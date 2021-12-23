Description

v8-profiler-next provides node bindings for the v8 profiler.

I. Quick Start

Compatibility node version: v4.x ~ v17.x platform: mac, linux, windows



take cpu profile

; const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const v8Profiler = require ( 'v8-profiler-next' ); const title = 'good-name' ; v8Profiler.setGenerateType( 1 ); v8Profiler.startProfiling(title, true ); setTimeout( () => { const profile = v8Profiler.stopProfiling(title); profile.export( function ( error, result ) { fs.writeFileSync( ` ${title} .cpuprofile` , result); profile.delete(); }); }, 5 * 60 * 1000 );

take heapsnapshot

; const v8Profiler = require ( 'v8-profiler-next' ); const snapshot = v8Profiler.takeSnapshot(); snapshot.export( function ( error, result ) { if (error){ console .error(error); return ; } console .log(result); snapshot.delete(); }); const transform = snapshot.export(); transform.pipe(process.stdout); transform.on( 'finish' , snapshot.delete.bind(snapshot));

take allocation profile

Attention: If node version < v12.x, please use sampling heap profiling alone without cpu profiling or taking snapshot.

; const v8Profiler = require ( 'v8-profiler-next' ); const arraytest = []; setInterval( () => { arraytest.push( new Array ( 1e2 ).fill( '*' ).join()); }, 20 ); v8Profiler.startSamplingHeapProfiling(); setTimeout( () => { const profile = v8Profiler.stopSamplingHeapProfiling(); require ( 'fs' ).writeFileSync( './shf.heapprofile' , JSON .stringify(profile)); console .log(profile); }, 60 * 1000 );

II. License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2018 team of v8-profiler, hyj1991