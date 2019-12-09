This layer offers a way to write at least simple Node.js addons in C without all the horrible C++ goop you'd otherwise be expected to use. That goop still exists, but you don't have to write it. More importantly, you can write your module in a sane programming environment, avoiding the confusing and error-prone C++ semantics.
Unlike most Node.js modules, v8+ does nothing by itself. It is intended to be used as a build-time dependency of your native addon, providing you with an alternate programming environment.
For full docs, read the source code.
v8+ works with, and has been tested to some extent with, Node.js 0.6.18, 0.8.1, 0.8.26, 0.10.24, and 0.11.10. It most likely works with other micro versions in the 0.6 and 0.8 series as well; if you are using 0.10, you will need 0.10.24 or later so that you have headers to build against. Note that this does not mean you can necessarily expect an addon built against a particular minor release of Node.js to work with any other minor release of Node.js.
Node 0.11.10 and later are also supported, and contain a new module API that v8plus can leverage to provide an entirely new model for building and using C modules.
The v8+ source code is compiled into your module directly along with your code. There is no separate v8+ library or node module, so the v8+ source, tools, and makefiles are required to be present at the time your module is built. They are not required at runtime.
Normally, your addon module will depend on the v8plus package and install it
using npm. The v8+ makefiles are set up to accommodate the installation of
v8+ anywhere
node(1) would be able to find it using
require() if it were
a normal JavaScript module, so simply including it as a dependency in your
package.json will work correctly. In addition, you will need to create a
(normally trivial) makefile for your module that includes the makefiles
distributed as part of v8+. Once you have done so, it is sufficient to run
gmake to generate the native loadable module used by Node.js.
The overall outline for creating a v8+ module looks something like this:
Write the C code that does whatever your module does. Be sure to #include "v8plus_glue.h". Do not include any other v8+ headers.
Create an appropriate
package.json file. See below for details.
Create a skeleton makefile. See below for details.
You should not (and need not) modify either of the delivered makefiles; override the definitions in Makefile.v8plus.defs in your makefile as appropriate.
There are two essential properties your
package.json must contain in order
to use v8+ with npm:
A dependency on
v8plus.
An appropriate script entry for building your module. It is strongly recommended that you use something like the following:
"postinstall": "gmake $(eval echo ${MAKE_OVERRIDES})"
This will allow someone building your module to set make variables by adding
them to the
MAKE_OVERRIDES environment variable; e.g.,
$ MAKE_OVERRIDES="CTFCONVERT=/bin/true CTFMERGE=/bin/true" npm install
The makefiles shipped with v8+ do the great majority of the heavy lifting for you. A minimally functional makefile for your addon must contain four things:
Variable definitions for
V8PLUS and
PREFIX_NODE. Alternately, you
may choose to provide these on the command line or via the environment.
It is recommended that these assignments be made exactly as follows,
which will cause the addon to be built against the
node that is found
first in your path:
PREFIX_NODE := $(shell dirname `bash -c 'hash node; hash -t node'`)/..
V8PLUS := $(shell $(PREFIX_NODE)/bin/node -e 'require("v8plus");')
Note that the mechanism for finding
node will not work correctly if
yours is a symlink. This invocation of node(1) uses a v8+ mechanism to
locate v8+ sources anywhere that node(1) can find them and should not be
modified unless you want to test an alternate v8+.
The exact line:
include $(V8PLUS)/Makefile.v8plus.defs
Variable assignments specific to your module. In particular, you must
define
SRCS and
MODULE Note that
ERRNO_JSON is no longer required
nor used in v8plus 0.3 and later. Additional customisation is optional.
The exact line:
include $(V8PLUS)/Makefile.v8plus.targ
Additional arbitrary customisation is possible using standard makefile
syntax; most things that are useful to change already have variables defined
in
Makefile.v8plus.defs whose values you may append to or override. For
example, you may cause additional system libraries to be linked in by
appending
-lname to the
LIBS variable. By default, the makefiles assume
that your sources are located in the
src subdirectory of your module, and
that you want the sole output of the build process to be called
$(MODULE).node and located in the
lib subdirectory. This can be changed
by overriding the
MODULE_DIR variable.
