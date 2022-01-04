This node module offers v8 cpu profiling via the Chrome DevTools protocol.
Start the node.js instance that you want to profile
node --inspect-brk=5222 myApp.js
Next, start profiling. Create an app that starts and stops profiling. Like so:
const profiler = require('v8-inspect-profiler');
// connect and start profiler
const session = await profiler.startProfiling({port: 5222 });
// time goes by ...
// stop profiler and disconnect
const profile = await session.stop();
// save profile to disk
await profiler.writeProfile(profile, 'somepath.cpuprofile');