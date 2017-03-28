Provides extending API for node internal debugger protocol (based on v8 debugger protocol)

This is a part of node-inspector.

Installation

npm install v8- debug

API

Registers new debug processor command, like lookup .

callback accepts two arguments - request and response.

You need to modify response.body if you want to return something to caller.

debug.registerCommand( '_lookup' , function ( request, response ) { var test = request.attributes; response.body = { test : test }; });

This is a shortcut for:

debug.registerCommand( 'someEvent' , debug.commandToEvent);

Calls debug processor command like 'lookup'.

attributes will be passed to registerCommand.callback as request.attributes .

attributes needs to be valid JSON object.

debug.registerCommand( '_lookup' , function ( request, response ) { var test = request.attributes; response.body = { test : test }; }); debug.execCommand( '_lookup' , { attr : 'test' });

This is a semantic alias for execCommand

debug.emitEvent( 'myEvent' , { attr : 'test' });

response object has a different structure for commands and events.

By default registerCommand.callback receives command's response.

This is a small converter.

debug.registerCommand( 'someEvent1' , function ( request, response ) { debug.commandToEvent(request, response); }); debug.registerCommand( 'someEvent2' , debug.commandToEvent);

Use debug.registerEvent instead of this.

(alias get )

Evaluates string or function (will be stringifyed) in debug context.

var MakeMirror = debug.get( 'MakeMirror' ); var mirror = MakeMirror({ test : 1 });

Tries to receive a value from targeted frame scopes

function a ( options ) { b(); } function b ( ) { var options = debug.getFromFrame( 1 , 'options' ); }

Enables experimental usage of WebKit protocol

Experimental method for registering WebKit protocol handlers

Usage

Simple console.log checking

var debug = require ( 'v8-debug' ); debug.registerEvent( 'console.log' ); console .log = ( function ( fn ) { return function ( ) { debug.emitEvent( 'console.log' , { message : arguments [ 0 ]} ); return fn.apply( console , arguments ); } } ( console .log));

For more experience see protocol documentation