A simple example makefile may be found in the
examples/ subdirectory, and
additional examples may be found in existing consumers; see Consumers below.
The GNU people also provide a good manual for make if you get really stuck;
see http://www.gnu.org/software/make/manual/make.html. In general,
writing the necessary makefile fragment is expected to be as easy as or
easier than the equivalent task using
node-waf or
node-gyp, so if you're
finding it unexpectedly difficult or complicated there's probably an easier
way.
The makefiles follow GNU make syntax; other makes may not work but patches that correct this are generally welcome (in particular, Sun make and GNU make have different and incompatible ways to set a variable from the output of a shell command, and there is no way I know to accommodate both).
By default, the resulting object is linked with the
-zdefs option, which
will cause the build to fail if any unresolved symbols remain. In order to
accommodate this, a mapfile specifying the available global symbols in your
node binary is automatically generated as part of the build process. This
makes it much easier to debug missing libraries; otherwise, a module with
unresolved symbols will fail to load at runtime with no useful explanation.
Mapfile generation probably works only on illumos-derived systems. Patches
that add support for other linkers are welcome.
Your module will have all symbols (other than
init, which is used directly
by Node.js) reduced to local visibility, which is strongly recommended. If
for some reason you want your module's symbols to be visible to Node.js or
to other modules, you will have to modify the script that generates the
mapfile. See the
$(MAPFILE) target in
Makefile.v8plus.targ.
Your module is an object factory that instantiates and returns native objects, to which a fixed set of methods is attached as properties. The constructor, destructor, and methods all correspond 1-1 with C functions. In addition, you may create additional class methods associated with the native module itself, each of which will also have a 1-1 relationship to a set of C functions.
This functionality is generally sufficient to interface with the system in useful ways, but it is by no means exhaustive. Architectural limitations are noted throughout the documentation.
Subsequent sections describe the API in greater detail, along with most of
the C functions that v8+ provides. Some utility functions may not be listed
here; see
v8plus_glue.h for additional commentary and functions that are
available to you.
The interface between your module and v8+ consists of a handful of objects with fixed types and names. These are:
const v8plus_c_ctor_f v8plus_ctor = my_ctor;
const v8plus_c_dtor_f v8plus_dtor = my_dtor;
const char *v8plus_js_factory_name = "_new";
const char *v8plus_js_class_name = "MyObjectBinding";
const v8plus_method_descr_t v8plus_methods[] = {
{
md_name: "_my_method",
md_c_func: my_method
},
...
};
const uint_t v8plus_method_count =
sizeof (v8plus_methods) / sizeof (v8plus_methods[0]);
const v8plus_static_descr_t v8plus_static_methods[] = {
{
sd_name: "_my_function",
sd_c_func: my_function
},
...
};
const uint_t v8plus_static_method_count =
sizeof (v8plus_static_methods) / sizeof (v8plus_static_methods[0]);
All of these must be present even if they have zero length or are NULL. The prototypes and semantics of each function type are as follows:
The constructor is responsible for creating the C object corresponding to
the native JavaScript object being created. It is not a true constructor in
that you are actually an object factory; the C++ function associated with
the JavaScript constructor is called for you. Your encoded arguments are in
ap. Allocate and populate a C object, stuff it into
*opp, and return
v8plus_void(). If you need to throw an exception you can do so by
calling
v8plus_throw_exception() or any of its wrappers. As of v8plus
0.3, you may no longer return an nvlist with an
err member to throw an
exception, and the
_v8plus_errno global variable is no longer available.
Free the C object
op and anything else associated with it. Your object is
going away. This function may be empty if the constructor did not allocate
any memory (i.e.,
op is not a pointer to dynamically allocated memory).
