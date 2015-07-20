\ / . | ._ | o ._ \/ (| | (/ | | | | | | (/_

JavaScript's Sister, and protector — inspired by Underscore; Valentine provides you with type checking, functional iterators, and common utility helpers such as waterfalls, queues, and parallels; all utilizing native JavaScript methods for optimal speed.

Deprecation notice

As of version 2.0.0 — Valentine no longer supports <= IE8 and <= Safari 4 . It's been real, but time to move on. To access this level of support, use the 1.8 tag.

Browser usage:

< script src = "valentine.js" > </ script > < script > v.forEach([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ], function (letter) { }) </ script >

Node users

npm install valentine

var v = require ( 'valentine' ) v([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]).map( function ( letter ) { return letter.toUpperCase() }).join( ' ' );

API

iterators

v.each(array || object, callback[, scope]) => void

v.map(array || object, callback[, scope]) => array

v.every(array || object, *callback[, scope]) => boolean

v.some(array || object, *callback[, scope]) => boolean

v.filter(array || object, *callback[, scope]) => array || object

v.reject(ar, *callback[, scope])

v.indexOf(ar, item[, start])

v.lastIndexOf(ar, item[, start])

v.reduce(ar, **callback, memo[, scope])

v.reduceRight(ar, **callback, memo[, scope])

* callback is defined as:

function callback ( item, index, array ) { } function callback ( key, value, object ) { }

** calback is defined as:

function callback ( memo, item, index, array ) { }

utility

v.extend(obj[, obj2[, obj3[...]]]) => object

v.merge(ar1, ar2) => array (ar1 modified)

v.pluck(array||object, key) => array

v.toArray(sparse) => array (duh)

v.size(array) => number

v.find(array, key) => *value

v.compact(array) => array

v.flatten(array) => array

v.uniq(array) => array

v.first(array) => *value

v.last(array) => *value

v.keys(object) => array

v.values(object) => array

v.trim(string) => string

v.bind(scope, fn, [curried args]) => function

v.curry(fn, [curried args]) => function

v.inArray(array, needle) => boolean

v.memo(fn, hasher) => function

var getAllTheDom = v.memo( function ( ) { return v( document .getElementsByTagName( '*' )).toArray() }) getAllTheDom().each(modifier)

parallel api

v.parallel([fn args]) => void

v.parallel( function ( fn ) { getTimeline( function ( e, timeline ) { fn(e, timeline) }) } , function ( fn ) { getUser( function ( e, user ) { fn(e, user) }) } , function ( e, timeline, user ) { if (e) return console .log(e) ok(timeline == 'one' , 'first result is "one"' ) ok(user == 'two' , 'second result is "two"' ) } )

waterfall api

v.waterfall([fn args])

v.waterfall([fn1, fn2<, fn3>], callback)

v.waterfall( function ( callback ) { callback( null , 'one' , 'two' ) } , function ( a, b, callback ) { console .log(a == 'one' ) console .log(b == 'two' ) callback( null , 'three' ) } , function ( c, callback ) { console .log(c == 'three' ) callback( null , 'final result' ) } , function ( err, result ) { console .log(!!err == false ) console .log(result == 'final result' ) } )

series api

similar to waterfall except passing along args to next function is not a concern

except passing along args to next function is not a concern v.series([fn1, fn2<, fn3>], callback)

v.series([ function ( callback ) { setTimeout(callback, 2000 ) } , function ( callback ) { process.nextTick(callback) } , function ( callback ) { callback( null ) }] , function ( err ) { console .log( 'done' ) } )

Queue api

v.queue([fn args])

var it = v.queue( function ( ) { console .log( 'one' ) it.next() } , function ( ) { console .log( 'two' ) it.next() } , function ( ) { console .log( 'three' ) } ) it.next()

throttle, debounce, throttleDebounce

v.throttle(ms, fn, opt_scope) => function

v.debounce(ms, fn, opt_scope) => function

v.throttleDebounce(throttleMs, debounceMs, fn, opt_scope) => function

window .onscroll = v.throttle( 50 , function ( e ) { }) window .mousemove = v.debounce( 500 , function ( e ) { }) textarea.onkeypress = v.throttleDebounce( 20000 , 1000 , function ( ) { })

type checking

Each method returns a boolean

v.is.func(o)

v.is.string(o)

v.is.element(o)

v.is.array(o)

v.is.arrLike(o)

v.is.num(o)

v.is.bool(o)

v.is.args(o)

v.is.empty(o)

v.is.date(o)

v.is.nan(o)

v.is.nil(o)

v.is.undef(o)

is.regexp(o)

v.is.obj(o)

Object Style

v([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]).map( function ( letter ) { return letter.toUpperCase() });

Chains

v([ 'a' , 'b' , [[ 'c' ]], 0 , false ,,, null ,[ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]]) .chain().flatten().compact().uniq().map( function ( letter ) { return letter.toUpperCase() }).value();

Ender Support

ender add valentine

$.v([ 'a' , [ 'virus' ], 'b' , 'c' ]).reject( function ( el, i ) { return $.is.arr(el[i]) }) $.each map merge extend toArray keys values trim bind curry parallel waterfall inArray queue

Or just require the valentine module

! function ( v ) { v([ 'a' , [ 'virus' ], 'b' , 'c' ]).reject( function ( el, i ) { return v.is.arr(el[i]) }) }( require ( 'valentine' ))

Developers

Care to contribute? Make your edits to src/valentine.js and get your environment up and running

npm install make make test open tests/index.html

Happy iterating!