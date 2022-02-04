openbase logo
vaadin-grid is a free, high quality data grid / data table Web Component. Part of the Vaadin components.

Readme

<vaadin-grid>

⚠️ Starting from Vaadin 20, the source code and issues for this component are migrated to the vaadin/web-components monorepository. This repository contains the source code and releases of <vaadin-grid> for the Vaadin versions 10 to 19.

<vaadin-grid> is a free, high quality data grid / data table Web Component, part of the Vaadin components.

Live Demo ↗ | API documentation ↗

npm version Published on webcomponents.org Published on Vaadin Directory Discord

  <vaadin-grid theme="row-dividers" column-reordering-allowed multi-sort>
    <vaadin-grid-selection-column auto-select frozen></vaadin-grid-selection-column>
    <vaadin-grid-sort-column width="9em" path="firstName"></vaadin-grid-sort-column>
    <vaadin-grid-sort-column width="9em" path="lastName"></vaadin-grid-sort-column>
    <vaadin-grid-column id="addresscolumn" width="15em" flex-grow="2" header="Address"></vaadin-grid-column>
  </vaadin-grid>

  <script>
    // Customize the "Address" column's renderer
    document.querySelector('#addresscolumn').renderer = (root, grid, model) => {
      root.textContent = `${model.item.address.street}, ${model.item.address.city}`;
    };

    // Populate the grid with data
    const grid = document.querySelector('vaadin-grid');
    fetch('https://demo.vaadin.com/demo-data/1.0/people?count=200')
      .then(res => res.json())
      .then(json => grid.items = json.result);
  </script>

Screenshot of vaadin-grid, using the default Lumo theme

Installation

The Vaadin components are distributed as Bower and npm packages. Please note that the version range is the same, as the API has not changed. You should not mix Bower and npm versions in the same application, though.

Unlike the official Polymer Elements, the converted Polymer 3 compatible Vaadin components are only published on npm, not pushed to GitHub repositories.

Polymer 2 and HTML Imports Compatible Version

Install vaadin-grid:

bower i vaadin/vaadin-grid --save

Once installed, import it in your application:

<link rel="import" href="bower_components/vaadin-grid/vaadin-grid.html">

Polymer 3 and ES Modules Compatible Version

Install vaadin-grid:

npm i @vaadin/vaadin-grid --save

Once installed, import it in your application:

import '@vaadin/vaadin-grid/vaadin-grid.js';

Getting started

Vaadin components use the Lumo theme by default.

To use the Material theme, import the correspondent file from the theme/material folder.

Entry points

  • The component with the Lumo theme:

    theme/lumo/vaadin-grid.html

  • The component with the Material theme:

    theme/material/vaadin-grid.html

  • Alias for theme/lumo/vaadin-grid.html:

    vaadin-grid.html

Running demos and tests in a browser

  1. Fork the vaadin-grid repository and clone it locally.

  2. Make sure you have npm and Bower installed.

  3. When in the vaadin-grid directory, run npm install and then bower install to install dependencies.

  4. Run npm start, browser will automatically open the component API documentation.

  5. You can also open demo or in-browser tests by adding demo or test to the URL, for example:

Running tests from the command line

  1. When in the vaadin-grid directory, run polymer test

Following the coding style

We are using ESLint for linting JavaScript code. You can check if your code is following our standards by running npm run lint, which will automatically lint all .js files as well as JavaScript snippets inside .html files.

Big Thanks

Cross-browser Testing Platform and Open Source <3 Provided by Sauce Labs.

Contributing

To contribute to the component, please read the guideline first.

License

Apache License 2.0

Vaadin collects development time usage statistics to improve this product. For details and to opt-out, see https://github.com/vaadin/vaadin-usage-statistics.