When the JavaScript method is called in the context of your object, the
corresponding C function is invoked.
op is the C object associated with
the JavaScript object, and
ap is the encoded list of arguments to the
function. Return an encoded object with a
res member, or use one of the
error/exception patterns.
In addition to methods on the native objects returned by your constructor,
you can also provide a set of functions on the native binding object itself.
This may be useful for providing bindings to libraries for which no object
representation makes sense, or that have functions that operate outside the
context of any particular object. Your arguments are once again encoded in
ap, and your return values are an object containing
res or an error.
When JavaScript objects cross the boundary from C++ to C, they are converted from v8 C++ objects into C nvlists. This means that they are effectively passed by value, unlike in JavaScript or in native addons written in C++. The arguments to the JavaScript function are treated as an array and marshalled into a single nvlist whose properties are named "0", "1", and so on. Each such property is encoded as follows:
nvlist_lookup_jsfunc() and
v8plus_args() with the V8PLUS_TYPE_JSFUNC
token. This type is restricted; see below.
Because JavaScript arrays may be sparse, we cannot use the libnvpair array types. Consider them reserved for internal use. JavaScript Arrays are represented as they really are in JavaScript: objects with properties whose names happen to be integers.
Other data types cannot be represented and will result in a TypeError being thrown. If your object has methods that need other argument types, you cannot use v8+.
Side effects within the VM, including modification of the arguments, are not supported. If you need them, you cannot use v8+.
While the standard libnvpair functions may be used to inspect the arguments
to a method or function, v8+ also provides the
v8plus_args() and
v8plus_typeof() convenience functions, which simplify checking the types
and obtaining the values of arguments.
This function checks
lp for the exact sequence of arguments specified by
the list of types provided in the parameter list. If
V8PLUS_ARG_F_NOEXTRA
is set in
flags, the list of arguments must match exactly, with no
additional arguments. The parameter list must be terminated by
V8PLUS_TYPE_NONE.
Following
flags is a list of argument data types and, for most data types,
pointers to locations at which the native C value of that argument should be
stored. The following JavaScript argument data types are supported; for
each, the parameter immediately following the data type parameter must be of
the indicated C type. This parameter may be
NULL, in which case the value
will not be stored anywhere.
In most cases, the behaviour is straightforward: the value pointer parameter provides a location into which the C value of the specified argument should be stored. If the entire argument list matches the template, each argument's C value is stored in its respective location. If not, no values are stored, in the return value locations, an exception is set pending, and -1 is returned.
Three data types warrant further explanation: an argument of type
V8PLUS_TYPE_INVALID is any argument that may or may not match one of the
acceptable types. Its nvpair data type tag is stored and the argument
treated as matching. The value is ignored.
V8PLUS_TYPE_STRNUMBER64 is
used with strings that should be interpreted as 64-bit unsigned integers.
If the argument is not a string, or is not parseable as a 64-bit unsigned
integer, the argument will be treated as a mismatch. Finally,
V8PLUS_TYPE_INL_OBJECT is not supported with
v8plus_args(); JavaScript
objects in the argument list must be individually inspected as nvlists.
A simple example:
double_t d;
boolean_t b;
char *s;
v8plus_jsfunc_t f;
/*
* This function requires exactly four arguments: a number, a
* boolean, a string, and a callback function. It is not acceptable
* to pass superfluous arguments to it.
*/
if (v8plus_args(ap, V8PLUS_ARG_F_NOEXTRA,
V8PLUS_TYPE_NUMBER, &d,
V8PLUS_TYPE_BOOLEAN, &b,
V8PLUS_TYPE_STRING, &s,
V8PLUS_TYPE_JSFUNC, &f,
V8PLUS_TYPE_NONE) != 0)
return (NULL);
This function simply returns the v8+ data type corresponding to the
name/value pair
pp. If the value's type does not match the v8+ encoding
rules,
V8PLUS_TYPE_INVALID is returned. This function cannot fail and
does not set pending any exceptions.
