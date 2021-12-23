openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vpn

v8-profiler-next

by hyj1991
1.5.1 (see all)

node bindings for the v8 profiler

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

29.3K

GitHub Stars

117

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

v8-profiler-next

npm version Package Quality Linux/osx build status windows build status downloads info license

Description

v8-profiler-next provides node bindings for the v8 profiler.

I. Quick Start

  • Compatibility
    • node version: v4.x ~ v17.x
    • platform: mac, linux, windows

take cpu profile

'use strict';
const fs = require('fs');
const v8Profiler = require('v8-profiler-next');
const title = 'good-name';

// set generateType 1 to generate new format for cpuprofile
// to be compatible with cpuprofile parsing in vscode.
v8Profiler.setGenerateType(1);

// ex. 5 mins cpu profile
v8Profiler.startProfiling(title, true);
setTimeout(() => {
  const profile = v8Profiler.stopProfiling(title);
  profile.export(function (error, result) {
    // if it doesn't have the extension .cpuprofile then
    // chrome's profiler tool won't like it.
    // examine the profile:
    //   Navigate to chrome://inspect
    //   Click Open dedicated DevTools for Node
    //   Select the profiler tab
    //   Load your file
    fs.writeFileSync(`${title}.cpuprofile`, result);
    profile.delete();
  });
}, 5 * 60 * 1000);

take heapsnapshot

'use strict';
const v8Profiler = require('v8-profiler-next');
const snapshot = v8Profiler.takeSnapshot();
// 1. not as stream
snapshot.export(function (error, result) {
    if (error){
        console.error(error);
        return;
    }
    console.log(result);
    snapshot.delete();
});
// 2. as stream
const transform = snapshot.export();
transform.pipe(process.stdout);
transform.on('finish', snapshot.delete.bind(snapshot));

take allocation profile

Attention: If node version < v12.x, please use sampling heap profiling alone without cpu profiling or taking snapshot.

'use strict';
const v8Profiler = require('v8-profiler-next');
// set a leak array
const arraytest = [];
setInterval(() => {
  arraytest.push(new Array(1e2).fill('*').join());
}, 20);
// start 1min sampling profile
v8Profiler.startSamplingHeapProfiling();
setTimeout(() => {
    // stop and get allocation profile
    const profile = v8Profiler.stopSamplingHeapProfiling();
    // upload shf.heapprofile into chrome dev tools -> Memory -> ALLOCATION PRODILES
  require('fs').writeFileSync('./shf.heapprofile', JSON.stringify(profile));
    console.log(profile);
}, 60 * 1000);

II. License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2018 team of v8-profiler, hyj1991

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial