A webpack loader which executes a given module, and returns the result of the execution at build-time, when the module is required in the bundle. In this way, the loader changes a module from code to a result.
Another way to view
val-loader, is that it allows a user a way to make their
own custom loader logic, without having to write a custom loader.
The target module is called with two arguments:
(options, loaderContext)
options: The loader options (for instance provided in the webpack config. See the example below).
loaderContext: The loader context.
To begin, you'll need to install
val-loader:
npm install val-loader --save-dev
yarn add -D val-loader
pnpm add -D val-loader
Then add the loader to your
webpack config. For example:
target-file.js
module.exports = (options, loaderContext) => {
return { code: "module.exports = 42;" };
};
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /target-file.js$/,
use: [
{
loader: `val-loader`,
},
],
},
],
},
};
src/entry.js
const answer = require("target-file");
And run
webpack via your preferred method.
executableFile
Type:
type executableFile = string;
Default:
undefined
Allows to specify path to the executable file
data.json
{
"years": "10"
}
executable-file.js
module.exports = function yearsInMs(options, loaderContext, content) {
const { years } = JSON.parse(content);
const value = years * 365 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000;
return {
cacheable: true,
code: "module.exports = " + value,
};
};
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(json)$/i,
rules: [
{
loader: "val-loader",
options: {
executableFile: path.resolve(
__dirname,
"fixtures",
"executableFile.js"
),
},
},
],
},
{
test: /\.json$/i,
type: "asset/resource",
},
],
},
};
Targeted modules of this loader must export a
Function that returns an object,
or a
Promise resolving an object (e.g. async function), containing a
code property at a minimum, but can
contain any number of additional properties.
code
Type:
type code = string | Buffer;
Default:
undefined
Required
Code passed along to webpack or the next loader that will replace the module.
sourceMap
Type:
type sourceMap = object;
Default:
undefined
A source map passed along to webpack or the next loader.
ast
Type:
type ast = Array<object>;
Default:
undefined
An Abstract Syntax Tree that will be passed to the next loader. Useful to speed up the build time if the next loader uses the same AST.
dependencies
Type:
type dependencies = Array<string>;
Default:
[]
An array of absolute, native paths to file dependencies that should be watched by webpack for changes.
Dependencies can also be added using
loaderContext.addDependency(file: string).
contextDependencies
Type:
type contextDependencies = Array<string>;
Default:
[]
An array of absolute, native paths to directory dependencies that should be watched by webpack for changes.
Context dependencies can also be added using
loaderContext.addContextDependency(directory: string).
buildDependencies
Type:
type buildDependencies = Array<string>;
Default:
[]
An array of absolute, native paths to directory dependencies that should be watched by webpack for changes.
Build dependencies can also be added using
loaderContext.addBuildDependency(file: string).
cacheable
Type:
type cacheable = boolean;
Default:
false
If
true, specifies that the code can be re-used in watch mode if none of the
dependencies have changed.
In this example the loader is configured to operator on a file name of
years-in-ms.js, execute the code, and store the result in the bundle as the
result of the execution. This example passes
years as an
option, which
corresponds to the
years parameter in the target module exported function:
years-in-ms.js
module.exports = function yearsInMs({ years }) {
const value = years * 365 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000;
// NOTE: this return value will replace the module in the bundle
return {
cacheable: true,
code: "module.exports = " + value,
};
};
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: require.resolve("src/years-in-ms.js"),
use: [
{
loader: "val-loader",
options: {
years: 10,
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
In the bundle, requiring the module then returns:
import tenYearsMs from "years-in-ms";
console.log(tenYearsMs); // 315360000000
Example shows how to build
modernizr.
entry.js
import modenizr from "./modernizr.js";
modernizr.js
const modernizr = require("modernizr");
module.exports = function (options) {
return new Promise(function (resolve) {
// It is impossible to throw an error because modernizr causes the process.exit(1)
modernizr.build(options, function (output) {
resolve({
cacheable: true,
code: `var modernizr; var hadGlobal = 'Modernizr' in window; var oldGlobal = window.Modernizr; ${output} modernizr = window.Modernizr; if (hadGlobal) { window.Modernizr = oldGlobal; } else { delete window.Modernizr; } export default modernizr;`,
});
});
});
};
webpack.config.js
const path = require("path");
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: path.resolve(__dirname, "src", "modernizr.js"),
use: [
{
loader: "val-loader",
options: {
minify: false,
options: ["setClasses"],
"feature-detects": [
"test/css/flexbox",
"test/es6/promises",
"test/serviceworker",
],
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
Example shows how to build
figlet.
entry.js
import { default as figlet } from "./figlet.js";
console.log(figlet);
figlet.js
const figlet = require("figlet");
function wrapOutput(output, config) {
let figletOutput = "";
if (config.textBefore) {
figletOutput += encodeURI(`${config.textBefore}\n`);
}
output.split("\n").forEach((line) => {
figletOutput += encodeURI(`${line}\n`);
});
if (config.textAfter) {
figletOutput += encodeURI(`${config.textAfter}\n`);
}
return `module.exports = decodeURI("${figletOutput}");`;
}
module.exports = function (options) {
const defaultConfig = {
fontOptions: {
font: "ANSI Shadow",
horizontalLayout: "default",
kerning: "default",
verticalLayout: "default",
},
text: "FIGLET-LOADER",
textAfter: null,
textBefore: null,
};
const config = Object.assign({}, defaultConfig, options);
return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
figlet.text(config.text, config.fontOptions, (error, output) => {
if (error) {
return reject(error);
}
resolve({
cacheable: true,
code: "module.exports = " + wrapOutput(output, config),
});
});
});
};
webpack.config.js
const path = require("path");
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: path.resolve(__dirname, "src", "figlet.js"),
use: [
{
loader: "val-loader",
options: {
text: "FIGLET",
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