Similarly, when returning data across the boundary from C to C++, a pointer to an nvlist must be returned. This object will be decoded in the same manner as described above and returned to the JavaScript caller of your method. Note that booleans, strings, and numbers will be encoded as their primitive types, not objects. If you need to return something containing these object types, you cannot use v8+. Other data types cannot be represented. If you need to return them, you cannot use v8+.
The nvlist being returned must have a single member named: "res", an nvpair containing the result of the call to be returned. The use of "err" to decorate an exception is no longer supported as of v8plus 0.3. You may return a value of any decodable type.
For convenience, you may return v8plus_void() instead of an nvlist, which indicates successful execution of a function that returns nothing.
In addition, the
v8plus_obj() routine is available for instantiating
JavaScript objects to return.
This function clears any pending exception and returns NULL. This is used to indicate to internal v8+ code that the method or function should not return a value.
This function creates and populates an nvlist conforming to the encoding
rules of v8+ for returning a value or creating an exception. It can be used
to create anything from a single encoded value to arbitrarily nested
objects. It is essentially the inverse of
v8plus_args() above, with a few
differences:
V8PLUS_TYPE_INL_OBJECT, followed by type, name, value triples,
terminated with
V8PLUS_TYPE_NONE.
This function can fail due to out-of-memory conditions, invalid or unsupported data types, or, most commonly, programmer error in casting the arguments to the correct type. It is extremely important that data values, particularly integers, be cast to the appropriate type (double) when passed into this function!
Following is a list of types and the C data types corresponding to their values:
A simple example, in which we return a JavaScript object with two members,
one number and one embedded object with a 64-bit integer property. Note
that if this function fails, we will return
NULL with an exception
pending.
int x;
const char *s;
...
return (v8plus_obj(
V8PLUS_TYPE_INL_OBJECT, "res",
V8PLUS_TYPE_NUMBER, "value", (double)x,
V8PLUS_TYPE_INL_OBJECT, "detail",
V8PLUS_TYPE_STRNUMBER64, "value64", s,
V8PLUS_TYPE_NONE,
V8PLUS_TYPE_NONE,
V8PLUS_TYPE_NONE));
The JSON representation of this object would be:
{
"res": {
"value": <x>,
"detail": {
"value64": "<s>"
}
}
}
You can also add or replace the values of properties in an existing nvlist,
whether created using
nvlist_alloc() directly or via
v8plus_obj(). The
effect is very similar to
nvlist_merge(), where the second list is created
on the fly from your argument list. The interpretation of the argument list
is the same as for
v8plus_obj(), and the two functions are implemented
using the same logic.
Prior to v8plus 0.3.0, the v8plus_errno_t enumerated type was controlled by
a consumer-supplied JSON file, allowing the consumer to specify the set of
error values. In v8plus 0.3.0 and newer, this type is fixed and contains
only a small set of basic errors that can be used with the
v8plus_error()
routine for compatibility with previous versions. In v8plus 0.3.0 and
later, consumers should explicitly throw exceptions instead.
In v8plus 0.3.0 and later, the
_v8plus_errno global no longer exists. If
your code examined this variable, there are two alternatives:
v8plus_pending_exception() will provide an nvlist-encoded representation
of the pending exception object.
A survey of consumers indicated that custom error codes,
_v8plus_errno,
and nontrivial uses of
_v8plus_error() did not exist in consumers;
therefore this functionality has been removed.
All exceptions are generated and made pending by
v8plus_throw_exception()
or its wrappers, identified below. Only one exception may be pending at one
time, and a call to
v8plus_throw_exception() or its wrappers with an
exception already pending has no effect. Functions are provided for
clearing any pending exceptions, testing for the existence of a pending
exception, and obtaining (to inspect or modify) the current pending
exception; see API details below.
