openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vag

vaguejs

by Gianluca Guarini
0.0.6 (see all)

Vague.js is an experimental script that allows you to blur any kind of html element thanks to the SVG filters

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

38

GitHub Stars

601

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vague.js

Vague.js: A jQuery plugin for blurring HTML elements via SVG filters.

Browser Support

Demonstration

Check the demos here on GitHub Pages and on Codepen.

Requisites

jQuery JavaScript Library

Installation

bower install vague.js --save

Usage


var vague = $('#yourelement').Vague({
    intensity:      3,      // Blur Intensity
    forceSVGUrl:    false,   // Force absolute path to the SVG filter,
    // default animation options
    animationOptions: {
      duration: 1000,
      easing: 'linear' // here you can use also custom jQuery easing functions
    }
});

vague.blur();

API (Public methods)

  • blur : Apply the SVG filter to the element selected.
  • unblur : Hide the SVG filter from the element selected.
  • animate( newBlurIntensity, animationOptions ) : Animate the blur intensity to any new value.

vague.animate(
  20,
  // here you can use the normal jQuery animation options
  {
    duration:500,
    easing: 'linear'
  }
).done(function(){
    console.log('Animation finished!');
});
  • destroy : remove the blur effect and the SVG filter from the DOM.

Issues

  • The animate method is part of the plugin but it's not recommended, it can be really slow due to the many GPU resources needed to render the blur effect on the pages
  • It is not supported in the Opera browser as SVG filters over elements are not supported
  • Not supported in IE10/IE11 ( because IE still sucks )

Changelog

v0.0.6

  • merged: patch 16 - 17

v0.0.5

  • plugin code refactoring and micro optimizations
  • added: animate method

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial