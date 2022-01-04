openbase logo
v8-inspect-profiler

by Johannes Rieken
0.0.22 (see all)

v8 profiling via the chrome dev-tools protocol

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

V8 Inspect Profiler

This node module offers v8 cpu profiling via the Chrome DevTools protocol.

Usage

Start the node.js instance that you want to profile

node --inspect-brk=5222 myApp.js

Next, start profiling. Create an app that starts and stops profiling. Like so: 

const profiler = require('v8-inspect-profiler');

// connect and start profiler
const session = await profiler.startProfiling({port: 5222 });

// time goes by ...

// stop profiler and disconnect 
const profile = await session.stop();

// save profile to disk
await profiler.writeProfile(profile, 'somepath.cpuprofile');