A pending exception will be ignored and will not be thrown if any of the following occurs prior to your C function (method, static method, or constructor) returning:
v8plus_clear_exception() is invoked, or
v8plus_void(), or
It is programmer error for a constructor to set its object pointer to NULL (or to not set it at all) and return without an exception pending.
Because a common source of exceptions is out-of-memory conditions, the space used by exceptions is obtained statically and is limited in size. This allows for exceptions to be thrown into V8 reliably, with enough information to debug the original failure even if that failure was, or was caused by, an out of memory condition. V8 may or may not provide a similar mechanism for ensuring that the C++ representation of exceptions is reliable.
Exceptions may be raised in any context; however, raising an exception in a context other than the V8 event thread will not by itself cause any JavaScript exception to be thrown; it is the consumer's responsibility to provide for an exception to be set pending in the event thread if it is to be made visible from JavaScript. Functions used to inspect or alter the state of the pending exception, if any, also work in any context.
This function generates and makes pending a default exception based on the
value of
e and a message based on the formatted string
fmt using the
argument list that follows. The format string and arguments are interpreted
as by
vsnprintf(3c). NULL is returned, suitable for returning directly
from a C function that provides a method if no exception decoration is
required.
If
fmt is NULL, a generic default message is used.
This function is a wrapper for
v8plus_throw_exception().
This function generates and makes pending an exception based on the system
error code
err and sets the error message to a non-localised explanation
of the problem. The string
propname, if non-NULL, is indicated in the
message as the name of the nvlist property being manipulated when the error
occurred. NULL is returned.
This function is a wrapper for
v8plus_throw_exception().
Analogous to
v8plus_error(), this function instead generates and sets
pending an exception derived from the system error code
err. Not all
error codes can be mapped; those that are not known are mapped onto an
unknown error string. The generated exception will contain additional
properties similar to those provided by node.js's
ErrnoException()
routine. See also
v8plus_throw_errno_exception().
This function is a wrapper for
v8plus_throw_exception().
Generate and set pending an exception whose JavaScript type is
type, with
message
msg (or the empty string, if
msg is NULL), and optionally
additional properties as specified by a series type, name, value triples.
These triples have the same syntax as the arguments to
v8plus_obj() and
are likewise terminated by V8PLUS_TYPE_NONE.
The generated JavaScript exception will be thrown upon return from the
current constructor or method, unless
v8plus_clear_exception() is invoked
first, or
v8plus_void() is returned. The exception may be obtained via
v8plus_pending_exception() and its presence or absence tested via
v8plus_exception_pending().
Generate and set pending an exception with type
Error and message
msg
(if
msg is NULL, the message will be automatically generated from your
system's
strerror() value for this error number). The exception will
further be decorated with properties indicating the relevant system call and
path, if the
syscall and
path arguments, respectively, are non-NULL, and
any additional properties specified as in
v8plus_throw_exception().
This function is a wrapper for
v8plus_throw_exception().
This function returns B_TRUE if and only if an exception is pending.
This function returns a pointer to the nvlist-encoded pending exception, if any exists; NULL, otherwise. This object may be inspected and properties added to or removed from it.
Clear the pending exception, if any.
Immediately throw the pending exception. This is appropriate only in
the context of an asynchronous callback, in which there is no return
value; in all other cases, return the exception as the
err member of
the function's return value. Note that this is slightly different from
node::FatalException() in that it is still possible for a JavaScript
caller to catch and handle it. If it is absolutely essential that the
process terminate immediately, use
v8plus_panic() instead.
The main purpose of this facility is to allow re-throwing an exception generated by a JavaScript callback invoked from an asynchronous completion routine. The completion routine has no way to return a value, so this is the only way to propagate the exception out of the native completion routine.
This function may be called only on the main event loop thread.
This function indicates a fatal runtime error. The format string
fmt and
subsequent arguments are interpreted as by
vsnprintf(3c) and written to
standard error, which is then flushed.
abort(3c) or similar is then
invoked to terminate the Node.js process in which the addon is running. Use
of this function should be limited to those circumstances in which an
internal inconsistency has been detected that renders further progress
hazardous to user data or impossible.
