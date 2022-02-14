██▒ █▓ ▄▄▄ ██▓ ██░ ██ ▄▄▄ ██▓ ██▓ ▄▄▄ ▓██░ █▒▒████▄ ▓██▒ ▓██░ ██▒▒████▄ ▓██▒ ▓██▒ ▒████▄ ▓██ █▒░▒██ ▀█▄ ▒██░ ▒██▀▀██░▒██ ▀█▄ ▒██░ ▒██░ ▒██ ▀█▄ ▒██ █░░░██▄▄▄▄██ ▒██░ ░▓█ ░██ ░██▄▄▄▄██ ▒██░ ▒██░ ░██▄▄▄▄██ ▒▀█░ ▓█ ▓██▒░██████▒░▓█▒░██▓ ▓█ ▓██▒░██████▒░██████▒▓█ ▓██▒ ░ ▐░ ▒▒ ▓▒█░░ ▒░▓ ░ ▒ ░░▒░▒ ▒▒ ▓▒█░░ ▒░▓ ░░ ▒░▓ ░▒▒ ▓▒█░ ░ ░░ ▒ ▒▒ ░░ ░ ▒ ░ ▒ ░▒░ ░ ▒ ▒▒ ░░ ░ ▒ ░░ ░ ▒ ░ ▒ ▒▒ ░ ░░ ░ ▒ ░ ░ ░ ░░ ░ ░ ▒ ░ ░ ░ ░ ░ ▒ ░ ░ ░ ░ ░ ░ ░ ░ ░ ░ ░ ░ ░ ░ ░ ░ ░
Valhalla is an open source routing engine and accompanying libraries for use with OpenStreetMap data. Valhalla also includes tools like time+distance matrix computation, isochrones, elevation sampling, map matching and tour optimization (Travelling Salesman).
|Linux/MacOs
|Windows
|MinGW64
|Code Coverage
Valhalla, and all of the projects under the Valhalla organization, use the MIT License. Avatar/logo by Jordan
There are several key features that we hope can differentiate the Valhalla project from other routing and network analysis engines. They are:
FOSSGIS e.V. hosts a demo server which is open to the public and includes a full planet graph on https://valhalla.openstreetmap.de with an open-source web app. The HTTP API is accessible on a slightly different subdomain, e.g. https://valhalla1.openstreetmap.de/isochrone. Usage of the demo server follows the usual fair-usage policy as OSRM & Nominatim demo servers (somewhat enforced by rate limits).
Valhalla is fully functional on many Linux and Mac OS distributions.
In Windows all functionality is not yet fully supported. Building the Valhalla library works flawlessly, as well as the following application modules:
TOOLS: utilities to query and benchmark various components
DATA_TOOLS: utilities to build input data and handle transit
PYTHON_BINDINGS: use all actions (route, isochrones, matrix etc) via the Valhalla Python library (needs a full (i.e. development) Python distribution in the
PATH)
Also, be aware that building tiles on Windows works, however, you can't build tiles with support of admin & timezone DBs (see #3010). This mostly affects the following functionalities:
The Valhalla organization is comprised of several library modules each responsible for a different function. The layout of the various modules is as follows:
loki and
thor.
mjolnir or as a standalone service.
thor.
odin.
tyr.
odin and support json (and eventually protocol buffer) output.
Documentation is stored in the
docs/ folder in this GitHub repository. It can be viewed at valhalla.readthedocs.io.
Checkout our
run-* docker containers here: https://hub.docker.com/r/valhalla/valhalla/tags
Valhalla uses CMake as build system. When compiling with gcc (GNU Compiler Collection), version 5 or newer is supported.
Important build options include:
|Option
|Behavior
-DENABLE_DATA_TOOLS (
On/
Off)
|Build the data preprocessing tools
-DENABLE_PYTHON_BINDINGS (
On/
Off)
|Build the python bindings
-DENABLE_SERVICES (
On /
Off)
|Build the HTTP service
-DBUILD_SHARED_LIBS (
On /
Off)
|Build static or shared libraries
-DENABLE_COMPILER_WARNINGS (
ON /
OFF)
|Build with common compiler warnings (defaults to off)
-DENABLE_WERROR (
ON /
OFF)
|Treat compiler warnings as errors (defaults to off). Requires
-DENABLE_COMPILER_WARNINGS=ON to take effect.
-DENABLE_BENCHMARKS (
ON /
OFF)
|Enable microbenchmarking (defaults to on).
-DENABLE_SANITIZERS (
ON /
OFF)
|Build with all the integrated sanitizers (defaults to off).
-DENABLE_ADDRESS_SANITIZER (
ON /
OFF)
|Build with address sanitizer (defaults to off).
-DENABLE_UNDEFINED_SANITIZER (
ON /
OFF)
|Build with undefined behavior sanitizer (defaults to off).
For more build options run the interactive GUI or have a look at the root's
CmakeLists.txt:
cd build
cmake ..
ccmake ..
