Vague.js: A jQuery plugin for blurring HTML elements via SVG filters.

Browser Support

Demonstration

Check the demos here on GitHub Pages and on Codepen.

Requisites

jQuery JavaScript Library

Installation

bower install vague.js --save

Usage

var vague = $( '#yourelement' ).Vague({ intensity : 3 , forceSVGUrl : false , animationOptions : { duration : 1000 , easing : 'linear' } }); vague.blur();

API (Public methods)

blur : Apply the SVG filter to the element selected.

: Apply the SVG filter to the element selected. unblur : Hide the SVG filter from the element selected.

: Hide the SVG filter from the element selected. animate( newBlurIntensity, animationOptions ) : Animate the blur intensity to any new value.

vague.animate( 20 , { duration : 500 , easing : 'linear' } ).done( function ( ) { console .log( 'Animation finished!' ); });

destroy : remove the blur effect and the SVG filter from the DOM.

The animate method is part of the plugin but it's not recommended, it can be really slow due to the many GPU resources needed to render the blur effect on the pages

method is part of the plugin but it's not recommended, it can be really slow due to the many GPU resources needed to render the blur effect on the pages It is not supported in the Opera browser as SVG filters over elements are not supported

Not supported in IE10/IE11 ( because IE still sucks )

Changelog

