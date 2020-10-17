Common url validation methods
const validUrl = require('valid-url');
if (validUrl.isUri(url)){
console.log('Looks like an URI');
} else {
console.log('Not a URI');
}
Replicates the functionality of Richard Sonnen sonnen@richardsonnen.com perl module : http://search.cpan.org/~sonnen/Data-Validate-URI-0.01/lib/Data/Validate/URI.pm full code here into a nodejs module. Translated practically line by line from perl. It passes all the original tests.
(copied from original perl module)
This module collects common URI validation routines to make input validation, and untainting easier and more readable. All functions return an untainted value if the test passes, and undef if it fails. This means that you should always check for a defined status explicitly. Don't assume the return will be true. The value to test is always the first (and often only) argument. There are a number of other URI validation modules out there as well (see below.) This one focuses on being fast, lightweight, and relatively 'real-world'. i.e. it's good if you want to check user input, and don't need to parse out the URI/URL into chunks. Right now the module focuses on HTTP URIs, since they're arguably the most common. If you have a specialized scheme you'd like to have supported, let me know.
npm install valid-url
/*
* @Function isUri(value)
*
* @Synopsis is the value a well-formed uri?
* @Description
Returns the untainted URI if the test value appears to be well-formed. Note that
you may really want one of the more practical methods like is_http_uri or is_https_uri,
since the URI standard (RFC 3986) allows a lot of things you probably don't want.
* @Arguments
* value The potential URI to test.
*
* @Returns The untainted RFC 3986 URI on success, undefined on failure.
* @Notes
This function does not make any attempt to check whether the URI is accessible
or 'makes sense' in any meaningful way. It just checks that it is formatted
correctly.
*
*/
/*
* @Function isHttpUri(value)
* @Synopsis is the value a well-formed HTTP uri?
* @Description
Specialized version of isUri() that only likes http:// urls. As a result, it can
also do a much more thorough job validating. Also, unlike isUri() it is more
concerned with only allowing real-world URIs through. Things like relative
hostnames are allowed by the standards, but probably aren't wise. Conversely,
null paths aren't allowed per RFC 2616 (should be '/' instead), but are allowed
by this function.
This function only works for fully-qualified URIs. /bob.html won't work.
See RFC 3986 for the appropriate method to turn a relative URI into an absolute
one given its context.
Returns the untainted URI if the test value appears to be well-formed.
Note that you probably want to either call this in combo with is_https_uri(). i.e.
if(isHttpUri(uri) || isHttpsUri(uri)) console.log('Good');
or use the convenience method isWebUri which is equivalent.
* @Arguments
* value The potential URI to test.
*
* @Returns The untainted RFC 3986 URI on success, undefined on failure.
* @Notes
This function does not make any attempt to check whether the URI is accessible
or 'makes sense' in any meaningful way. It just checks that it is formatted
correctly.
*/
/*
* @Function isHttpsUri(value)
* @Synopsis is the value a well-formed HTTPS uri?
* @Description
See is_http_uri() for details. This version only likes the https URI scheme.
Otherwise it's identical to is_http_uri()
* @Arguments
* value The potential URI to test.
*
* @Returns The untainted RFC 3986 URI on success, undefined on failure.
* @Notes
This function does not make any attempt to check whether the URI is accessible
or 'makes sense' in any meaningful way. It just checks that it is formatted
correctly.
*/
/*
* @Function isWebUri(value)
* @Synopsis is the value a well-formed HTTP or HTTPS uri?
* @Description
This is just a convenience method that combines isHttpUri and isHttpsUri
to accept most common real-world URLs.
* @Arguments
* value The potential URI to test.
*
* @Returns The untainted RFC 3986 URI on success, undefined on failure.
* @Notes
This function does not make any attempt to check whether the URI is accessible
or 'makes sense' in any meaningful way. It just checks that it is formatted
correctly.
*/
RFC 3986, RFC 3966, RFC 4694, RFC 4759, RFC 4904