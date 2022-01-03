v8pp

Header-only library to expose C++ classes and functions into V8 to use them in JavaScript code. v8pp requires a compiler with C++17 support. The library has been tested on:

Microsoft Visual C++ 2019 (Windows 10)

GCC 5.4.0 (Ubuntu 16.04)

Clang 5.0.0 (Ubuntu 16.04)

Building and testing

The library has a set of tests that can be configured, built, and run with CMake:

~/v8pp$ mkdir out; cd out ~/v8pp/out$ cmake -DCMAKE_BUILD_TYPE=Release -DBUILD_TESTING=ON .. ~/v8pp/out$ make ~/v8pp/out$ ctest -V

The full list of project options can be listed with cmake command:

~/v8pp/out$ cmake -LH ..

Some of them could be:

// Build documentation BUILD_DOCUMENTATION:BOOL=OFF // Build shared library BUILD_SHARED_LIBS:BOOL=ON // Build and run tests BUILD_TESTING:BOOL=OFF // Header-only library V8PP_HEADER_ONLY:BOOL=0 // v8::Isolate data slot number, used in v8pp for shared data V8PP_ISOLATE_DATA_SLOT:STRING=0 // v8pp plugin initialization procedure name V8PP_PLUGIN_INIT_PROC_NAME:STRING=v8pp_module_init // v8pp plugin filename suffix V8PP_PLUGIN_SUFFIX:STRING=.dylib // Use new V8 ABI with V8_COMPRESS_POINTERS and V8_31BIT_SMIS_ON_64BIT_ARCH V8_COMPRESS_POINTERS:BOOL=ON

Binding example

v8pp supports V8 versions after 6.3 with v8::Isolate usage in API. There are 2 targets for binding:

v8pp::module , a wrapper class around v8::ObjectTemplate

, a wrapper class around v8pp::class_ , a template class wrapper around v8::FunctionTemplate

Both of them require a pointer to v8::Isolate instance. They allows to bind from C++ code such items as variables, functions, constants with a function set(name, item) :

v8::Isolate* isolate; int var; int get_var () { return var + 1 ; } void set_var ( int x) { var = x + 1 ; } struct X { X( int v, bool u) : var(v) {} int var; int get () const { return var; } void set ( int x) { var = x; } }; v8pp:: module mylib (isolate) ; mylib .const_( "PI" , 3.1415 ) .var( "var" , var) .function( "fun" , &get_var) .property( "prop" , get_var, set_var); v8pp::class_<X> X_class(isolate); X_class .ctor< int , bool >() .var( "var" , &X::var) .function( "fun" , &X:: set ) .property( "prop" ,&X:: get ); mylib.class_( "X" , X_class); isolate->GetCurrentContext()->Global()->Set( v8:: String ::NewFromUtf8(isolate, "mylib" ), mylib.new_instance());

After that bindings will be available in JavaScript:

mylib.var = mylib.PI + mylib.fun(); var x = new mylib.X( 1 , true ); mylib.prop = x.prop + x.fun();

Node.js and io.js addons

The library is suitable to make Node.js and io.js addons. See addons document.

void RegisterModule (v8::Local<v8::Object> exports) { v8pp:: module addon (v8::Isolate::GetCurrent()) ; addon .function( "fun" , &function) .class_( "cls" , my_class) ; exports->SetPrototype(addon.new_instance()); }

v8pp also provides

v8pp - a static library to add several global functions (load/require to the v8 JavaScript context. require() is a system for loading plugins from shared libraries.

- a static library to add several global functions (load/require to the v8 JavaScript context. is a system for loading plugins from shared libraries. test - A binary for running JavaScript files in a context which has v8pp module loading functions provided.

v8pp module example

namespace console { void log (v8::FunctionCallbackInfo<v8::Value> const & args) { v8:: HandleScope handle_scope (args.GetIsolate()) ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < args.Length(); ++i) { if (i > 0 ) std :: cout << ' ' ; v8:: String :: Utf8Value str (args[i]) ; std :: cout << *str; } std :: cout << std :: endl ; } v8::Local<v8::Value> init(v8::Isolate* isolate) { v8pp:: module m (isolate) ; m.function( "log" , & log ); return m.new_instance(); } }

