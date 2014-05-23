Validate arguments, declarative.
npm install validate-arguments
The code itself depends on
lodash, and will propably run just fine in the browser using
require.js.
This module levarages some of the validation methods from
lodash, but by offering you a declaritive syntax and nice error strings:
And adds the following additional ones:
When passing a constructor (function) as an
isa, an
instanceof check is done.
var Validate = require('validate-arguments');
function doSomething(withNamedArguments) {
var args = Validate.named(arguments, {
number: 'whole',
name: 'string'
callback: 'function'
options: {
isa: 'plainObject',
optional: true
},
validation: Validate // performs an instanceof
});
if (!args.isValid()) {
throw args.errorString();
}
// continue safely
}
Look at the test cases for more examples.
Node that validations may be nested:
var args = Validate.named(arguments, {
address: {
primary: {
street: 'string',
housenumber: 'number'
}
},
});
named( named, validationSpec )
Returns a
validationObject for further inspection.
named should be a non-empty plain
Object, containing all the keys documented in the
validationSpec.
The
validationSpec should be an object, where the keys match the desired input. You may use the form
{ thing: 'string' } over
{ thing: { isa: 'string' } }.
When passed an
arguments object instead of a plain object, the first key of the arguments is used.
positional( arguments, ... )
Validate positional arguments, either an array or arguments object. Spec may be provided as an array in the second argument, or a variable number of arguments.
validate( arguments, ... )
Validate arguments, freeform.
If the second argument contains a string, it is treated as a positional argument with one element.
Both
validateObject and
validatePositional return a
validationObject with the following methods:
cd validate-arguments-js
npm install
npm test