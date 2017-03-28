Provides extending API for node internal debugger protocol (based on v8 debugger protocol)
This is a part of node-inspector.
npm install v8-debug
Registers new debug processor command, like
lookup.
callback accepts two arguments - request and response.
You need to modify
response.body if you want to return something to caller.
debug.registerCommand('_lookup', function(request, response) {
var test = request.attributes;
//do someting here
//and modify response
response.body = {
test: test
};
});
This is a shortcut for:
debug.registerCommand('someEvent', debug.commandToEvent);
Calls debug processor command like 'lookup'.
attributes will be passed to
registerCommand.callback as
request.attributes.
attributes needs to be valid JSON object.
debug.execCommand('_lookup', { attr: 'test' });
This is a semantic alias for
execCommand
debug.emitEvent('myEvent', { attr: 'test' });
response object has a different structure for commands and events.
By default
registerCommand.callback receives command's response.
This is a small converter.
debug.registerCommand('someEvent1', function(request, response) {
debug.commandToEvent(request, response);
});
debug.registerCommand('someEvent2', debug.commandToEvent);
Use
debug.registerEvent instead of this.
(alias
get)
Evaluates string or function (will be stringifyed) in debug context.
var MakeMirror = debug.get('MakeMirror');
var mirror = MakeMirror({ test: 1 });
Tries to receive a
value from targeted frame scopes
function a(options) {
//...
b();
}
function b() {
// There is no info about `options` object
var options = debug.getFromFrame(1, 'options');
}
Enables experimental usage of WebKit protocol
Experimental method for registering WebKit protocol handlers
Simple console.log checking
var debug = require('v8-debug');
debug.registerEvent('console.log');
console.log = (function(fn) {
return function() {
debug.emitEvent('console.log', {message: arguments[0]} /*, userdata*/);
return fn.apply(console, arguments);
}
} (console.log));
For more experience see protocol documentation