Turning a v8pp module into a v8pp plugin

V8PP_PLUGIN_INIT(v8::Isolate* isolate) { return console::init(isolate); }

v8pp class binding example

namespace file { bool rename ( char const * src, char const * dest) { return std ::rename(src, dest) == 0 ; } class file_base { public : bool is_open () const { return stream_.is_open(); } bool good () const { return stream_.good(); } bool eof () const { return stream_.eof(); } void close () { stream_. close (); } protected : std ::fstream stream_; }; class file_writer : public file_base { public : explicit file_writer (v8::FunctionCallbackInfo<v8::Value> const & args) { if (args.Length() == 1 ) { v8:: String :: Utf8Value str (args[ 0 ]) ; open (*str); } } bool open ( char const * path) { stream_. open (path, std ::ios_base::out); return stream_.good(); } void print (v8::FunctionCallbackInfo<v8::Value> const & args) { v8:: HandleScope scope (args.GetIsolate()) ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < args.Length(); ++i) { if (i > 0 ) stream_ << ' ' ; v8:: String :: Utf8Value str (args[i]) ; stream_ << *str; } } void println (v8::FunctionCallbackInfo<v8::Value> const & args) { print (args); stream_ << std :: endl ; } }; class file_reader : public file_base { public : explicit file_reader ( char const * path) { open (path); } bool open ( const char * path) { stream_. open (path, std ::ios_base::in); return stream_.good(); } v8::Local<v8::Value> getline(v8::Isolate* isolate) { if ( stream_.good() && ! stream_.eof()) { std :: string line ; std ::getline(stream_, line ); return v8pp::to_v8(isolate, line ); } else { return v8::Undefined(isolate); } } }; v8::Local<v8::Value> init(v8::Isolate* isolate) { v8:: EscapableHandleScope scope (isolate) ; v8pp::class_<file_base> file_base_class(isolate); file_base_class .function( "close" , &file_base:: close ) .function( "good" , &file_base::good) .function( "is_open" , &file_base::is_open) .function( "eof" , &file_base::eof) ; v8pp::class_<file_writer> file_writer_class(isolate); file_writer_class .ctor<v8::FunctionCallbackInfo<v8::Value> const &>() .inherit<file_base>() .function( "open" , &file_writer:: open ) .function( "print" , &file_writer:: print ) .function( "println" , &file_writer:: println ) ; v8pp::class_<file_reader> file_reader_class(isolate); file_reader_class .ctor< char const *>() .inherit<file_base>() .function( "open" , &file_reader:: open ) .function( "getln" , &file_reader::getline) ; v8pp:: module m (isolate) ; m.function( "rename" , &rename) .class_( "writer" , file_writer_class) .class_( "reader" , file_reader_class) ; return scope.Escape(m.new_instance()); } } V8PP_PLUGIN_INIT(v8::Isolate* isolate) { return file::init(isolate); }

Creating a v8 context capable of using require() function

v8pp::context context; context.set_lib_path( "path/to/plugins/lib" ); v8:: HandleScope scope (context.isolate()) ; context.run_file( "some_file.js" );

Using require() from JavaScript

var file = require ( 'file' ), console = require ( 'console' ) var writer = new file.writer( "file" ) if (writer.is_open()) { writer.println( "some text" ) writer.close() if (! file.rename( "file" , "newfile" )) console .log( "could not rename file" ) } else console .log( "could not open `file'" ) console .log( "exit" )

Create a handle to an externally referenced C++ class.

typedef v8pp::class_<my_class> my_class_wrapper; v8::Local<v8::Value> val = my_class_wrapper::reference_external(isolate, &my_class::instance());

Import externally created C++ class into v8pp.

typedef v8pp::class_<my_class> my_class_wrapper; v8::Local<v8::Value> val = my_class_wrapper::import_external(isolate, new my_class);

Compile-time configuration

The library uses several preprocessor macros, defined in v8pp/config.hpp file:

V8PP_ISOLATE_DATA_SLOT - A v8::Isolate data slot number, used to store v8pp internal data

- A v8::Isolate data slot number, used to store v8pp internal data V8PP_PLUGIN_INIT_PROC_NAME - Plugin initialization procedure name that should be exported from a v8pp plugin.

- Plugin initialization procedure name that should be exported from a v8pp plugin. V8PP_PLUGIN_SUFFIX - Plugin filename suffix that would be added if the plugin name used in require() doesn't end with it.

- Plugin filename suffix that would be added if the plugin name used in doesn't end with it. V8PP_HEADER_ONLY - Use header-only implemenation, enabled by default.

v8pp alternatives