There are two main types of asynchrony supported by v8+. The first is the
deferred work model (using
uv_queue_work() or the deprecated
eio_custom() mechanisms) frequently written about and demonstrated by
various practitioners around the world. In this model, your method or
function takes a callback argument and returns immediately after enqueuing a
task to run on one of the threads in the Node.js worker thread pool. That
task consists of a C function to be run on the worker thread, which may not
use any V8 (or v8+) state, and a function to be run in the main event loop
thread when that task has completed. The latter function is normally
expected to invoke the caller's original callback. In v8+, this takes the
following form:
void *
async_worker(void *cop, void *ctxp)
{
my_object_t *op = cop;
my_context_t *cp = ctxp;
my_result_t *rp = ...;
/*
* In thread pool context -- do not call any of the
* following functions:
* v8plus_obj_hold()
* v8plus_obj_rele_direct()
* v8plus_jsfunc_hold()
* v8plus_jsfunc_rele_direct()
* v8plus_call_direct()
* v8plus_method_call_direct()
* v8plus_defer()
*
* If you touch anything inside op, you may need locking to
* protect against functions called in the main thread.
*/
...
return (rp);
}
void
async_completion(void *cop, void *ctxp, void *resp)
{
my_object_t *op = cop;
my_context_t *cp = ctxp;
my_result_t *rp = resp;
nvlist_t *cbap;
nvlist_t *cbrp;
...
cbap = v8plus_obj(
V8PLUS_TYPE_WHATEVER, "0", rp->mr_value,
V8PLUS_TYPE_NONE);
if (cbap != NULL) {
cbrp = v8plus_call(cp->mc_callback, cbap);
nvlist_free(cbap);
nvlist_free(cbrp);
}
v8plus_jsfunc_rele(cp->mc_callback);
free(cp);
free(rp);
}
nvlist_t *
async(void *cop, const nvlist_t *ap)
{
my_object_t *op = cop;
v8plus_jsfunc_t cb;
my_context_t *cp = malloc(sizeof (my_context_t));
...
if (v8plus_args(ap, 0, V8PLUS_TYPE_JSFUNC, &cb,
V8PLUS_TYPE_NONE) != 0) {
free(cp);
return (NULL);
}
v8plus_jsfunc_hold(cb);
cp->mc_callback = cb;
v8plus_defer(op, cp, async_worker, async_completion);
return (v8plus_void());
}
This mechanism uses
uv_queue_work() and as such will tie up one of the
worker threads in the pool for as long as
async_worker is running.
The other asynchronous mechanism is the Node.js
EventEmitter model. This
model requires some assistance from JavaScript code, because v8+ native
objects do not inherit from
EventEmitter. To make this work, you will
need to create a JavaScript object (the object your consumers actually use)
that inherits from
EventEmitter, hang your native object off this object,
and populate the native object with an appropriate method that will cause
the JavaScript object to emit events when the native object invokes that
method. A simple example might look like this:
var util = require('util');
var binding = require('./native_binding');
var events = require('events');
function
MyObjectWrapper()
{
var self = this;
events.EventEmitter.call(this);
this._native = binding._create.apply(this,
Array.prototype.slice.call(arguments));
this._native._emit = function () {
var args = Array.prototype.slice.call(arguments);
self.emit.apply(self, args);
};
}
util.inherits(MyObjectWrapper, events.EventEmitter);
Then, in C code, you must arrange for libuv to call a C function in the
context of the main event loop. The function
v8plus_method_call() is safe
to call from any thread: depending on the context in which it is invoked, it
will either make the call directly or queue the call in the main event loop
and block on a reply. Simply arrange to call back into your JavaScript
object when you wish to post an event:
nvlist_t *eap;
nvlist_t *erp;
my_object_t *op = ...;
...
eap = v8plus_obj(
V8PLUS_TYPE_STRING, "0", "my_event",
...,
V8PLUS_TYPE_NONE);
if (eap != NULL) {
erp = v8plus_method_call(op, "_emit", eap);
nvlist_free(eap);
nvlist_free(erp);
}
This example will generate an event named "my_event" and propagate it to
listeners registered with the
MyObjectWrapper instance. If additional
arguments are associated with the event, they may be added to
eap and will
also be passed along to listeners as arguments to their callbacks.