If you're building on Apple Silicon and use the Rosetta terminal (see below), you might need to additionally specify the appropriate options:
cmake .. -DCMAKE_BUILD_TYPE=Release -DCMAKE_OSX_ARCHITECTURES="x86_64"
To install on a Debian or Ubuntu system you need to install its dependencies with:
sudo add-apt-repository -y ppa:valhalla-core/valhalla
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install -y cmake make libtool pkg-config g++ gcc curl unzip jq lcov protobuf-compiler vim-common locales libcurl4-openssl-dev zlib1g-dev liblz4-dev libprime-server-dev libprotobuf-dev prime-server-bin
#if you plan to compile with data building support, see below for more info
sudo apt-get install -y libgeos-dev libgeos++-dev libluajit-5.1-dev libspatialite-dev libsqlite3-dev wget sqlite3 spatialite-bin python3-shapely
source /etc/lsb-release
if [[ $(python3 -c "print(int($DISTRIB_RELEASE > 15))") > 0 ]]; then sudo apt-get install -y libsqlite3-mod-spatialite; fi
#if you plan to compile with python bindings, see below for more info
sudo apt-get install -y python-all-dev
Now you can build and install Valhalla, e.g.
# will build to ./build
cmake -B build -DCMAKE_BUILD_TYPE=Release
make -C build -j$(nproc)
sudo make -C build install
Check your architecture typing
arch in the terminal. In case the result is
arm64 set up Rosetta terminal to emulate x86_64 behavior. Otherwise, skip this step.
Finder > Application > Utilities.
Terminal and right-click on it, then choose
Duplicate.
Rosetta Terminal.
Rosetta Terminal application, right-click and choose
Get Info .
Open using Rosetta, then close the
Get Info window.
i386 after typing
arch command in
Rosetta Terminal.
Install Homebrew in the
Rosetta Terminal app and update the aliases.
echo "alias ibrew='arch -x86_64 /usr/local/bin/brew'" >> ~/.zshrc
echo "alias mbrew='arch -arm64e /opt/homebrew/bin/brew'" >> ~/.zshrc
You will use them to specify the platform when installing a library. Note: use
ibrew in
Rosetta Terminal to install all dependencies for
valhalla and
prime_server projects.
To install valhalla on macOS, you need to install its dependencies with Homebrew:
# install dependencies (automake & czmq are required by prime_server)
brew install automake cmake libtool protobuf-c libspatialite pkg-config sqlite3 jq curl wget czmq lz4 spatialite-tools unzip luajit
# following packages are needed for running Linux compatible scripts
brew install bash coreutils binutils
# Update your PATH env variable to include /usr/local/opt/binutils/bin:/usr/local/opt/coreutils/libexec/gnubin
Now, clone the Valhalla repository
git clone --recurse-submodules https://github.com/valhalla/valhalla.git
Then, build
prime_server.
After getting the dependencies install it with e.g.:
# will build to ./build
cmake -B build -DCMAKE_BUILD_TYPE=Release
make -C build -j$(sysctl -n hw.physicalcpu)
sudo make -C build install
It's recommended to work with the following toolset:
vcpkg and your platform triplet (e.g.
x64-windows). Note, you can remove all packages after
zlib in
.\.vcpkg_deps.txt if you don't want to build
TOOLS &
DATA_TOOLS:
# Basic packages
git -C C:\path\to\vcpkg checkout f4bd6423
cd C:\path\to\project
C:\path\to\vcpkg.exe --triplet x64-windows install "@.vcpkg_deps.txt"
x64 could look like
"C:\Program Files\CMake\bin\cmake.EXE" --no-warn-unused-cli -DENABLE_TOOLS=ON -DENABLE_DATA_TOOLS=ON -DENABLE_PYTHON_BINDINGS=ON -DENABLE_HTTP=ON -DENABLE_CCACHE=OFF -DENABLE_SERVICES=OFF -DENABLE_BENCHMARKS=OFF -DENABLE_TESTS=OFF -DLUA_LIBRARIES=path\to\vcpkg\installed\x64-windows\lib\lua51.lib -DLUA_INCLUDE_DIR=path\to\vcpkg\installed\x64-windows\include\luajit -DVCPKG_TARGET_TRIPLET=x64-windows -DCMAKE_TOOLCHAIN_FILE=path\to\vcpkg\scripts\buildsystems\vcpkg.cmake -DCMAKE_EXPORT_COMPILE_COMMANDS:BOOL=TRUE -Hpath/to/project -Bpath/to/project/build -G "Visual Studio 16 2019" -T host=x64 -A x64
cd C:\path\to\project
cmake -B build .
The following bash should be enough to make some routing data and start a server using it. (Note - if you would like to run an elevation lookup service with Valhalla follow the instructions here).
