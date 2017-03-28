openbase logo
v8-debug

by node-inspector
1.0.1 (see all)

v8 debugger extending API

npm
GitHub
CDN

Categories

Readme

v8-debug

Provides extending API for node internal debugger protocol (based on v8 debugger protocol)

This is a part of node-inspector.

Installation

npm install v8-debug

API

registerCommand(name, callback)

Registers new debug processor command, like lookup.

callback accepts two arguments - request and response.

You need to modify response.body if you want to return something to caller.

debug.registerCommand('_lookup', function(request, response) {
  var test = request.attributes;
  //do someting here
  //and modify response
  response.body = {
    test: test
  };
});

registerEvent(eventName)

This is a shortcut for:

debug.registerCommand('someEvent', debug.commandToEvent);

execCommand(commandName, attributes)

Calls debug processor command like 'lookup'.

attributes will be passed to registerCommand.callback as request.attributes.

attributes needs to be valid JSON object.

debug.registerCommand('_lookup', function(request, response) {
  var test = request.attributes;
  //do someting here
  //and modify response
  response.body = {
    test: test
  };
});

debug.execCommand('_lookup', { attr: 'test' });

emitEvent(eventName, attributes)

This is a semantic alias for execCommand

debug.emitEvent('myEvent', { attr: 'test' });

commandToEvent(request, response)

response object has a different structure for commands and events.

By default registerCommand.callback receives command's response.

This is a small converter.

debug.registerCommand('someEvent1', function(request, response) {
  debug.commandToEvent(request, response);
});

debug.registerCommand('someEvent2', debug.commandToEvent);

Use debug.registerEvent instead of this.

runInDebugContext(script)

(alias get)

Evaluates string or function (will be stringifyed) in debug context.

var MakeMirror = debug.get('MakeMirror');
var mirror = MakeMirror({ test: 1 });

getFromFrame(index, value)

Tries to receive a value from targeted frame scopes

function a(options) {
  //...
  b();
}

function b() {
  // There is no info about `options` object
  var options = debug.getFromFrame(1, 'options');
}

enableWebkitProtocol()

Enables experimental usage of WebKit protocol

registerAgentCommand(command, parameters, callback)

Experimental method for registering WebKit protocol handlers

Usage

Simple console.log checking

var debug = require('v8-debug');

debug.registerEvent('console.log');

console.log = (function(fn) {
  return function() {
    debug.emitEvent('console.log', {message: arguments[0]} /*, userdata*/);
    return fn.apply(console, arguments);
  }
} (console.log));

For more experience see protocol documentation