Places a hold on the V8 representation of the specified C object. This is
rarely necessary;
v8plus_defer() performs this action for you, but other
asynchronous mechanisms may require it. If you are returning from a method
call but have stashed a reference to the object somewhere and are not
calling
v8plus_defer(), you must call this first. Holds and releases must
be balanced. Use of the object within a thread after releasing is a bug.
This hold includes an implicit event loop hold, as if
v8plus_eventloop_hold()
was called.
Releases a hold placed by
v8plus_obj_hold(). This function may be called
safely from any thread; releases from threads other than the main event loop
are non-blocking and will occur some time in the future. Releases the
implicit event loop hold obtained by
v8plus_obj_hold().
Places a hold on the V8 representation of the specified JavaScript function.
This is required when returning from a C function that has stashed a
reference to the function, typically to use it asynchronously as a callback.
All holds must be balanced with a release. Because a single hold is placed
on such objects when passed to you in an argument list (and released for you
when you return), it is legal to reference and even to invoke such a
function without first placing an additional hold on it. This hold includes
an implicit event loop hold, as if
v8plus_eventloop_hold() was called.
Releases a hold placed by
v8plus_jsfunc_hold(). This function may be called
safely from any thread; releases from threads other than the main event loop
thread are non-blocking and will occur some time in the future. Releases
the implicit event loop hold obtained by
v8plus_jsfunc_hold().
Enqueues work to be performed in the Node.js shared thread pool. The object
op and context
ctx are passed as arguments to
worker executing in a
thread from that pool. The same two arguments, along with the worker's
return value, are passed to
completion executing in the main event loop
thread. See example above.
Places a hold on the V8 event loop. V8 will terminate when it detects that
there is no more work to do. This liveliness check includes things like open
sockets or file descriptors, but only if they are tracked by the event loop
itself. If you are using multiple threads, some of which may blocking waiting
for input (e.g. a message subscription thread) then you will need to prevent V8
from terminating prematurely. This function must be called from within the
main event loop thread. Each hold must be balanced with a release. Note that
holds on objects or functions obtained via
v8plus_obj_hold() or
v8plus_jsfunc_hold() will implicitly hold the event loop for you.
Release a hold on the V8 event loop. If there are no more pending events or input sources, then V8 will generally terminate the process shortly afterward. This function may be called safely from any thread; releases from threads other than the main event loop thread are non-blocking and will occur some time in the future.
Calls the JavaScript function referred to by
f with encoded arguments
ap. The return value is the encoded return value of the function. The
argument and return value encoding match the encodings that are used by C
functions that provide methods.
As JavaScript functions must be called from the event loop thread,
v8plus_call() contains logic to determine whether we are in the
correct context or not. If we are running on some other thread we will
queue the request and sleep, waiting for the event loop thread to make the
call. In the simple case, where we are already in the correct thread, we
make the call directly.
Note that when passing JavaScript functions around as callbacks, you must use
first use
v8plus_jsfunc_hold() from within the main event loop thread. Once
finished with the function, you may pass it to
v8plus_jsfunc_rele() from any
thread to clean up.
Calls the method named by
name in the native object
op with encoded
argument list
ap. The method must exist and must be a JavaScript
function. Such functions may be attached by JavaScript code as in the event
emitter example above. The effects of using this function to call a native
method are undefined.
When called from threads other than the main event loop thread,
v8plus_method_call() uses the same queue-and-block logic as described above
in
v8plus_call().
