npx validate-branch-name
# test target branch name
npx validate-branch-name -t test/branch/name
# define regexp to test branch name
npx validate-branch-name -r regexp -t test/branch/name
# use -h for more usage detail
npx validate-branch-name -h
Use with husky
First way:
Configure hooks and pattern using package.json.
// {app_root}/package.json
{
"husky": {
"hooks": {
"pre-commit": "npx validate-branch-name"
}
},
"validate-branch-name": {
"pattern": "^(master|develop){1}$|^(feature|fix|hotfix|release)\/.+$",
"errorMsg": "your own error message"
}
}
Second way:
Define pre-commit file under
.husky direcotory.
#!/bin/sh
. "$(dirname "$0")/_/husky.sh"
# valite branch name before commit
npx validate-branch-name
We have set pattern and errorMsg by default, but you can still defined them as you like.
Default pattern: ^(master|develop){1}$|^(feature|fix|hotfix|release)\/.+$
Example:
feature/test/pattern-test would be passed.
Avaliable patterns:
(feature|release|hotfix)\/(JIRA-\d+\/)?[a-z-]+ - it should look like feature/branch-name or include JIRA's code like feature/JIRA-1234/branch-name
custom patterns, visit regex.
You can also use
.validate-branch-namerc,
.validate-branch-namerc.json,
.validate-branch-namerc.yaml,
.validate-branch-namerc.yml,
.validate-branch-namerc.js,
.validate-branch-namerc.cjs,
validate-branch-name.config.js or
validate-branch-name.config.cjs file to define config.
Please open an issue here.