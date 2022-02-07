A webpack loader which executes a given module, and returns the result of the execution at build-time, when the module is required in the bundle. In this way, the loader changes a module from code to a result.

Another way to view val-loader , is that it allows a user a way to make their own custom loader logic, without having to write a custom loader.

The target module is called with two arguments: (options, loaderContext)

options : The loader options (for instance provided in the webpack config. See the example below).

: The loader options (for instance provided in the webpack config. See the example below). loaderContext : The loader context.

Getting Started

To begin, you'll need to install val-loader :

npm install val-loader --save-dev

yarn add -D val-loader

pnpm add -D val-loader

Then add the loader to your webpack config. For example:

target-file.js

module .exports = ( options, loaderContext ) => { return { code : "module.exports = 42;" }; };

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /target-file.js$/ , use : [ { loader : `val-loader` , }, ], }, ], }, };

src/entry.js

const answer = require ( "target-file" );

And run webpack via your preferred method.

Options

executableFile

Type:

type executableFile = string ;

Default: undefined

Allows to specify path to the executable file

data.json

{ "years" : "10" }

executable-file.js

module .exports = function yearsInMs ( options, loaderContext, content ) { const { years } = JSON .parse(content); const value = years * 365 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ; return { cacheable : true , code : "module.exports = " + value, }; };

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.(json)$/i , rules : [ { loader : "val-loader" , options : { executableFile : path.resolve( __dirname, "fixtures" , "executableFile.js" ), }, }, ], }, { test : /\.json$/i , type : "asset/resource" , }, ], }, };

Return Object Properties

Targeted modules of this loader must export a Function that returns an object, or a Promise resolving an object (e.g. async function), containing a code property at a minimum, but can contain any number of additional properties.

code

Type:

type code = string | Buffer;

Default: undefined Required

Code passed along to webpack or the next loader that will replace the module.

sourceMap

Type:

type sourceMap = object;

Default: undefined

A source map passed along to webpack or the next loader.

ast

Type:

type ast = Array <object>;

Default: undefined

An Abstract Syntax Tree that will be passed to the next loader. Useful to speed up the build time if the next loader uses the same AST.

dependencies

Type:

type dependencies = Array < string >;

Default: []

An array of absolute, native paths to file dependencies that should be watched by webpack for changes.

Dependencies can also be added using loaderContext.addDependency(file: string) .

contextDependencies

Type:

type contextDependencies = Array < string >;

Default: []

An array of absolute, native paths to directory dependencies that should be watched by webpack for changes.

Context dependencies can also be added using loaderContext.addContextDependency(directory: string) .

buildDependencies

Type:

type buildDependencies = Array < string >;

Default: []

An array of absolute, native paths to directory dependencies that should be watched by webpack for changes.

Build dependencies can also be added using loaderContext.addBuildDependency(file: string) .

cacheable

Type:

type cacheable = boolean ;

Default: false

If true , specifies that the code can be re-used in watch mode if none of the dependencies have changed.

Examples

Simple

In this example the loader is configured to operator on a file name of years-in-ms.js , execute the code, and store the result in the bundle as the result of the execution. This example passes years as an option , which corresponds to the years parameter in the target module exported function:

years-in-ms.js

module .exports = function yearsInMs ( { years } ) { const value = years * 365 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ; return { cacheable : true , code : "module.exports = " + value, }; };

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : require .resolve( "src/years-in-ms.js" ), use : [ { loader : "val-loader" , options : { years : 10 , }, }, ], }, ], }, };

In the bundle, requiring the module then returns:

import tenYearsMs from "years-in-ms" ; console .log(tenYearsMs);

Modernizr

Example shows how to build modernizr .

entry.js

import modenizr from "./modernizr.js" ;

modernizr.js

const modernizr = require ( "modernizr" ); module .exports = function ( options ) { return new Promise ( function ( resolve ) { modernizr.build(options, function ( output ) { resolve({ cacheable : true , code : `var modernizr; var hadGlobal = 'Modernizr' in window; var oldGlobal = window.Modernizr; ${output} modernizr = window.Modernizr; if (hadGlobal) { window.Modernizr = oldGlobal; } else { delete window.Modernizr; } export default modernizr;` , }); }); }); };

webpack.config.js

const path = require ( "path" ); module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : path.resolve(__dirname, "src" , "modernizr.js" ), use : [ { loader : "val-loader" , options : { minify : false , options : [ "setClasses" ], "feature-detects" : [ "test/css/flexbox" , "test/es6/promises" , "test/serviceworker" , ], }, }, ], }, ], }, };

Figlet

Example shows how to build figlet .

entry.js

import { default as figlet } from "./figlet.js" ; console .log(figlet);

figlet.js

const figlet = require ( "figlet" ); function wrapOutput ( output, config ) { let figletOutput = "" ; if (config.textBefore) { figletOutput += encodeURI ( ` ${config.textBefore}

` ); } output.split( "

" ).forEach( ( line ) => { figletOutput += encodeURI ( ` ${line}

` ); }); if (config.textAfter) { figletOutput += encodeURI ( ` ${config.textAfter}

` ); } return `module.exports = decodeURI(" ${figletOutput} ");` ; } module .exports = function ( options ) { const defaultConfig = { fontOptions : { font : "ANSI Shadow" , horizontalLayout : "default" , kerning : "default" , verticalLayout : "default" , }, text : "FIGLET-LOADER" , textAfter : null , textBefore : null , }; const config = Object .assign({}, defaultConfig, options); return new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { figlet.text(config.text, config.fontOptions, (error, output) => { if (error) { return reject(error); } resolve({ cacheable : true , code : "module.exports = " + wrapOutput(output, config), }); }); }); };

webpack.config.js

const path = require ( "path" ); module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : path.resolve(__dirname, "src" , "figlet.js" ), use : [ { loader : "val-loader" , options : { text : "FIGLET" , }, }, ], }, ], }, };

Contributing

Please take a moment to read our contributing guidelines if you haven't yet done so.

CONTRIBUTING

License

MIT