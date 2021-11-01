Detect if a string is a data URL

Based on Brian Grinstead's solution https://gist.github.com/bgrins/6194623. Special thanks to Jamie Davis for helping to fix ReDoS exploit.

Syntax

The "data" URL scheme is described here RFC2397

dataurl := "data:" [ mediatype ] [ ";base64" ] "," data mediatype := [ type "/" subtype ] *( ";" parameter ) data := *urlchar parameter := attribute "=" value

where urlchar is imported from RFC2396, and type , subtype , attribute and value are the corresponding tokens from RFC2045, represented using URL escaped encoding of RFC2396 as necessary.

Attribute values in RFC2045 are allowed to be either represented as tokens or as quoted strings. However, within a data URL, the quoted-string representation would be awkward, since the quote mark is itself not a valid urlchar. For this reason, parameter values should use the URL Escaped encoding instead of quoted string if the parameter values contain any tspecial .

The ;base64 extension is distinguishable from a content-type parameter by the fact that it doesn't have a following = sign.

Install

npm install valid-data-url

Example

; var validDataUrl = require ( 'valid-data-url' ); var isValid = validDataUrl( 'data:text/plain;base64,SGVsbG8sIFdvcmxkIQ%3D%3D' );

People

The original author is Brian Grinstead

Contributors

Licence

The MIT License (MIT)