#download some data and make tiles out of it
#NOTE: you can feed multiple extracts into pbfgraphbuilder
wget http://download.geofabrik.de/europe/switzerland-latest.osm.pbf http://download.geofabrik.de/europe/liechtenstein-latest.osm.pbf
#get the config and setup
mkdir -p valhalla_tiles
valhalla_build_config --mjolnir-tile-dir ${PWD}/valhalla_tiles --mjolnir-tile-extract ${PWD}/valhalla_tiles.tar --mjolnir-timezone ${PWD}/valhalla_tiles/timezones.sqlite --mjolnir-admin ${PWD}/valhalla_tiles/admins.sqlite > valhalla.json
#build timezones.sqlite to support time-dependent routing
valhalla_build_timezones > valhalla_tiles/timezones.sqlite
#build routing tiles
#TODO: run valhalla_build_admins?
valhalla_build_tiles -c valhalla.json switzerland-latest.osm.pbf liechtenstein-latest.osm.pbf
#tar it up for running the server
#either run this to build a tile index for faster graph loading times
valhalla_build_extract -c valhalla.json -v
#or simply tar up the tiles
find valhalla_tiles | sort -n | tar cf valhalla_tiles.tar --no-recursion -T -
#grab the demos repo and open up the point and click routing sample
git clone --depth=1 --recurse-submodules --single-branch --branch=gh-pages https://github.com/valhalla/demos.git
firefox demos/routing/index-internal.html &
#NOTE: set the environment pulldown to 'localhost' to point it at your own server
#start up the server
valhalla_service valhalla.json 1
#curl it directly if you like:
curl http://localhost:8002/route --data '{"locations":[{"lat":47.365109,"lon":8.546824,"type":"break","city":"Zürich","state":"Altstadt"},{"lat":47.108878,"lon":8.394801,"type":"break","city":"6037 Root","state":"Untere Waldstrasse"}],"costing":"auto","directions_options":{"units":"miles"}}' | jq '.'
#HAVE FUN!
For more information on binaries, see Command Line Tools section below and the docs.
We welcome contributions to valhalla. If you would like to report an issue, or even better fix an existing one, please use the valhalla issue tracker on GitHub. We organize one hour each week to discuss open pull requests where everyone is welcome to join, see our wiki.
If you would like to make an improvement to the code, please be aware that all valhalla projects are written mostly in C++11. We use
clang-format v7.0 to format the code. We welcome contributions as pull requests to the repository and highly recommend that your pull request include a test to validate the addition/change of functionality.
Note that our CI system checks that code formatting is consistent, and the build will fail if formatting rules aren't followed. Please run
./scripts/format.sh over your code before committing, to auto-format it in the projects preferred style. To spare yourself (and the CIs) pure
format commits, you can register it as a pre-commit hook so it lints your changes in-place (and will fail if files were changed, so you'll need to stage and commit again):
cat ./scripts/format.sh > .git/hooks/pre-commit && tail -n +7 scripts/error_on_dirty.sh >> .git/hooks/pre-commit
chmod +x .git/hooks/pre-commit
Also note that we run some
clang-tidy linting over the code as well (see
.clang-tidy for the list of rules enforced). You can run
./scripts/clang-tidy-only-diff.sh over the code before committing to ensure you haven't added any of the common problems we check for (Note:
./scripts/clang-tidy-only-diff.sh requires the exitence of a
compile_commands.json database. You can generate this file by running
cmake .. -DCMAKE_EXPORT_COMPILE_COMMANDS=On ... && make.
scripts/clang-tidy-only-diff.sh is run in CI and will fail the build if it detects any issues.
Additionally, a check with ASan is run in CI. We recommend testing with ASan and debug symbols locally prior to commiting, with the
-DENABLE_ADDRESS_SANITIZER=ON -DCMAKE_BUILD_TYPE=Debug flags during cmake configuration. As long as leak sanitizer (which is a part of address sanitizer) is not currently supported across different platforms it is disabled in the CI. You can disable it locally with the environment variable
ASAN_OPTIONS=detect_leaks=0.
We highly encourage running and updating the tests to make sure no regressions have been made. We use the Automake test suite to run our tests by simply making the
check target:
make check
To run an individual test,
make run-<test name> from the build directory or
./test/<testname>
You may check some notes on unit tests
Coverage reports are automatically generated using codecov for each pull request, but you can also build them locally by passing
-DENABLE_COVERAGE=On and running
make coverage.
Valhalla includes several microbenchmarks which you can build and run using:
make benchmarks
make run-benchmarks
They are enabled by the
-DENABLE_BENCHMARKS=On CMake flag and are currently only available for
Linux and MacOS.
valhalla_service aka one-shot mode
If you can't (e.g. Windows Server) or don't want to have the full-fledged HTTP API running, you can have the (almost) exact same behavior with the 'valhalla_service' executable in so-called "one-shot" mode. It's simple, just pass the config file, the action (route, isochrone, matrix etc) and the stringified JSON request (or alternatively a file containing the request to circumvent shell command length issues):
valhalla_service valhalla.json isochrone '{"locations":[{"lat":42.552448,"lon":1.564865}],"costing":"auto","contours":[{"time":10,"color":"ff0000"}], "show_locations":true}
# Alternatively you can pass a file with the same contents
valhalla_service valhalla.json isochrone isochrone_request.txt
It's important to note that all Valhalla logs for one-shot mode are piped to
stderr while the actual JSON response will be in
stdout. To completely silence the logs, pass
type: "" to
midgard.logging in the config file.