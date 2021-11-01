Based on Brian Grinstead's solution https://gist.github.com/bgrins/6194623. Special thanks to Jamie Davis for helping to fix ReDoS exploit.
The "data" URL scheme is described here RFC2397
dataurl := "data:" [ mediatype ] [ ";base64" ] "," data
mediatype := [ type "/" subtype ] *( ";" parameter )
data := *urlchar
parameter := attribute "=" value
where
urlchar is imported from RFC2396, and
type,
subtype,
attribute and
value are the corresponding tokens from RFC2045, represented using URL escaped encoding of RFC2396 as necessary.
Attribute values in RFC2045 are allowed to be either represented as tokens or as quoted strings. However, within a
data URL, the
quoted-string representation would be awkward, since the quote mark is itself not a valid urlchar. For this reason, parameter values should use the URL Escaped encoding instead of quoted string if the parameter values contain any
tspecial.
The
;base64 extension is distinguishable from a content-type parameter by the fact that it doesn't have a following
= sign.
npm install valid-data-url
'use strict';
var validDataUrl = require('valid-data-url');
var isValid = validDataUrl('data:text/plain;base64,SGVsbG8sIFdvcmxkIQ%3D%3D'); // true
The original author is Brian Grinstead