Because C++ is garbage. Writing good software is challenging enough without trying to understand a bunch of implicit side effects or typing templated identifiers that can't fit in 80 columns without falling afoul of the language's ambiguous grammar. Don't get me started.
FFI is really cool; it offers us the ability to use C libraries without writing bindings at all. However, it also exposes a lot of C nastiness to JavaScript code, essentially placing the interface boundary in consuming code itself. This pretty much breaks the JavaScript interface model -- for example, you can't really have a function that inspects the types of its arguments -- and requires you to write an additional C library anyway if you want or need to do something natively that's not quite what the C library already does. Of course, one could use it to write "bindings" in JavaScript that actually look like a JavaScript interface, which may end up being the best answer, especially if those are autogenerated from CTF! In short, v8+ and FFI are different approaches to the problem. Use whichever fits your need, and note that they're not mutually exclusive, either.
illumos distributions, or possibly other platforms with a working libnvpair. I'm sorry if your system doesn't have it; it's open source and pretty easy to port.
There is an OSX port; see the ZFS port's implementation. Unfortunately this port lacks the requisite support for floating-point data (DATA_TYPE_DOUBLE) but you could easily add that from the illumos sources.
Fuck python, fuck WAF, and fuck all the hipster douchebags for whom make is too hard, too old, or "too Unixy". Make is simple, easy to use, and extremely reliable. It was building big, important pieces of software when your parents were young, and it Just Works. If you don't like using make here, you probably don't want to use v8+ either, so just go away. Write your CoffeeScript VM in something else, and gyp-scons-waf-rake your way to an Instagram retirement in Bali with all your hipster douchebag friends. Just don't bother me about it, because I don't care.
Most likely, your module has a typo or needs to be linked with a library. Normally, shared objects like Node addons should be linked with -zdefs so that these problems are found at build time, but Node doesn't deliver a mapfile specifying its API so you're left with a bunch of undefined symbols you just have to hope are defined somewhere in your node process's address space. If they aren't, you're boned. LD_DEBUG=all will help you find the missing symbol(s).
As of 0.0.2, v8+ builds a mapfile for your node binary at the time you build your addon. It does not attempt to restrict the visibility of any symbols, so you will not be warned if your addon is using private or deprecated functionality in V8 or Node.js. Your build will, however, fail if you've neglected to link in any required libraries, typo'd a symbol name, etc.
Be careful when decorating exceptions. There are several built-in hidden properties; if you decorate the exception with a property with the same name, you will change the hidden property's value but it will still be hidden. This almost certainly is not what you want, so you should prefix the decorative property names with something unique to your module to avoid stepping on V8's (or JavaScript's) property namespace.
See "License" below. Note also that one can export plain functions as well.
You are passing an object with the wrong C type to
v8plus_obj(). Like
all varargs functions, it cannot tell the correct size or type of the
objects you have passed it; they must match the preceding type argument or
it will not work correctly. In this particular case, you've most likely
done something like:
int foo = 0xdead;
v8plus_obj(V8PLUS_TYPE_NUMBER, "foo", foo, V8PLUS_TYPE_NONE);
An 'int' is 4 bytes in size, and the compiler reserves 4 bytes on the stack
and sticks the value of foo there. When
v8plus_obj goes to read it, it
sees that the type is V8PLUS_TYPE_NUMBER, casts the address of the next
argument slot to a
double *, and dereferences it, then moves the argument
list pointer ahead by the size of a double. Unfortunately, a double
is usually 8 bytes long, meaning that (a) the value of the property is going
to be comprised of the integer-encoded foo appended to the next data type,
and (b) the next data type is going to be read from either undefined memory
or from part of the address of the name of the next property. To cure this,
always make sure that you cast your integral arguments properly when using
V8PLUS_TYPE_NUMBER:
v8plus_obj(V8PLUS_TYPE_NUMBER, "foo", (double)foo, V8PLUS_TYPE_NONE);
MIT.
See https://github.com/joyent/v8plus/issues.
