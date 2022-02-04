⚠️ Starting from Vaadin 20, the source code and issues for this component are migrated to the
vaadin/web-componentsmonorepository. This repository contains the source code and releases of
<vaadin-grid>for the Vaadin versions 10 to 19.
<vaadin-grid> is a free, high quality data grid / data table Web Component, part of the Vaadin components.
Live Demo ↗ | API documentation ↗
<vaadin-grid theme="row-dividers" column-reordering-allowed multi-sort>
<vaadin-grid-selection-column auto-select frozen></vaadin-grid-selection-column>
<vaadin-grid-sort-column width="9em" path="firstName"></vaadin-grid-sort-column>
<vaadin-grid-sort-column width="9em" path="lastName"></vaadin-grid-sort-column>
<vaadin-grid-column id="addresscolumn" width="15em" flex-grow="2" header="Address"></vaadin-grid-column>
</vaadin-grid>
<script>
// Customize the "Address" column's renderer
document.querySelector('#addresscolumn').renderer = (root, grid, model) => {
root.textContent = `${model.item.address.street}, ${model.item.address.city}`;
};
// Populate the grid with data
const grid = document.querySelector('vaadin-grid');
fetch('https://demo.vaadin.com/demo-data/1.0/people?count=200')
.then(res => res.json())
.then(json => grid.items = json.result);
</script>
The Vaadin components are distributed as Bower and npm packages. Please note that the version range is the same, as the API has not changed. You should not mix Bower and npm versions in the same application, though.
Unlike the official Polymer Elements, the converted Polymer 3 compatible Vaadin components are only published on npm, not pushed to GitHub repositories.
Install
vaadin-grid:
bower i vaadin/vaadin-grid --save
Once installed, import it in your application:
<link rel="import" href="bower_components/vaadin-grid/vaadin-grid.html">
Install
vaadin-grid:
npm i @vaadin/vaadin-grid --save
Once installed, import it in your application:
import '@vaadin/vaadin-grid/vaadin-grid.js';
Vaadin components use the Lumo theme by default.
To use the Material theme, import the correspondent file from the
theme/material folder.
The component with the Lumo theme:
theme/lumo/vaadin-grid.html
The component with the Material theme:
theme/material/vaadin-grid.html
Alias for
theme/lumo/vaadin-grid.html:
vaadin-grid.html
Fork the
vaadin-grid repository and clone it locally.
When in the
vaadin-grid directory, run
npm install and then
bower install to install dependencies.
Run
npm start, browser will automatically open the component API documentation.
You can also open demo or in-browser tests by adding demo or test to the URL, for example:
vaadin-grid directory, run
polymer test
We are using ESLint for linting JavaScript code. You can check if your code is following our standards by running
npm run lint, which will automatically lint all
.js files as well as JavaScript snippets inside
.html files.
To contribute to the component, please read the guideline first.
Apache License 2.0
